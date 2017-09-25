Nike Remains A Long-Term Play

Investment Thesis

Shares of Nike (NKE) has not performed well in the past two years. Its shares had fallen from the high of $67 in late 2015 to $53.24 today. This represents a decline of about 20.5%. Investors are concerned about the company’s decelerated revenue growth. However, upon examining the company’s operating metrics, we see the company’s ability to increase its return on invested capital, to gradually grow its net income despite unfavorable condition. Moreover, its Triple Double Strategy has the potential to grow its business and improve its margin in the long-term. In this article, we will take a closer look at Nike’s current condition, and evaluate its growth initiatives to provide a suggestion.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

What Went Wrong?

Let us explore some of the reasons why Nike’s stock price has been stagnating in the past 2 years. First, the company is facing fierce competition from its main competitor, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF). Since 2015, Adidas’ market share in the United States has more than doubled at Nike’s expense. This is significant as the United States represents about 45% of Nike’s revenue. Nike’s performance shoes saw slower demand as consumers appear to favor more towards casual sportswear.

Second, Nike’s gross margin has been on a slow decline in the past two years. As the graph below shows, its gross margin dropped to 44.1% in its Q4 fiscal 2017 from 47.5% in Q1 2016. The contraction in gross margin of 160 basis point year over year was primarily due to higher product costs and foreign exchange rate. Apparently, Nike’s increase in average selling price or ASP has not been able to offset the rising product costs.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Third, as many have also noticed, Nike’s future order growth rate has been declining in the past 2 years. This trend is illustrated in the chart below with blue line representing Nike’s total future orders and orange line its North American future orders. To better understand this metric, Nike calculated the future order growth rate based on its future orders scheduled for delivery in the next six months. As the chart shows, both its total future order has been declining year over year. The decline of future growth rate appears to stabilize in its Q4 fiscal 2017 with 10% decline and 2% decline year over year in its North America segment and its total future orders respectively.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Positive Revenue and Net Income Growth Continues

Despite its declining future orders and gross margin, Nike managed to achieve growth in its revenue, and earnings. We have compiled the chart below illustrating Nike’s revenue and its growth rate in the past 4 years. Despite Adidas gaining market share in United States at the expense of Nike’s, Nike still managed mid to high single digit growth rate in the past 2 years.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Similarly, Nike’s net income also gradually improved. As we can see from the chart below, its quarterly net income grew year over year in the past two years. In Q3 and Q4 fiscal 2017, Nike’s quarterly net income grew by 20.1% and 19.1% respectively. We give credit to management’s capability of managing its SG&A expense. Although, its SG&A expense continues to increase, its expense as a percentage of the revenue remained between 31~34% s in its fiscal 2015 and 2016 before dropping it to around 30~31% in the past two quarters.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Nike’s return on invested capital, calculated by taking its trailing 4 quarters earnings before interest and after taxes divided by trailing 5 quarters average invested capital, has been gradually improving quarter over quarter. Below is the chart that shows Nike’s return on invested capital in the past 4 years. As can be seen, it’s return on invested capital has reached 34.7% in Q4, showing the strength and profitability of Nike’s business. This is indeed impressive.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Will Nike Return to Rapid Growth?

Now that we have looked at what went wrong and what Nike continued to perform well, we will evaluate its growth initiatives and provide our input.

Nike has a “Triple Double Strategy” to accelerate its growth: 2X Innovation, 2X Speed, and 2X Direct. The first is to continue to invest resources toward innovation as incremental investment in innovation drives asymmetrical returns. Product innovation involves innovation in design, prototyping, and manufacturing process.

The second is to double its speed throughout its supply chain, from product insight to consumer delivery. The company has an ambitious goal to cut its average product creation cycle in half. The goal is for Nike to respond to consumer demand in real-time. In what Nike calls Manufacturing Revolution, the company is exploring better sourcing, automation, new methods of make, and closer-to-market manufacturing. Believe it or not, shoes manufacturing is one of the most labor-intensive industry. In Nike’s worldwide factories, there are about a million labors working to produce Nike’s shoes. To keep the labor cost down, these factories are located in countries where wages are low. However, in order for Nike to build closer to market manufacturing (e.g. allow better personalization, better inventory management, etc), Nike needs to innovate its manufacturing. Nike’s continual effort to invest and explore in automation (e.g. its partnership with Flex (FLEX)) is already making an impact. For example, there are now 49 factories making Nike products in Oregon. Each factory in Oregon employs about 130 people. In comparison, the average Nike-making factory in China has about 1,300 employees.

The third is to strengthen its direct connections with consumers through digital, membership, personalization and brand experiences. Given consumer’s continual shift of shopping pattern from brick-and-mortar retail stores to online, we like Nike’s strategy of focusing direct to consumer approach through online shopping. Nike is not only working on selling its products on Nike.com but also on other e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, TMall in China, and Zalando in Europe. This allow the company to penetrate to different groups. The company also has about 1142 retail stores and website. Its own stores and online channel consists of about 30% of the company’s revenue already. Having its own direct to consumer channel (e.g. stores, and e-commerce) allows the company to better manage its inventory, and can quickly understand consumer behaviour and trend. Nike’s membership program will not only help the company to retain loyal members and boost its sales, it will also allow the company access to understand about consumer behavior. The information will provide feedback to its R&D.

Beside the above-mentioned strategy, Nike continued to perform well in Greater China and Emerging Markets with revenue in greater China grew by 17% for its fiscal 2017 and 16% in its past quarter. What worries us is the fact that consumer trend appears to continue to shift toward casual sportswear rather than performance sportswear. We are cautiously optimistic about Nike’s product innovation team as we believe they should be able to get back on track.

By looking at its Triple Double strategy, we think Nike has the opportunity to improve its margin greatly, and continue to improve its average selling price. However, it might take several years before we see any meaningful impact.

Dividends

Nike currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. This is equivalent to $1.35% at today’s trading price. As we can see from the graph below, the company consistently increase its dividend. In its last increase, the company raised its dividend by $0.02 per share, or by 12.5%. The company also has a conservative payout ratio. We think Nike will continue to increase its dividend in the foreseeable future.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Valuation

The consensus among 36 analysts on Nike’s fiscal 2018 earnings is $2.41 per share. Its price currently trades at 21.3x of its fiscal 2017 EPS. Nike’s 5 year average PE ratio is about 26.0x. However, given the fact that Nike’s revenue growth rate is decelerating with declining future orders, we do not think Nike warrants a 26.0x multiple. However, given its industry leading position, its high ROIC, its future growth potential outside of North America, and the beneficial effects its Triple Double strategy can bring, we believe its PE ratio should be around 24.5x.

Using a PE ratio of 24.5x and the consensus estimate of $2.41 per share, we derived our target price of $59.05. This represents a 8.6% return. With dividend, we have a total return of 12.3%.

Investor Takeaway

Based on 12.3% return, we believe Nike deserves a buy. We remain optimistic about its long-term growth initiatives and the operational benefits these initiatives will bring. However, we noted the possibility for near-term weakness in its stock price as future order decline remain a concern and that its retail wholesale channel such as Foot Locker (FL) continue to experience weakness. We think any further dips will create even better buy opportunities.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.