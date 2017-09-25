Johnson & Johnson Vs. Pfizer: Which Is A Better Buy?

Investment Thesis

Both Pfizer (PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are among the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world where J&J’s business also extends to consumer health products, and medical devices. Both companies have built strong development team that allows them to continue to develop new drugs and products to keep up its competitive advantage against other competitors. In this article, we will compare two companies’ financial and operating metrics, financial health, dividend growth potential, and help readers to identify their growth potential.

Past Performance

Let us first take a look at J&J and Pfizer’s past performance. The following is the chart of J&J and Pfizer’s stock performance in the past 5 years. In the past 5 years, S&P 500 index generated about 70% return. As can be seen, J&J’s return of 90.25% was above S&P 500 as the company consistently grew its revenue and net income. On the other hand, Pfizer’s return of 46.7% was below S&P 500’s return as the company lacks a clear growth strategy: the company at some point considered to split its businesses; it also went through series of merger & acquisitions in which a few attempts were unsuccessful.

Financial Metrics

We will now take a closer look at Pfizer and J&J’s financial metrics. In Pfizer’s second quarter, revenue grew by 9% in its Innovative Health segment but decreased by 12% in its Essential Health. The adjusted gross margin was 79.9%, an increase of 320 basis points. Pfizer’s adjusted EPS was $0.67, or a growth of 4.7% from prior year. Its GAAP revenue was $12.9 billion, or a decline of 1.9% from prior year. On the other hand, J&J’s adjusted EPS was $1.83, or a growth of 5.2% from prior year. Its gross margin was 69.1%, a decline of 200 basis points from prior year. Its revenue from Consumer segment grew by 0.5%. Its revenue from Pharmaceutical segment increased by 1.0% while Medical Device revenue grew even better, at 5.9% growth rate from prior year. Both appears to be facing some issues of their own. J&J faces margin compression while Pfizer’s revenue declined modestly.

We have included a table of both companies’ revenue since 2000 in the chart below. As we can see, J&J’s revenue grew by 146% in the past 18 years while Pfizer’s revenue growth was slightly less than 80% as the company struggles to find growth in the past decade.

Similarly, J&J was able to grow its EPS much faster than Pfizer as shown in the chart below. In the past 18 years, the company increased its EPS by 283%. In the same time, Pfizer was only able to slightly double its EPS despite the company’s aggressive share buybacks program.

We will now look at Pfizer and J&J’s return on invested capital. Since we are looking at this from a long-term perspective, we take the 3-year median. Both companies’ return on invested capital in the past 10 years is shown in the chart below. As we can see, J&J’s return on invested capital is generally 1,000 basis point more than Pfizer. It appears that the company is able to better use its invested capital than Pfizer.

Financial Health

In term’s financial health, Pfizer has $34.2 billion of debt, nearly $7 billion higher than J&J as shown in the table below. As such, its total long-term debt to capitalization ratio is also higher at 36.9% Vs. J&J’s 27.6%. J&J’s interest coverage in the trailing 12 months is 25.69x, much better than Pfizer’s 9.39x although we do not see any near-term issue with Pfizer’s interest coverage either. J&J’s long-term debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.11x is also better than Pfizer’s 1.96x.

As of 2017-06 Johnson & Johnson Pfizer Total Long-Term Debt ($ billion) $27.36 $34.19 Total Long-Term Debt to Capitalization Ratio (%) 27.6% 36.9% Interest Coverage in the trailing 12-month (EBIT/Interest Expense) 25.69x 9.39x Long-Term Debt to EBITDA Ratio (Trailing 12-month) 1.11x 1.96x

Dividend

Both J&J and Pfizer consistently increase its dividend frequently. J&J pays a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share while Pfizer pays a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. At today’s trading price, J&J and Pfizer’s dividend yield are 2.56% and 3.56% respectively.

We have compiled the following chart of both companies’ annual dividends since 2000. As can be seen, J&J has been increasing its dividend every year. In fact, the company has raised its dividend every year for several decades. On the other hand, Pfizer has had to cut its dividend in the years after the Great Recession.

Both companies have a healthy dividend payout ratio in terms of its free cash flow in its past fiscal year with J&J’s payout ratio at 55.5% while Pfizer’s at 52.6%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is much more volatile while J&J’s payout ratio gradually increases yearly. For long term dividend growth investors, J&J appears to be a better choice as its payout ratio is less volatile and its management is committed to increase its dividend every year.

Future Prospects

We will now evaluate Pfizer and J&J’s future prospects. Pfizer is expected to lose patent exclusivity for a few of its key drugs. Two of the notable drugs that faces patent expiration include Viagra and Lyrica. The company has a pipeline of products under development or in the process of receiving regulatory approval. According to Pfizer’s CEO who expressed in its previous earnings conference call that the company projects 25~30 approvals of which up to 15 have the potential to be blockbusters. The company has done several acquisitions, but its attempt to acquire Shire (SHPG) and Allergan (AGN) were unsuccessful.

On the other hand, J&J has better luck in its merger & acquisition activities. Back in February, the company acquired Abbott Medical Optics for $4.3 billion. Abott Medical Optics’s ophthalmic products will strengthen J&J’s Acuvue brand contact lenses business. In June 2017, J&J also acquired Actelion Pharmaceutical for $30 billion which helps to add a portfolio of drugs for pulmonary hypertension. Like Pfizer, J&J has a few drugs that is expected to lose patent exclusivity as well.

In early July, J&J received approval from FDA for its Tremfya product. Tremfya is a biologic for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. CFRA has estimated that the drug can bring $1.6 billion of sales in 2022. The company expects to have 10 new drugs in the next four years. These new drugs have the potential to reach $1 billion in annual sales. The company also plans to have 40 line extensions and expects 10 of them having the potential to reach $500 million in sales per year.

Investor Takeaway

In summary, both J&J and Pfizer should continue to increase its dividend in the foreseeable future but J&J has better track record of dividend growth. J&J also has higher revenue and earnings growth in the past. While Pfizer enjoys better gross margin, J&J clearly has an edge in its ROIC. Its better balance sheet will also allow the company more resources to pursue larger scale merger & acquisitions to grow the company. We are optimistic about the two companies’ pipelines of products under development, but given J&J's better track record, we prefer J&J over Pfizer.

