Living Cell Technologies: Impending Phase IIb Results For NTCELL, A Disease-Modifying Agent For Parkinson's

Living Cell Technologies (OTCQX:LVCLY) is a New Zealand-based company whose primary focus at present is its Phase IIb NTCELL trial of encapsulated porcine choroid plexus cells for use in the treatment of patients with severe Parkinson's disease. It has its primary listing on the ASX, trading under LCT, and is also traded OTC under LVCLY.

It is weeks away from the release of its Phase IIb results and now has a market capitalisation of $80 million, with the share price doubling since my last article on this company (which has more background information).

Its Phase IIb study is a placebo-controlled trial of various doses of NTCELL up to 6 times the dosage used in its original Phase I/IIa trial where 40 NTCELL microcapsules were implanted only unilaterally.

Figure 1

In the interim, further data has been released by the company from the patients in its Phase I/IIa trial, which showed continued benefit from NTCELL in the motor function component of the UPDRS two years post implantation. The improvement seen with NTCELL and the duration of its efficacy would not be expected with a placebo effect as the clinical course of Parkinson’s disease is to deteriorate with time.

Figure 2

Risks and Benefits

The risks and the rewards are still quite high with an investment in this company as a negative efficacy result in its Phase IIb trial would likely see a precipitous fall in the company's share price. The share price has also increased markedly over the interim and has recently reached a new 52-week high.

This has been spurred on by no announcements in regards to safety concerns with the implantations of NTCELL into patients and new data being released about the durability of the disease modifying nature of NTCELL in patients with Parkinson’s disease in its Phase I/IIa trial.

The mechanism of action of NTCELL is also important to consider as it acts to improve Parkinson’s disease in a non-dopaminergic pathway (increased cerebrospinal fluid production and clearance of metabolic byproducts). This could see it used as adjunct to dopamine treatments and could also potentially expand its use to patients with earlier stage Parkinson’s disease. There might however be some reluctance for patients who were minimally symptomatic to do this due to the invasive nature of NTCELL implantation.

The ultimate blue sky for the company would be expansion into other movement disorders such as Huntington’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, but this would be many years down the track.

For an indication of the size of the opportunity, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) has a market capitilisation of $4.2 billion, and its approved drug pimavanserin is used in psychosis associated with Parkinson's disease. It is looking to extend this to use in Alzheimer's disease, but NTCELL could potentially be used in all of these patient populations.

Conclusion

NTCELL is potentially an exciting new treatment for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Safety endpoints are likely to be met as there have been no adverse announcements to date. If clinical efficacy is seen with NTCELL implantation, this should see potentially the first ever disease-modifying treatment for Parkinson’s disease set for commercial release in New Zealand by 2018 and shareholders richly rewarded. At a market capitalisation of $80 million, the margin of safety is significantly less than for previous investors, but it is still worthy of consideration for investors as part of a broader portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LCT AS TRADED ON THE ASX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

