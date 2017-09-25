Equifax Assets Likely Far Less Than Looming Liabilities

The rising expenses that are now starting to be realized by Equifax may increase significantly as additional security measures are implemented and regulators impose further requirements.

Equifax total assets may be far less than the amount of legal expenses and liabilities that have already begun siphoning cash from the company's balance sheet.

Some estimates of Equifax's liabilities range over $700B. The actual liabilities may differ. But we do know that Equifax has existing long term debt of $2.8B.

The disclosure of Equifax's (NYSE: EFX) failure to maintain competent security for the important personal and financial information of customers is a recent development made on September 7, 2017. The process of defining and extracting any possible measure of justice against Equifax for its actions has begun. We may be early in this process or just in the first inning of a 9-inning baseball game to use a sports analogy. Already the Equifax team is apparently in deep trouble without much cause for optimism. Prudent investors may want to ask questions about the worst case scenario for this now beleaguered company. By definition, insolvency is when a company does not have enough assets to pay all of its debts.

Equifax is facing potentially billions of dollars in looming legal expenses and liabilities. This article discusses the first of many financial institutions that will bring lawsuits against Equifax. There are dozens of class action lawsuits for consumers that are emerging as well. This article discusses a class action lawsuit that is seeking $70 billion in damages for consumers nationally. But perhaps the biggest legal threat and financial liability for Equifax is coming from state attorney generals.

Please note in the above-linked MarketWatch article the discussion about the possibility of Equifax incurring a penalty for each of the 143 million incidents of financial harm that the company has already admitted to causing in just the U.S. alone. Each state has penalties ranging from $100 up to $10,000 per incident. If an average penalty of $5,000 per incident were to be used to calculate the financial liability of Equifax, then the total amount that Equifax would owe could be as much as $700 billion. Yes, that is what the article stated: $700 billion in potential liabilities that Equifax will owe to U.S. consumers. This amount does not include the damages that other financial institutions are now beginning to seek from Equifax. And this amount does not include the number of incidents that Equifax may be liable for in Canada and the United Kingdom. Here is the quote excerpted from the above-linked MarketWatch article:

“If Equifax incurred a penalty for just the 143 million U.S. incidents it has already admitted to, it’s easy to see,” said Sugerman, “the total of class action claims and state statutory damage claims putting the company’s survival at risk. If the average penalties were $5,000 per incident, like in Massachusetts, Equifax could face more than $700 billion just from the states.”

Equifax can expect to suffer legal and financial liabilities from consumers, states, banks / credit unions, and businesses located in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. The liabilities are enormous. The company has very likely already begun paying significant amounts of money in legal expenses to attorneys in multiple venues where litigation is emerging. The amount of cash burn is just beginning for Equifax.

The question that investor's should be asking is whether this company has enough cash and assets to weather the storm that is already upon them or will Equifax become insolvent?

Let's review Equifax's June 30, 2017 Form 10-Q financial report for the second quarter to make a judgment of the company's financial condition. After an accounting of Equifax's available cash position and assets we can then make a reasonable determination as to the company's ability to meet their existing and future liabilities. Keeping in mind that Equifax has legal liabilities that could potentially extend above $700 billion, here are the company's assets and available cash balances as reported in their most recent 10-Q:

Equifax has barely $400 million in cash as documented on the company's Consolidated Balance Sheets show in the graphic below:

Clearly, this relatively small cash position is woefully inadequate to meet the potential billions in expenses and liabilities that Equifax has already begun to pay out with the advent of hiring attorneys in multiple venues to assist in the legal defense of the company. So Equifax's cash position is tiny relative to the amount of existing and future liabilities that may be looming. The company's cash position is likely to be quickly exhausted by existing and potential future expenses and liabilities.

Let's review the company's total assets to see if they are adequate to meet both existing and potential upcoming liabilities after the cash position is exhausted:

Equifax claims only about $7 billion in total assets. But wait, that's not quite accurate. A closer review of the most recent Consolidated Balance Sheets shows that an entire $4 billion of total assets comes from Goodwill. Another $1.3 billion of total assets comes from intangible assets. The excerpt from the Q217 Form 10-Q below documents this surprisingly bad news from Equifax:

Equifax will not likely be able to pay any legal expenses or liabilities with the imaginary value of Goodwill and intangible assets. Perhaps the total assets at Equifax could be liquidated for maybe $1.5 billion if we were to believe the company's claims for total assets minus Goodwill and intangible assets. But experience shows that some percentage of total assets claimed by corporations are often actually only worth pennies on the dollar upon liquidation. Think office furniture and older computers and monitors.

Certainly, there would be little to no value in the IP or IT assets at Equifax since they have just been proven to be worse than worthless. These so-called "assets" at Equifax would be toxic for any other company to acquire as they carry extreme liability for any acquisitor if future security issues were to arise for the acquiring company that were to purchase any Equifax assets. It is doubtful that the total assets at Equifax are worth even a fraction of their stated value.

Our review of Equifax's cash position and total assets as of the June 30, 2017 quarterly financial report reveals an inconvenient truth: it appears that Equifax may be unable to meet the cost of its existing and potential future legal expenses and liabilities that have already begun to accrue. If this scenario proves to be accurate, then Equifax could become insolvent.

But there are additional problems to consider:

Equifax also has existing long-term debt of $2.8 billion. Servicing this debt in addition to paying the increasing legal expenses and potential liabilities of the company may become extremely challenging. These debt instruments may have call provisions in the covenants that could enable the last investor holding them to seek immediate redemption in the event of special circumstances or likely default. Equifax certainly has created special circumstances for itself. And if many billions of potential legal expenses and liabilities are indeed forthcoming for the company, then Equifax could be perceived as likely to default. Clearly, the relatively small cash position of $400 million at Equifax would not satisfy even a portion of their $2.8 billion in debt. Here is Equifax's long term debt as shown in the excerpt from their 10-Q below:

Investor's can reasonably expect that Equifax will incur additional, ongoing operational expenses resulting from the cybersecurity incidents that have been occurring at the company. These rising expenses may also be paired with lower revenues as Equifax is likely to lose quite a few business relationships as a result of its incompetence and suspected criminal activitythat is now being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice. It is possible that Equifax will become something of a pariah firm and toxic to do business with as further details of the security breaches and insider trading criminal investigation appear in the media repeatedly into the future.

Or it may be that banks will use this incident as an opportunity to reduce their own operational costs by simply choosing to pay for information only from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and Experian (OTC: EXGY) while intentionally choosing not to pay for information from Equifax. Banks like to save money on expenses. Also, as markets come to terms with the increasingly likely scenario that Equifax may not be able to meet its existing and forthcoming expenses plus liabilities, then business for the company may decline further.

Summary

Equifax claims $7B in total assets. For purposes of determining any real value for liquidation of assets to pay off existing debt of $2.8B and any future legal expenses / liabilities that could range into the billions, we must subtract the $4.1B of "Goodwill" assets from the corporate balance sheet. We must also subtract the more than $1.5B of "intangible assets" from the amount stated as total assets. This leaves the actual state of this company in a shockingly weak position with only about $1.5B in assets. And only $400M in cash.

Some estimates of Equifax's potential liabilities range above $700B in the U.S. alone. This is an enormous degree of liability. And it is an estimate for only consumer liability that does not account for any possible liability that banks and credits unions are now beginning to seek as they file suit against Equifax. Furthermore, no estimate has yet been given for Equifax's potential liability in Canada and the United Kingdom. And no estimate has yet been given for the amount of legal expenses that Equifax will incur.

Suffice to say that the actual amount of Equifax's future liabilities and expenses will be enormous when they are finally determined. Even if the most damaging estimates of potential liabilities are far too high, still it is likely that actual damages even a fraction of the worst estimates could force Equifax into insolvency. The initial expenses of responding to this crisis at Equifax have already begun and they will likely continue for an extended period into the future. If any future guidance is given for the company during the Q317 financial report and conference call, then it is likely to be negative.

It may be difficult for management to explain to markets how Equifax will meet the potentially crippling impact of future legal expenses and liabilities that have already begun to siphon off cash from the balance sheet. But markets may want to hear an explanation of how Equifax plans to meet the potential expense of billions in new legal expenses / liabilities while also servicing the existing $2.8B in long term debt?

For a number of possible reasons, it may be that Equifax's revenues could decline while expenses may also increase. For a stock that is currently trading at a lofty trailing PE of 22 as of Friday 9/22/17 market's close the stock may turn out to be badly overvalued.

The company could experience increased expenses and reduced revenues for a very extended length of time. Assuming that Equifax is able to remain solvent for an extended time frame. The biggest risk of all for investors is that Equifax will simply be unable to meet both existing and potential future expenses, thereby forcing the company to become insolvent.

Conclusion

Receivership may become an increasingly possible solution for Equifax's future while creditors and plaintiffs argue in court for any remaining assets of Equifax.

Any future attempt by Equifax to issue debt or equity in order to finance the potential liabilities and expenses that may emerge could be viewed as a desperate attempt to remain solvent and would likely send the price of Equifax shares much lower. It might be questionable if the company would even be able to conduct any offering successfully if it became necessary. Reduced cash flow going forward may make the issuance of further debt unsustainable. A secondary offering of equity would have to be done at such a discounted price from the stock's current price that existing shareholders would be forced to take a significant haircut. Equifax may not have any good options for meeting its existing and potential future expenses / liabilities.

Solvency requires a company to meet its financial obligations. Equifax may not have the cash/assets to meet existing and potentially forthcoming liabilities. And with the burden of much higher expenses and declining revenues soon to become clear, the logical conclusion is insolvency. Simple math brings a reasonable person to this conclusion if the estimates for the future liabilities of Equifax are even remotely close to accurate. The conclusion that Equifax will become insolvent seems reasonable to Trader's Idea Flow. Accordingly, we are short shares of Equifax.

We all have the right to be upset by the incompetence and possible criminality of the individuals in Equifax's management. But shareholders of Equifax have been damaged badly and have a very legitimate right to be extremely upset. The imposition of severe consequences for the Equifax management team are appropriate.

