Valero Energy Vs. Phillips 66: Refining At Its Best

The downstream oil industry is generally a low margin business that requires high capital investment and maintenance so efficiency is a very important factor in determining profitability. Downstream operations primarily include refining and marketing, however most companies in this space also include divisions that store and transport either crude or refined products or both. That is the case with both of the companies we are looking at today.

For a more detailed explanation of the industry and how it generates profits please consider an earlier article of mine, " Future Energy Prices: The Big Picture - Part II."

In this article we will first look at each company and how it has performed over time. Then we will compare the two from a more current perspective to see whether one stands out relative to the other. I like to look at results over time to determine consistency and/or improvements. It may not tell us the future but it can tell us something about management and how it responds to adverse market conditions and commitments to shareholders. Those are important factors that I try to include in my assessment of potential future investment candidates.

Valero Energy (VLO) by the Numbers

Crack spreads were high for a few years but have fallen back into a more normal range over the last two. This is a cyclical business and I cannot stress that enough. But, fortunately VLO has made investments to become more efficient which helps it to be more profitable. That is a good lead in to earnings in the next slide.

Even though earnings are down more than revenue due to product mix and the crack spread (see previous article linked earlier), the drop was not as bad as suffered by Phillips 66 (PSX) as we shall see a little later. We cannot look at how PSX did after the financial crisis of 2008 because it had not yet been spun off from Conoco Phillips (COP). VLO did not navigate those rough waters very well but it appears that management learned some valuable lessons from the experience as I will try to point out later.

During the run up to the financial crisis VLO did not conserve cash and was not as efficient an operator as some competitors. The whole industry lost money due to slack demand and falling crack spreads but VLO was particularly susceptible. Management had to change course and cut the dividend to conserve cash for operations. The company has raised the dividend significantly since but maintains a lower payout ratio (see comparison table later) than PSX.

What stands out for me on the above chart is how much cash the company used to buy back stock in 2007. I think management learned a lesson back then as it has kept the cash used for buybacks and dividends combined at less than its annual FCF in each year after 2009. Sometimes the worst brings out the best.

For a few years the company used its excess FCF to pay down some of the debt it needed to add as a result of the financial crisis. But it also used cash to increase capital expenditures to modernize its refineries. It can now be more flexible in using the cheapest inputs available whereas it did not have as much flexibility previously. That helps the company manage the crack spread better.

At the end of 2007 the company had $2.5 billion in cash, but by 2009 its cash level had dropped below $1 billion. It now has over $5.2 billion in cash and is well positioned to weather the next storm when it comes.

While debt is rising at VLO it remains at a manageable level relative to assets and total capital.

As part of its recapitalization after the financial crisis VLO actually increased shares outstanding to raise cash when needed but has been consistently buying back shares each year since 2012. Now the company does so without jeopardizing the future.

Phillips 66 (PSX) by the Numbers

Now we shall take a walk through the charts for PSX starting with annual revenue.

The company started out its initial years after its divorce from COP with strong revenue growth from 2010 to 2011. It has been rough downhill sledding ever since.

The picture on PSX annual earnings was brighter until 2015. And 2016 got even worse. Notice that in 2015 VLO actually increased its earnings even while revenue dipped while PSX earnings fell in both years. I believe that this divergence may be due to the refinery upgrades performed by VLO.

Dividend increases at PSX have been strong, especially just in 2013 after the initial spin off. Of course, since the spin off from COP occurred in April of 2012 the dividend that year represents a partial year which makes the year/over/year comparison look better than it actually was. I find it interesting that the compound average rate of growth in the dividend at PSX is actually less over the last five years that at VLO.

PSX is using far more cash for buying back shares and dividends that it is generating in FCF. This is a worrisome trend that is not sustainable, in my humble opinion.

The numbers from 2010 and 2011 were proforma so I pay little attention to those. Management at PSX has been borrowing to fund its stock buyback program and dividends. Shareholders are happy and the debt to assets ratio is still reasonable at current levels. But to continue this practice could lead to a weaker balance sheet in the future. Something to keep an eye on.

Relative to assets and equity the debt levels at PSX are manageable. My only concern here is the relatively high payout ratio and the lack of FCF to fund additional buybacks.

Shares outstanding have consistently fallen due to the buyback program but the rate of drop may slow unless management can generate more FCF.

Side-by-side Comparison

Since PSX has only been a stand alone company for less than six full fiscal years I decided to compared the two based upon growth rates over the past five years.

VLO (5-Yr) PSX (5-Yr) Compound annual Revenue growth rate -9.7 percent -15.5 percent Compound annual Earnings growth rate 1.8 percent -20.1 percent Compound annual Dividend growth rate 53.4 percent 16.1 percent Compound annual FCF growth rate 16.1 percent -50.4 percent Current Dividend Yield 3.9 percent 3.1 percent Payout Ratio 64.2 percent 77.5 percent Current P/E (trailing twelve months) 18.3 26.9 Debt to Equity .43 percent .45 percent Total Debt to Total Assets 18.5 percent 19.2 percent Price to Sales .39 .51 Price to Book 1.67 2.09 Price to FCF 9.8 100.8 Cash as a percent of Revenue 6.2 percent 2.4 percent

Revenue has fallen in the last two years to levels below 2012. Product prices are at the mercy of the marketplace so this is not a huge concern in this industry. But a drop in the earnings to levels below five years ago indicates that management at PSX is unable to generate strong profits during the negative part of the cycle. VLO compares more favorably in this area. Remember that the growth rates shown in the table above is the compound average annual rate of growth over five years not just a one year rate. So, while VLO has been able to increase earnings at a compound rate of only 1.8 percent on falling revenue, PSX has suffered a compounded loss of over 20 percent per year on average over the last five years in same environment.

The dividend growth rate at VLO has been much higher but neither is likely to maintain the same levels of increases from the past into the future. From this point forward it is more a matter of which company can generate the most FCF to fund future dividends. It appears that VLO, with a lower payout ratio and consistently stronger FCF will have greater flexibility to raise dividends in the future. Which is great for VLO shareholders since it already sports a higher yield.

It should be obvious by this time that the lower P/E (price to earnings) ratio of VLO makes its valuation much more reasonable at this juncture relative to PSX. Additionally, the debt levels of both appear to be manageable relative to both assets and equity. The Price to Sales and Price to Book value ratios favor VLO also, but not by a significantly wide margin. But the next two lines should open your eyes.

Price to FCF of less than ten represents a good value in my book, so VLO appears to be priced at a bargain. But a ratio of over 100 for PSX suggests that the markets are valuing the company at too much of a premium. Of course, it had a rough year in 2016 and things have improved immensely in the first half of 2017, but the company still seems to be struggling to generate much FCF which could be a problem in the future.

Finally, the cash as a percent of revenue ratio indicates that VLO is much better prepared for the next cyclical downturn than PSX. While it may not have been the case in the past it appears that the management of VLO is the more conservative group producing better results.

What Does Friedrich Tell us?

Looking at the data file from the Friedrich algorithm on VLO tells us that the stock is undervalued even at the current price of $74.29 (as of the close on Friday, September 22, 2017). It does not recommend it as a bargain currently but is not telling us to stay away either.

The company has become far more consistent in producing FCF since 2012 and it appears to be turning the corner back to growth in the TTM (trailing twelve months) period as revenue growth is now positive. There is really nothing bad in the TTM column so this looks like a good value at current price levels for investors looking for good dividend income.

The Friedrich chat indicates that the stock of VLO is below its intrinsic value and can be held for the long term as the sell price indicated is over $164.

PSX is a different story. Friedrich likes companies that generate strong FCF and on that metric PSX fails. Too much of its cash flow is required to fund capital expenditures as indicated by the CAPFLOW Ratio, at 80 percent in the TTM period and over 100 percent in each of the previous fiscal years. FCF generated is miniscule relative to revenue at a mere 0.64 percent in the TTM period and it has been negative the last two years.

There is not much that is good to be pointed out on the PSX data file from Friedrich. I can only say that based upon the estimated values and lack of FCF being generated I would stay away from PSX until things improve considerably. That is not to say that all is lost. It is a good company with great assets and results have improved over the last two quarters. If the trend continues its valuation will improve as well. But currently we would avoid PSX.

The Friedrich chart tells the same story: this is one to avoid for now.

Conclusion

Were I an investor looking for dividend income and considering these two companies for future purchase , my choice would be VLO at this time as it offers a compelling value at its current price.

