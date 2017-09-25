Tesla Is Sleeping At The Wheel

Investors should be on the lookout for any production guidance revisions from the company.

This article walks readers through how a $1 increase in gasoline prices affects the shift from combustion engine vehicles to all electric options.

Oil and gasoline prices are rising, and Tesla is not yet prepared to meet the increasing demand for its products.

Investment Thesis

Each $1 increase in gasoline prices increases the relative value of owning an all-electric vehicle by more than $3,000 over an average ownership period. Tesla (TSLA) is asleep at the wheel now, but as oil prices continue to rise, the company will soon wake up to the surging demand for its products and revise its production plan upwards, once again.

Don't sleep and drive.

Wake Up Elon! It's Not Level 5 Yet!

It was 16 months ago when Tesla (TSLA) pulled forward its production guidance of 500,000 cars in 2020 by two years, and around the same time guided for one million cars in 2020.

Sixteen months is like seven years in Elon Standard Time.

In a blog post in April, I explored four factors to see if Tesla can significantly ramp up its production beyond the guided numbers, in which I also predicted that Tesla's cost of debt capital would soon drop substantially, and that Tesla could take advantage of it by issuing non-convertible debt, which is exactly what the company did for the first time in August. If you want to get my blog posts in real-time, click the follow button at the top. I should also note that the International Energy Agency ("IEA"), also recently pointed to an upcoming oil supply crunch in the near future.

Here's The Math

Calculators are overrated. Keep it simple and just do it in your head:

The average number of miles driven per year is 13,476, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.

The 2017 BMW 320i, Model 3's primary competition, gets a combined average of 28 miles per gallon of premium gasoline, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. In other words, the average BMW 320i driver uses nearly 500 gallons of premium gasoline each year. Yet in other words, each dollar increase in the price of premium gasoline increases the fueling cost of an average BMW 320i owner by nearly $500 per year. In final other words, since the average car ownership period is 6.5 years, each dollar increase in the per-gallon price of premium gasoline increases the fueling cost of an average BMW 320i owner by approximately $3,250.

Ouch.

Oil and Gasoline Prices Are On The Rise

Since the Model 3 Unveil Event on March 31 of last year, Brent crude oil prices, which are the primary driver of U.S. gasoline prices, have been rising:

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Consequently, the national average price of premium grade gasoline has increased from $2.20 per gallon in February of 2016 to $3.20 in recent weeks, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That's a $1 per gallon increase.

As my followers know, I keep a close eye on oil market dynamics as energy prices affect many of my investments. But since this is primarily a Tesla-related article, I will only note here that I expect oil prices to rise in the foreseeable future, as I discussed in my recent articles Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface? as well as Supply Shortage Estimates Are Still Off. You can find my more than two dozen oil related articles on my author page.

Tesla Should Accelerate Production Plans

Even though I find Tesla bears' frantic handwaving that competition will surge exaggerated, as I explained in my article The Problem With Tesla's Competition, it would be naive and unreasonable to think Tesla's competition will not intensify at all.

In fact, Bloomberg just declared that Mercedes Plots Tesla Attack With $1 Billion U.S. Electric Push. I thought the number was underwhelming, and apparently, so does Elon Musk:

This is important, and it aligns with my thesis that traditional automakers are limited by their already levered balance sheets in how much they can expand their electric vehicle and battery production capacity.

Tesla is not taking advantage of this as much as it can

It’s a rule of thumb in the car world that every $5,000 decrease in car price approximately doubles the number of buyers who can afford the car. Even though Elon Musk recently indicated that the annual demand for Model 3 could surpass 700,000 units per year, if gasoline prices continue to increase as I expect, the annual demand number will likely turn out to be even higher.

Bottom Line

With competition still yet to intensify, Tesla has a significant opportunity in its hands. Maybe this is what the company plans to address with its upcoming announcements for its subsequent four Gigafactories.

Investors should note that, in light of the rule of thumb I mentioned above, further increases in the average price of gasoline will likely boost demand for Tesla's Model 3 to even higher levels. I don't think Tesla is yet prepared for this potential surge in demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.