SAP Agrees To Acquire Gigya For Online Marketing Data

Quick Take

SAP (SAP) announced that it has agreed to acquire Gigya for an undisclosed amount.

Gigya has created an opt-in platform that provides customer identity management to enable online marketers to better target their offerings.

SAP wants to combine Gigya’s consent-based data with its Hybris matching and enrichment capabilities to offer online marketers the ability to identify consumers across all digital channels.

Target Company

Mountain View, California-based Gigya was founded in 2006 to provide APIs to online companies to do a better job of identifying customers and prospects so they can provide richer service offerings.

Management is headed by Patrick Salyer, who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously a consultant at L.E.K. Consulting.

Below is an overview video of Gigya’s system:

(Source: Gigya)

Gigya’s primary offerings include the following,

Connect - Customer registration, login and engagement

and engagement Collect - User profile and preference management

Convert - User analytics and integration

Gigya raised over $105 million from a large syndicate of strategic investors such as Adobe (ADBE) and Intel (INTC) as well as top-tier venture capital firms such as Benchmark and Mayfield Fund.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and SAP didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance.

Various reports in the Israeli media stated that the purchase price at $350 million, but that amount was not confirmed.

The combination of Gigya and SAP promises to enhance SAP’s Hybris offering by providing Gigya’s consent-based identity data platform.

As Carsten Thoma, SAP Hybris president and co-founder stated in the deal announcement,

Gigya brings a wealth of skills and expertise that will significantly enhance the SAP Hybris Profile solution and allow us to take leadership of the emerging customer identity and access management market. Consumer trust is the main currency to succeed for customer-driven organizations. This is what Gigya is known and recognized for.

With the acquisition, SAP Hybris said it plans to ‘become the first organization to offer a cloud-based data platform enabling companies to profile and convert new customers, gather accurate conclusions from disparate customer engagement sources and collect data for enhanced consumer choices that are line with regulations.’

So, it sounds like SAP intends to walk as close to the fine line of personally identifiable information [PII] as it can.

It remains to be seen whether SAP will be able to avoid running afoul of regulators across numerous jurisdictions with different consumer privacy rules.

The deal, which is for Gigya’s 300 employees, customers and IP, is expected to close in the final quarter of 2017, so investors won’t know how it turns out for well into 2018 and possibly 2019.

