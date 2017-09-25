American Axle: The Investment Equivalent Of A Trust Fall

They seem to know what they're doing. I think?

It is selling at a discount due in part to concerns about this debt and that the acquisition will be a dud.

"OK, so what's the catch?"

This was my initial reaction when looking over American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings' (AXL) numbers. This was also my initial reaction the first time I went to Golden Corral Buffet, and that didn't end well.

This article will talk about AXL does, why I did that double take and how my excitement may and may not have been warranted. I always try to provide new/updated information from what was previous written about a company on Seeking Alpha, and this article is no different.

About AXL

I want to start by commending AXL for the placement, clarity and conciseness of risks within their 10-K filings. As an investor and writer of investments, I spend a lot of time in SEC filings, especially 10-Ks (annual reports) and 10-Qs (quarterly reports). So much that sometimes I read filings in my dreams (true fact). If that sounds like a boring dream, you would be correct.

So I know my way around filings and the intentional or unintentional obfuscation of information that comes with them. So when a company clearly states identified risks in one sentence bullet points at the top, they deserve a kudos.

AXL is a much different company than it was just a few months ago. They acquired Metaldyne Performance Group (MPG) in early April 2017 (announced in November 2016) for $3.3B in cash and debt acquisition. MPG had a problematic recent financial history, including a Chapter 11 filing in 2009 and significant debt ($1.7B to be exact) when it was recently acquired.

The acquisition came with many new product types and AKL now consists of four segments:



Source: 2017 J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference Presentation

Look at AXL Financials

AXL has had an eventful few years, based on their price chart. The jump in late 2016 was due to the acquisition announcement. The drop in late 2015 was due to a bad 4Q15 and overall weakness in the auto parts industry.

One thing I'd like for you to consider from this chart is to think about the differences between a reversal due to singular events that are generally cyclical in nature and reversals that are due to a company (or in the case of retail an industry) being in big financial trouble. It is critical for you as an investor to be able to discern this difference.

AXL data by YCharts

AXL has very solid current earnings (P/E is currently 5.58) and forward estimates are also encouraging (5.32). They've also got exceptionally good free cash flow (P/FCF is 3.4). I'm going to do something unusual in this article and just compare the last two quarters. 1Q17 didn't include RPG and 2Q17 did. Note that diluted shares increased from 77M to 109.7M with the acquisition.

Metric 1Q17 2Q17 Diluted EPS $0.99 $0.59 Normalized EPS $1.16 $1.00 Operating Income Margin 10.7% 7.6% Gross Profit Margin 20.1% 18.0%

In fairness to AXL, they had (and will continue to have) significant expenses associated with the restructuring. However any potential or current AXL investor should monitor these metrics. Lack of significant improvement over the next four to six quarters is problematic.

Analysts have relatively lower earnings estimates until 2Q18, where things pick to pre-acquisition levels. Of course, these are just early estimates and a lot can change.

Whoa Nelly...That Debt

The one financial metric they have going against them right now is debt. I mean, that's going to happen when you're a $4.5B annual revenue company and take on $1.7B in new debt. Much of recent drag in this stock is due to investor uncertainty that this acquisition will work out. And that is a very understandable concern (see: Sprint-Nextel).

AXL's current long-term debt stands at ~$4.1B. It's Debt/Equity currently stands at 3.23. That's one of the highest ratios among companies that aren't on death's door. Easily in the top 20 percent. Probably closer to top 10 percent. The good news is that it should be temporary. Debt related metrics are absolutely the most critical to monitor for any potential or existing AXL investor. However I'd stay away from advanced metrics (such as Graham's Number, Piotroski F Score, etc.) for a couple quarters. They generally don't account for situations like this acquisition and look artificially ugly.

Can We Read The Tea Leaves On This Marriage Yet?

Nope. Thus far management has been vaguer than me on a first date. But I've got a couple tidbits.

During a recent Q&A, management stated that MPG's business has a bit more international flair than AXLs did/does. AXL leadership also mentioned that significant international growth was being recognized.

AXL received good loan terms for this acquisition. All three loans have very favorable conditions with relatively low (albeit floating) interest rates. They already paid off what was due for the Term A and Term B loans through 3Q2018. Almost their entire revolving credit facility is still available ($870M out of $900M). Of course, this isn't all of AXL's debt; it's just new loans associated with the acquisition. There is another $2.5B, give or take a couple hundred million, out there.

Opportunities for Growth

As Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have placed more and more resources towards new technology, they've conversely been out-sourcing capital intensive activities such as precision part machining to companies like AXL. This segment should continue to grow, although it definitely has a ceiling.

Similarly, AXL has been looked to more often for parts on increasingly complex things like transmissions. The difference from the above is this one is more expertise driven.

AXL had been obliquely criticized over the past few years as a company with "legacy products", with a focus on mechanical driveline systems. In 2018 they will be getting into advanced engineering and electrical drive driveline systems, which will provide new revenue streams.

The acquisition has also combined existing OEM business relationships. This should benefit both RPG and AXL. Their product lines are largely synergistic and not redundant. New opportunities should emerge. Management talked during the Q&A about this in terms of BMW and a few other OEMs that AXL previously didn't have relationships with.

Most Significant Risks

I believe the most significant it's a threat nonetheless. This topic appeared to elicit the tersest reply during the presentation Q&A. long-term risk isn't from the acquisition, but from OEMs in-sourcing and thereby taking business away from AXL. General Motors ( GM ) recently did exactly this, and there is justifiable fear that this trend will continue. It comes down to cost and vertical integration, not quality. I don't see this ever being an existential threat, but

Approximately 65 percent of their sales come via trucks, SUVs and crossover vehicles. While I'm sure they could pivot to changing consumer habits over time, it could make them susceptible to short term trends. However as I'm not intimately familiar with their OEM relationships, this risk is purely speculative. The MPG acquisition did bring with it additional commercial and industrial vehicle market share.

Acquisitions - especially ones involving two larger companies - are tricky. While much of the focus has been on the debt accrued and MPG's past, in my opinion the two risks I mentioned above are just as likely to disrupt the desired synergy. Still, the long-term debt - standing at ~4.1B - is substantial. It somewhat paradoxically isn't the biggest risk I see, but is the most existential one.

Lastly, AXL's ability or lack thereof to innovate is a risk. I believe this to be the least significant of the four risks. The MPG acquisition included acquiring talent. MPG actually had the more innovative products; someone just had trouble balancing the checkbook. Innovation should not be an issue with the new AXL.

Note that AXL hasn't paid a dividend since 2008. This certainly can impact price movement.

Conclusion

I don't have a long position on AXL right now because I need to little more evidence that this acquisition is looking good and that debt is going to get paid down. If you're interested in this stock, I'd really recommend staying on top of any information the company provides. It's selling at a discount right now due to factors I've discussed. But the minute those fears are even somewhat assuaged, the market will quickly respond.

Unrelated note: One of the more complicated areas in corporate finance is loans/debt. While as an investor you can probably skirt by with minimal/no grasp of it, doing so will put you in the minority and provide new data points to improve your decision making. I think this quick reference guide was particularly well done. Knowledge is power.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.