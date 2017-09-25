Tesla's Polarized Investors Trapped In A Trading Range

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell almost 10% last week on the heels of the announcement the company is stopping the production of the model S and Mercedes is investing $1B in its own electric car division. As one of the most polarizing stocks out there, it’s really no surprise to me that the stock sold off last week after making a new high. The reason? TSLA needs great news to push to new highs, unless the bears will step in and add selling pressure - the bears won’t let TSLA just “drift” higher. The last time we saw a major breakthrough was the beginning of April when TSLA reported their Q1 deliveries beat the street’s expectations, setting the stage for the Model 3 release and boosting expectations that TSLA has figured out its production line in time for the release of the company’s most affordable car. That was real news that bulls could buy into, and enough to push the stock past the resistance that had been built up at $290 for almost two and a half years. Last week did not see a release of any major good news for investors, which gave the bears a chance to push off the highs around $390 and gain some momentum. We know the bears stand firmly around $390, so the question becomes, where will the bulls push back? AKA when to add or enter your TSLA position for the bullish out there, or when to add to your short if you rest in the bearish camp. For this I’ll defer to technical analysis to get a better view of the psychological forces at play.

Chart 1 (4Y/1W):

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

The last four years of TSLA have been the most active, so the longest term chart I’m looking at is pretty short term, but still gives us a good idea of how the stock is traded. One of the more interesting aspects of TSLA’s chart is while it has been in a long-term upward trend since its IPO, the past four years have been defined in large part by a trading range that existed from $190-$290. This is a visual display of the polarizing nature of the company, with bears standing firm in resistance at $290 and the bulls scooping up “cheap” shares at $190. The support and resistance levels are well defined, which bodes well for the short-term trader playing the range, and even the long-term investors looking to accumulate shares at relatively cheap levels.

The upward break out of price out of this channel earlier this year was a great sign for bulls, and was accompanied by an upward turn in the relative strength of TSLA as compared to S&P components. The relative strength is the bottom indicator with a blue line. Since the upward breakout in price, TSLA has been trending upward in relative performance, as shown with the dotted pink line trending up. We are currently testing that support line on the relative strength indictor – a break below and bulls have lost some momentum, while a bounce off and up is a strong showing and maybe the continuation of an upward trend that started last November.

Support now exists at $310 (heavier dotted black line) while resistance is met at $390 (top solid black line). Further, there is support at $325 (lighter dotted black line), and also at the upward green dotted trendline, which we are currently testing at $350. The most recent week’s trading action is shown on the most recent red candle, and shows the bears firmly had control over price all week, closing at the week’s lows. This Japanese candlestick is known as a Marubozu pattern, and in this context is a bearish signal as it is closing at the support line and coming down from an all-time high. I think we break below this trendline next week and see lower prices ahead, although support will be found at $325, and even further down at $310.

Chart 2 (1D/1Y):

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

Looking at price action the past year, the intermediate upward trend is clearly visible, and I’ve drawn an array of channel support and resistance lines. There are 5 support lines, and the outer two represent deviations out of the main channel. Deviations outside of the main channel signal that something is changing, whether it's the mean price is accelerating at a greater rate than before, or that price is breaking out of the upward channel in perhaps a different direction. Price is currently testing the outer channel band, so the next few days will be pivotal in determining the price direction over the next few weeks and possibly months. We’ve already seen a breakdown out of the main upward channel, and are now testing the outer edge of a lower channel extension. Given the Marubozu pattern last week, I think we break below this trend line in the coming days.

The grey shadowed rectangle shows the trading range I think we will trade within at least in the short term (up to 3 months) and possibly intermediate term (3-9 months). I’m inclined to think TSLA is entering this new trading range in grey given its polarizing nature – a major fundamental shift has to occur for price to break below or above this range, otherwise bulls and bears will continue their tug a war.

The bottom indicator is RSI, which is great for trading securities in a trading range. The dotted blue center line shows the division between bullish and bearish territory. We are straddling that right now, so a move further down and RSI will confirm we are in oversold territory. This can be a good opportunity to acquire more shares for bulls. Bears want to look for the next move to the $390 area and sell into those highs. I would be cautious shorting as you are bucking the prevailing bull trend, but if like last week the fundamentals aren’t supporting new highs next time price reaches this area, this could be a good short term opportunity to sell.

Chart 3 (1Y/1D):

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

The 60-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages are overlaid here to get a less noisy view on price. You can see the 60- and 100-day averages are very close to each other, which is another sign that we are probably entering a sideways market. During trends, the averages will slope up or down and spread out, which can be seen in this chart earlier in the year. When price takes a breather or enters a trading range, the moving averages all get very close to each other.

I’ve also drawn Fibonacci retracements from this most recent bull trend, and the 61.8% extension has provided support at $310, adding further evidence that $310 will be the lower bound of the channel, which has already been tested once. The two other significant levels are the 50% and 78.6% extensions, which have provided support and resistance at around $290 and $350, respectively. Fibonacci levels are not always useful, but TSLA has seen support and resistance activity around those levels, so I believe for this chart they have greater importance and can help determine future levels of support and resistance. In the event of a breakdown below $310, support will be found at $290. In the event of a break up and out of the channel, my upward price target would be $440.

Bottom Line: The most recent Marubozu candle occurring right after all-time highs and closing at critical supports lends evidence to lower prices in the short term. Support will be found at $325 and lower at $310. The new trading range exists from $310-$390, and we will need a big fundamental shift to see price propelled either above or below this range. In the meantime, bulls should acquire shares anywhere from $310-$350, and bears should sell into price from $350-$390.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TD Ameritrade and Marshall Thomas are separate unaffiliated and are not responsible for each other's services or policies. All images above (unless otherwise noted) © 2017 TD Ameritrade. Used with permission. For illustrative purposes only.