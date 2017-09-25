MSC Industrial: Buy The Dip For Income And Value

MSC Industrial is down 30% YTD due to slipping margins and Amazon-related concerns, though management points to growth in lower margin national accounts as the main driver of lower margins.

MSC Industrial (MSM) is down 30% YTD due to slipping margins and Amazon-related concerns.

MSM data by YCharts

However, its business model remains moated and highly profitable and its balance sheet is robust, leaving it with plenty of resources to continue increasing shareholder returns and play offense to gain market share in a consolidating industry.

MSM enjoys several competitive advantages that give it a moat, including economies of scale and large monetized network of suppliers and customers. Its position as one of the largest industrial distributors in America (including a 10% market share in metalworking) with a national distribution network gives it considerable economies of scale advantages over numerous smaller, regionally-based firms (over 145,000 total companies in the distribution business). It is able to purchase products in bulk at a discount for distribution from suppliers around the globe, as opposed to smaller competitors who have to buy smaller amounts at higher prices with greater geographic constraints on which suppliers they can access. Furthermore, the company's national distribution network gives it considerable efficiencies as it runs operations through its 5 primary customer fulfillment centers and 7 secondary customer fulfillment centers. This design is easily scaled and can support billions of new dollars' worth of business before more investment is needed. MSM has also invested heavily in its e-commerce business by integrating customer purchasing, inventory management, and warehouse automation into its IT system, driving further efficiencies that companies without its scale and resources can not afford to match.



These size-driven advantages further strengthen its network advantages. By offering the reliability of a globally-sourced distribution network with the efficiencies that come from its economies of scale, MSM has been able to further strengthen the monetization of its large network of suppliers and customers by growing its share of national accounts, giving it increasing volume which in turn enables it to offer further value to customers without eating into earnings.



MSM's moated business model enables it to achieve high levels of profitability:

Source

which has driven years of profitable growth:

MSM Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

and left it with a robust balance sheet (0.16 debt to equity and a positive NCAV).

Though margins fell (and were guided low) in the recent quarter, sparking a brief sell-off over fears that increasing competition in the space (from companies like Amazon (AMZN)) would permanently diminish profitability, management noted in the earnings call that the primary driver of margin compression was the industry trend towards consolidation into national accounts with fewer, larger distributors like MSM.

MSM Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Therefore, while the cost cutting threat from Amazon is very real, the industry trend actually favors MSM, as it should clear the way for further gains in market share for larger firms as they roll-up smaller, local competitors and increase volumes that should more than offset lower margins.

Analysts agree that MSM's future is bright, projecting 11.52% annual growth over the next 5 years and pegging a $84.6 price target on the stock (~15% near term upside). Credit Suisse is particularly bullish on the firm, upgrading it twice in 2017 and currently viewing it as an "Outperform." They highlight the fact that investors are largely considering the declining margins as the new norm for the industry, and believe that market demand and pricing will improve, restoring MSM to double-digit growth and mid- to high-teen operating margins (FY 2017 EPS estimate is for $3.96, FY 2018 EPS estimate is for $4.35 and FY 2019 EPS estimate is for $4.75).

Investor Takeaway

MSM benefits from several clear competitive advantages by nature of its strong foothold in a fragmented industry that enables it to routinely generate large amounts of cash that it then consistently redistributes to shareholders through a growing dividend and aggressive share buybacks:

MSM Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

With a strong balance sheet and the potential to significantly grow its market share over the next several years through the consolidation trend in the sector, its dividend appears to have a long growth runway (a mere 44.5% payout ratio and 2.44% yield). Furthermore, its shares appear undervalued according to several metrics:

MSM Industry Average S&P 500 MSM 5 Year Average P/E 17.4 26.3 21.5 20.1 P/B 3.2 3.6 3.0 3.7 P/S 1.4 0.8 2.1 1.8 P/CF 14.6 12.8 13.5 16.7

Its DCF valuation based on consensus growth estimates implies it will return a healthy 12.5% annually:

Source

The main challenge facing the company appears to be its slipping margins. However, if the company can continue to successfully grow market share by rolling up smaller competitors through its superior value, network, and distribution systems and can keep leveraging its strong balance sheet and cash generation to sustain its aggressive buybacks, EPS should continue to grow steadily, supporting continued dividend raises for a long time to come. I believe MSM is a compelling buy at present prices for dividend growth and growth at a reasonable price investors, and its recent dip makes it attractive for value investors to consider adding a position as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.