General Electric - Selling Is Not The Solution

While the deal looks reasonable at first sight, multiples only look okay because of a poor margin profile.

General Electric (GE) announced its first small adjustment to its portfolio under the leadership of John Flannery.

The company is selling its Industrial Solutions business to Swiss-based ABB in a $2.6 billion deal. As the deal information does not appear on GE´s investor relations section of its website, I refer to the press release of ABB.

At first sight, it appears that GE fetched a decent earnings multiple, but the issue is that the margins of the divested activities are fairly small. While the move is accretive to margins, I doubt that it is accretive to shareholder value. After all, could GE not itself have fixed the margins, to sell the business at similar multiples subsequently?

The Deal

GE has sold its Industrial Solutions business to ABB in a $2.6 billion deal. The electrification solutions business generates $2.7 billion in sales, indicating that the company fetched a modest 1 times' sales multiple which seems low. This can in part be explained by the lower margins of the business, as EBITDA margins come in at 8%, while EBITA margins are being stuck at 6%.

Based on the latter, EBITA is seen at $162 million. If one would buy such a business with no leverage and pay a 30% tax rate, that implies that the buyer would pay a 23 times' net earnings multiple. This seems rich, unlike the sales multiple, and is a direct result of the poor margins. ABB is expected to be a winner from this deal as it sees costs synergies approach $200 million some 5 years from now. That means that margins could more than double and implies that the effective net earnings multiple drops to just 10 times' earnings.

The market has not picked the winner yet as shares of both companies are trading largely flat in result to the announcement. That is no surprise as the $2.5 billion deal is relatively small for either party. The transaction amounts to 5% of ABB´s market capitalisation and to just little over 1% to GE´s capitalisation, even after the disastrous trends so far this year.

July Recap

In July, I looked at the prospects for GE following the release of the second quarter results and the prospects for upcoming CEO Flannery. I was not impressed by the flattish or even slight declines in sales in a relative strong economic environment, even as the company reiterated its non-GAAP earnings guidance of $1.60-$1.70 per share. While the results were challenged enough as it is, myself and others have pegged realistic earnings power (after taking really recurring charges into account) at just $1 per share, barely enough to cover the dividend.

Worse, the near 100% payout ratio of dividends in relation to GAAP earnings is bad enough as it is. The other concern is that the balance sheet is highly complicated as well. While financial net debt of $67.5 billion looks manageable given an estimated $25 billion in EBITDA, leverage multiples are far higher if pension deficits are taken into account. These deficits of an estimated $37 billion put up the realistic net debt load to $105 billion, for a 4 times' leverage ratio.

These liabilities are very large and real, as I would be interested to learn if the sale of Industrial Solutions furthermore goes hand in hand with a reduction of these pension liabilities. I certainly would hope so, as the business is quite ¨labor¨ intense, providing employment to 13,500.

In July, I called the valuation steep when shares traded around $25 per share, as shares continue to trade at similar levels today. While the adjusted earnings multiple looks reasonable at around 15 times, realistic earnings multiples are 10 times higher. Worse, the company is lagging versus peers, the appealing 3.8% dividend yield entirely ¨eats¨ realistic earnings. This leaves just very little potential to deleverage, other than by selling assets. Of course, it is quite risky to employ as much leverage as GE does at the moment, certainly as we are at a favourable point in the economic cycle.

Part of the poor past performance relates to growing pension deficits which long have not been recognised. Another value destruction move has been past moves made in the portfolio. This includes making expensive bolt-on acquisitions during boom times at high multiples (think of power & energy deals in the years ahead of the oil crush), while GE sold cash cows at low multiples (think of appliances). While these moves should have improved the positioning and ¨organic¨ growth profile, investors have seen relatively little organic growth.

Still Not Impressed

The latest deal of $2.6 billion looks relatively large, but in reality, it is peanuts for GE. Instead of gauging the financial impact (which is very limited), we have to look at the message which management is sending. The reality is that it is selling a lower margin business for 1 times' sales. On the other hand, ABB plans to make a killing out of the deal, even if it realises just part of its projected synergies.

After all the company fetches a $2.6 billion number for a business with 8% EBITDA margins, equivalent to $208 million in actual dollar terms. That translates into a 12.5 times' EBITDA multiple for a business which is underperforming. If we apply that to all of the business with $25 billion in EBITDA, we get a $312 billion valuation for GE. After accounting for $105 billion in debt and pension deficits, the remaining $207 billion valuation comes in pretty close to its current valuation.

Why could or would GE not fix this issue itself and boost EBITDA margins to 15%? In that case, EBITDA of $390 million and a corresponding multiple implies that the unit could have been sold for $4.9 billion, a huge difference compared to this sales price. A reduction in leverage is to be applauded and while earnings multiples appear nice, selling ¨fixer-uppers¨ at low multiples is not going to create lasting value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.