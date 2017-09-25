Howard Marks Implies That Facebook Is Risky; I Disagree

Investment Thesis

Famous billionaire value investor, Howard Marks from Oaktree Capital, who is known for this cautionary memos claims in his latest couple of memos (here and here) that FANG stocks make for risky investments.

Marks has been successfully managing investors’ capital for 50 plus years and has one of the longest trackrecord of profitably investing their capital. Yet, here I stand before you and say that I have the audacity to disagree with one of my very own gurus. I'm sorry Howard, but not all FANG stocks are the same. I actually believe that Facebook (FB) is undervalued. Shocking right? Well, stay with me while I explain my rationale.

Background

I'm a great fan of Howard Marks, so it partially in jest that I call him out. Howard Marks has been writing these memos for decades and Buffett had been quietly reading these memos and in a rare move for the typically reserved Buffett, he reached out to Marks and told him that if he would write a book compiling his memos, that he Buffett, would put his stamp of approval on the book by writing a positive review on the front cover. Both men tacitly understanding that such move would make the book a bestseller. Thankfully, for value investor students, Marks went on to write The Most Important Thing. Which he then followed up with a second edition called The Most Important Thing Illuminated. The main difference between the two books was the addition of chapter 20. I will not spoil this important very chapter for readers lucky enough to not have read it yet but suffice it to say that I was nothing short of stunned when I found out that this chapter was originally cut by the publishers. In any case, Howards Marks teach us the importance of independent thinking and reasonable expectations. And as such, I'm thinking independently from one of my mentors and boldly stating that I find that Facebook is not overvalued. Not even at fair value. But that it is trading significantly cheaper than it could trade for in the next 3-5 years. Stay with me.

Business Prospects

Facebook has a highly engaged user base. Which while being nice to have is meaningless, were it not for the fact that Facebook has the ability to so perfectly monetize its users.

And just to make the story even better, while U.S & Canada users have been very successfully monetized, the European users are following a similar pattern but are much earlier in the monetization process.

As the internet infrastructure improves in Europe, over the next 3-5 years, no doubt that Facebook will be able to make practically double its European ARPU.

After all, 2 billion users are already on Facebook in an average month. So it is just that businesses in U.S & Canada have been slightly more nimble in adapting and migrating to where its consumer actually spends time. On mobile. On the go. There is still plenty of opportunity for Facebook to better monetize Europe.

Financials

What is remarkable about Facebook is just how much cash it takes out of the business. For every dollar of revenue it generates, it generates 37 cents in FCF - normalized. And its trackrecord is actually improving. Just see its FCF margin for the past 5 years. How it went from below 10% in fiscal 2012 to above 40% in fiscal 2016. And Facebook does not even need to grow as fast as it has recently. Facebook has a CAGR of 49% in the past 5 years. Obviously, this level of growth is not sustainable. That is a given. Facebook can slow down significantly to around 15% in the next 5 years and then just tick along at somewhere between 5-8% and investors will still make a reasonable return in Facebook at today’s prices.

AI

Through heavy investment into AI, Facebook is developing an outstanding tool to help businesses interact with and truly understand what its consumers actually want. Businesses, in particular in Europe, over the next several years will be better adapting to where its consumers are.

Facebook's Q2 2017 earnings had mobile ad revenue growth of 53% YoY. Facebook's agility in successfully engaging its users, while on the go, has been outstanding. Facebook's revenue from mobile has led tech companies, performing significantly better than even Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(GOOGL).

AI will be yet another battleground for tech companies. While having a first mover advantage is not always the best for shareholders, as seen with AWS (AMZN), Facebook's shareholders need not worry. The business culture at Facebook is in a league of its own. It is not about courting large enterprises trying to get them to spend large amounts of their budget on Facebook - while that also happens. It is also significantly about small businesses using Facebook. Through AI, businesses are able to have their ads reach users better than can be done manually. In Zuckerberg's own words,

You can put a creative message there, and AI can help you figure out who will be most interested in it. You don't even need to target now because AI can do it more precisely and better than we can manually. This makes the ads you see more relevant for you and more efficient for businesses.

And Facebook is still a young company trying different approaches. One avenue Facebook is exploring is what Facebook refers to as 'meaningful communities'. Where its goals is 'to make it easier for people to build and lead communities'. Another avenue is having mobile ads which are just 6 seconds long. Where Facebook’s tests have shown that shorter ads are better at increasing brand awareness in consumers.

Valuation Relative To Peer Group

In the table above I included the FANG stocks - Google is now called Alphabet. While Amazon and Netflix (NFLX) trade for above 200 times earnings, Facebook trades for less than 40 times earnings. But importantly, whatever cash Facebook generates at the end of the quarter, it just ends up on its balance sheet. Currently, Facebook has a net cash position of $35 billion. This is more than enough to saved-up for a rainy day, which is inevitable to happen in business.

Conclusion

Facebook is a cash generating machine. Admittedly, investing is never easy and there are never easy ways to make returns in the stock market. However, I do not find that Howard Marks generalization that all FANG stock are risky to be quite true. For one, I found that Facebook still has plenty of runway in the years ahead and that investors are not yet fully pricing in this potential.

