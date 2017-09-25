The Hurricanes' Hefty Bill Due

Tallying up the numbers, it is clear that these are going to be the largest natural disasters in American history.



The total bill due will be the equivalent of measuring a major war’s cost to an economy, and I’ve covered quite a few of those.



And yes, the storm has uncovered some trading opportunities which have already started to move.



If you took the amount of rain that has fallen on Texas so far, it works out to be 2,000 gallons for every person in the world!



Texas accounts for $1.64 trillion of the $20 trillion US economy, or some 8.2%. It is safe to say that most economic activity in the Lone Star State has ground to a complete halt.



Expect to find turmoil in the coming batch of economic data releases.



Assuming that the US economy is running at the 3% GDP Annual Growth Rate that printed a couple of days ago, that means the Q3 data will take a 25 basis point hit from Harvey.



Some half a million homes are underwater, leading to permanent fungal damage. Many of these will have to be torn down.



And here’s the really sad part. At least 80% of these carried no flood insurance. Homeowners will have to take the full hit.



The largest insurance claim in history was for Hurricane Katrina, which exceeded $16.3 billion. The claims for Harvey will be at least triple that.



Other drags on the US, indeed the global economy, are almost impossible to quantify.



With 20% of US refining capacity out of action for two weeks or longer, gasoline prices are already on a tear, up 20 cents a gallon in Texas.



Key components of the national pipeline network are underwater.



The hurricane hit just when the harvest season was starting, and there will be a total loss of the fall crops. Thousands of farms have been completely wiped out, including tens of thousands of pieces of farm machinery rendered useless.



Strangely the price of almost all the major grains have crashed.



My guess is that this has to do with sudden bottlenecks in the distribution system, so there could be a good long side here in corn (CORN), wheat (WEAT), and soybeans (SOYB).





The effects on the national car market are going to be substantial. Some 500,000 cars have been destroyed. So have another 120 new dealer vehicles worth $18 billion.



The used car market has been in a tailspin this year, and new car sales have been in a free fall.



As a result, used car sellers like AutoNation (AN) have seen very large short positions built up in their stock (22% of the float in AN’s case).



The loss of so many vehicles will cause use car prices to rebound, triggering a short squeeze in AutoNation shares.



Avis (CAR) is another interesting play. Not only will rental and lease demand rocket thanks to Harvey.



Greater demand for used cars also raises the value of their existing rental fleet, most of which comes from General Motors (GM).



Harvey will no doubt intensify the the global warming debate.



Not only are big storms, like Harvey, Katrina and Sandy becoming more frequent, the are growing more ferocious as well.



Climate scientists are now discussing the creation of a new hurricane category, number six, that would bring average wind speeds of 220 mph.



It’s just a matter of time before we see one of these.



They are getting a lot more expensive too.



Thanks to a seven-year-old building boom, coastline homes have been exploding in numbers.



And who knew? Houston has no zoning.



Many of the worst hit neighborhoods were built on well-known flood plains and were guaranteed to eventually flood.



Heavy subsidized Federal Flood Insurance, a program that went into Harvey already de facto bankrupt, added fuel to the fire, encouraging construction in known flood areas.



By the way, if you plan to buy a used car in the next year, be careful.



After every hurricane unscrupulous middlemen buy up scrapped cars, re-plate them in low disclosure states like Arizona, and then resell them as used, but slightly worn.



The problem is that after spending part of their life underwater, they never run right again and are plagued with mold problems.



Caveat Emptor; buyer beware.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.