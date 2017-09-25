Rowan Rumored To Acquire Maersk Drilling

Rowan (RDC) shares are on the move after a rumor stating that the company is in talks to acquire Maersk Drilling. As I have recently mentioned in my article on Seadrill (SDRL), Maersk was offloading non-core assets so the rumor makes sense. At the same time, Rowan has already committed to the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, so a move on the M&A front is somewhat unexpected.

Currently, Maersk Drilling has 15 jack-ups, 4 semi-subs and 4 drillships. This is a lot to swallow. If the rumor is true, it would be the most aggressive move made by offshore drillers so far. Ensco (ESV) merger with Atwood (ATW) and Transocean's (RIG) acquisition of Songa would pale in size compared to the potential acquisition of Maersk Drilling.

I'm sharing my thoughts with you almost immediately after the rumor was made public and Rowan stock reacted heavily:

There is no surprise that shares of Rowan fell under pressure after the rumor was published - such an aggressive bet will certainly come with dilution for current shareholders. I do not expect that the offer (if it exists) is fully in cash. However, the big concern here is that as Maersk is offloading non-core assets, it would like to get cash sooner or later. Thus, even if the offer is 100% in Rowan shares, these shares will begin to be offloaded once Maersk gets them, creating a pressure on Rowan stock.

As I'm writing this article, no additional details on the rumor have emerged. Unless there's more commentary and confirmation from Maersk or Rowan, we should treat it as it is - a rumor. Judging by the market's reaction to Ensco/Atwood merger (Ensco shares were under pressure after the merger announcement), I expect short-term pressure on Rowan shares. If the rumor is confirmed, everything will depend on the details of the deal. Currently, it is impossible to evaluate the deal without confirmation and without any details.

At this point, I'd be very cautious about the rumor. We have recently had a rumor about Chinese interest in buying Seadrill or Shelf Drilling, and it turned out to be nothing. Investors who have a long-term position in Rowan will likely be better off ignoring the rumor and waiting for any details that may emerge. Shorter-term speculators may want to act depending on their preferred time frame as the rumor may lead to short-term downside in Rowan shares.

