Shopify - A Promising Stock To Buy On A Pullback

This article will be a total diversion from my usual coverage of high dividend yielding financials, utilities and telecommunications. Shopify is a speculative technology company that does not pay a dividend, has a negative EPS and has a Price/Sales ratio of 20. However, I have closely observed this stock and further considered entering a position into it. If you would like more coverage on growth stocks please let me know. Feedback is always appreciated.

Investment Thesis:

I believe that over the next 3 years Shopify will greatly appreciate in value for the following reasons. Firstly, Shopify has seen some remarkable subscriber growth that has helped surge the stock higher. Shopify is now in over 175 countries, has 500,000 merchants and merchant growth YoY of 56% and 82% in North America and Asia respectively. Secondly, Shopify has seen remarkable revenue growth with revenues between 2015 (IPO year) and 2016 increasing by 189%. Finally, Shopify has yet to fully penetrate the small-medium sized business market which they estimate to be 47 million in the markets they serve. This would mean that Shopify is hypothetically, only penetrating about 1% of its target market.

About Shopify:

Shopify is a cloud based "e-commerce solution in a box." They offer small and medium-sized businesses, a complete package of services for starting an e-commerce website. These services let users build a website, manage products and inventory, process payments, ship orders and manage customers. They have a variety of plans starting at $29/month and ranging to $2000/month for large companies. They also allow users to buy additional add-on's from third party providers for additional fees. The business model is simple; appeal to entrepreneurs who want to start their own business and offer them an all in one solution to manage that business for a monthly fee. As the business grows, they expand their capabilities and thus their spending on Shopify's platform.

Shopify can be broken into 2 distinct segments: Merchant Solutions, categorized as a success-based component and Subscription Solutions, which is the monthly fee Shopify collects from users.

Subscription:

A key idea behind Shopify's business model is being able to up-sell merchants who start at the $29/month plan to more expensive plans with more capabilities. A key metric Shopify uses to measure subscription success is Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR). This is calculated by multiplying the number of merchants who have subscription plans by the average monthly subscription plan. As seen below, MRR has grown significantly YoY, due to subscriber growth and the acquisition of Shopify Plus clients ($2000/month) such as GE (GE), Nestle, and Red Bull ($5.5 billion in 2014 sales).

Calculations:

2017: 500,000 * x = 23,660 (in thousands)

x = Average customer spends $47.32 / month

Shopify Plus contributed to 18% of MRR in Q2 2017 versus 13% Q2 of 2016. Subscription services accounted for 47.9% in the six months ended June 30, 2017 of total revenues versus 51.7% in the six months ended June 30, 2016. In addition to the monthly fee, Shopify gains payment through the sale of themes, third-party apps and the registration of domain names. Shopify has over 13,000 developers who have published over 1,800 apps in the Shopify App Store with over 7 million installs to date.

Merchant:

Merchant revenue is generated from a percentage (varies depending on plan) fee taken off all purchases. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for the second quarter was $5.8 billion, an increase of $2.5 billion, or 74% over the second quarter of 2016. Revenues from merchant solutions is directly correlated to the amount of payments being processed. That is why merchant solutions revenues increased from $77.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2016, to $145.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2017, representing an increase of 88.8%. Merchant solutions revenue has now surpassed subscription revenue representing 52.1% of revenue. Shopify has invested heavily in mobile payment processing, which has now reached 72% of traffic. Shopify users can now accept mobile payments using Shopify Pay, Apple Pay, and other mobile wallets. This will help improve merchants’ ability to accept payments and contribute to strong GMV.

Am I crazy?

So why am I recommending such an absurd company? Let's be clear. Shopify is not for the faint of heart. Any remote market correction or revenue/subscriber decline would be catastrophic for the stock price, as major success is already being priced into the stock.

Why the recommendation?

Subscriber and Revenue Growth

Subscriber growth has taken off since last year. Merchant growth in Q2 year over year was global, with a 56% increase in North America, 82% increase in Asia, 168% increase in South America, and 70% increase in Africa. Since 2012, the number of merchants on the Shopify's platform has grown annually at an average rate of 74%, and these merchants have achieved over $40 billion dollars in sales. Additionally, since December 31, 2015 Shopify has grown its merchants from 243,000 to 500,000 today.

Revenues have been increasing quite dramatically as well. Revenues are projected in the range of $642 million to $648 million for 2017, which would represent a 65% revenue growth YoY. It is growth such as this that helps project this stock higher and higher.

Division TTM 2016 2015 2014 Revenue Growth 509 389 205 105

Not Profitable? Should I be concerned?

Shopify as mentioned earlier is yet to be profitable but is projected to be profitable by the end of 2017. Although concerning at first, Shopify is doing what most tech companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) did at this stage. They focus on revenue and customer growth and worry about profitability later, in an effort to monopolize the market. This strategy seems to be working with exceptional revenue and merchant growth supporting exceptional stock returns for Shopify.

Shopify's operating expenses are as follows:

Period (Six months’ end June 2017) 2017 2016 Gross Profit $159,081 $87,608 Operating Expenses Sales and Marketing $100,206 $57,421 Research and development $59,308 $30,402 General and administrative $29.935 $18,156

As you can see, Sales and Marketing Expenses and Research and Development has almost doubled YoY. These expenses are costs associated with helping Shopify become a dominant player in the e-commerce enabling business. At any point, they could scale back these expenses and begin to become profitable, although I wouldn't recommend it. I would encourage these expenses because the dollars spent on these expenses seem to be yielding much more in revenue.

In fact, Shopify is essentially spending all its gross profit on marketing and research. So, despite the lack of profitability, the key metrics investors should worry about are revenue, number of merchants and GMV. I am confident that if these metrics continue to grow, which current projections support, the stock will continue to appreciate. In addition, if unavoidable expenses such as administrative and Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) remain stable, I like the prospects of Shopify as a long-term play.

Shopify's Role in the sector

One of the reasons I like Shopify as a business is because the sector they are dominating is growing significantly. The National Retail Federation estimates e-commerce growth of 8-12% US in 2017. As more e-commerce businesses enter the market, you can only expect that merchant growth continues to be strong. Entrepreneurship is on the rise as well, with nearly 14% of people starting or running new businesses. As these trends continue, more people will enter the target market that Shopify is yet to fully encapsulate.

Shopify has 500,000 merchants of a market which they estimate to be 47 million. This would mean that Shopify is only hypothetically penetrating about 1% of its growing target market. Realistically, not all 47 million small-business owners need Shopify but more and more businesses are converting to e-commerce businesses, a favorable trend for Shopify. This gives Shopify huge potential as there is no foreseeable ceiling for them to reach. In addition, Shopify's prevalence has led to Amazon and eBay (EBAY) dropping competing products, named Webstore and Mangento Go. In 2015 Amazon went on to partner with Shopify to allow users to migrate their Webstore data over to them. Shopify surged 8% on this news.

Network Effect

Another reason I like Shopify is because it is beginning to develop the network effect for its business. The network effect is the value created when a large amount of people use something. For example, Facebook's value is created by the fact that nearly everyone uses it. Similarly, Shopify has begun to create a network effect with its third-party app developments. As mentioned earlier, Shopify has over 13,000 developers who have published over 1,800 apps in the Shopify App Store with over 7 million installs to date. Although anyone could replicate Shopify and offer a similar product to Shopify, their exclusive partnerships with Apple Pay, Ebay, Buzzfeed, Amazon and Facebook as well as its expanding collection of third party apps is adding value to merchants. For this reason, I see Shopify beginning to separate itself from other start ups to a dominant force in e-commerce enabling space.

Exciting Developments for Shopify

Shopify's mobile traffic continues to grow, reaching 72% of traffic and 60% of orders for the three months ended June 30, 2017, versus 69% and 59%, respectively, exiting the first quarter of 2017.

Another expanding portion of Shopify's business is as a lender. Shopify has a program called Shopify Capital where it issues merchants cash advances charging interest on the loans. Shopify Capital has grown to $86 million in cumulative cash advanced by June 30, 2017. This figure climbed to more than $95 million by July 31, 2017.

Shopify introduced Chip and Swipe Reader to merchants, improving point-of-sale transactions, the second largest channel for GMV.

Shopify announced the integration of eBay as a channel for merchants. The integration will enable Shopify merchants to surface their brand and products to more than 169 million active eBay buyers, while managing eBay orders, inventory and messages from within Shopify.

In June, Shopify announced the integration of Buzzfeed as a channel for merchants, paving a new way for media and publishers to drive affiliate revenue. Buzzfeed has an audience of more than 200 million people.

Performance

As you can see, Shopify's bullish run from its IPO has not been unsupported. Despite a lack in profitability, Shopify continues to increase its revenues substantially, which has supported the stock in its increase.

Shopify Returns:

Risk adjusted CAGR: 60.28%

CAGR: 130.49%

CAGR = (end price / beg price)^(1/timeframe)

Risk adjusted CAGR = [(end price / beg price)^(1/timeframe)] * (1 - Standard deviation)

Technical Analysis:

From a technical prospective, I am waiting for a pullback to the 50 day MA or the support established at about the $105 level. The Relative Strength index (purple) is quite over extended at about 70 and the MACD looks like it may be on the verge of a crossover. I would look for a bearish move if the MACD crosses over this week. Long term, the stock is exhibiting bullish signs, with corrections being very short and shallow. Over the next 3 years I would watch for this stock to increase substantially. Today, MorningStar gives Shopify a quantitative value of $97, but it is also noted that this value is highly speculative.

Other Positives for the Shopify

Large institutions are buying in big:

Short interest is low at 4.8% per RBC direct investing.

Risks

The largest risk for any investor is that Shopify does not post revenue or merchant growth that the market was expecting. As mentioned earlier, major success has been priced into this stock, which I why I would only buy on a pullback. This creates significant risk because in the event that Shopify misses revenue or merchant growth projections, the market will correct it’s future estimates for the stock swiftly. Shopify reports earnings on October 31, 2017. Additionally, any market correction would create selling pressure for Shopify because investors are more likely to sell their riskiest assets first.

Conclusion

Shopify is not profitable, has a price/sales ratio of 20, has no dividend, is extremely volatile and susceptible to a major correction if it misses revenue or merchant growth. Despite this, Shopify is a buy on a pullback because I believe the business model is sound, profitability can come later once they grow exponentially, their business developments will yield more revenue, they are successfully creating a network effect around their business and technically, the stock is in a long term bullish run. For these reasons, I strongly believe in purchasing Shopify at the right price.

Price to buy: $105

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHOP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.