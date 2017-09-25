Broadcom: Sell Now

Over the last year, Broadcom (AVGO) has been one of the stock standouts in the tech space. Recent news headlines have focused on the company’s relationship with Apple Inc. (AAPL), which is now moving into a new product phase that many anticipate will generate stock rallies for both companies. But when we look at the potential risks involved, long positions in AVGO appear to be overextended and vulnerable to declines if Apple’s eventual sales figures fail to live up to the hype. This ultimately means that it is time for dividend investors to take gains while Broadcom it still trading at its highs and start looking for better dividend opportunities in other areas within the tech industry. In our view, AVGO should be sold at current levels before markets find an excuse erase the gains already in place and push prices lower.

On a year-to-date basis, AVGO has been on an incredible run and is now trading higher by more than 34.3% for the period (and nearly 42% over the last year). But if you are a conservative investors that is truly looking to buy low and sell high, it is time to consider the possibility that when the outlook is this positive it does not take much to derail expectations that can initiate a major round of profit-taking in the stock. Broadcom is currently showing negative margins and its valuations are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio that is approaching 200. If we look at a competitor like Nvidia (NVDA), PE valuations are actually below 50, so it is not like dividend investors are forced to accept these higher metrics just to gain exposure to the tech space.

Analyst Recommendations: Yahoo Finance

In the chart above, we can see that there is an overwhelming consensus in the analyst recommendations directed at the stock. While some might view this as a positive, it should be understood that this puts the stock in a very precarious position if we do start to see disappointing sales numbers that begin to generate analyst downgrades. The real key here seems to be the success of Apple’s next product releases, as Broadcom is a central supplier of the components needed to run their devices.

But the unfortunate reality is that there is already evidence to suggest that demand is already waning. The tweet above shows what may seem to be an anecdotal example displaying the tepid public reception of the iPhone8. But since this is one of the larger store’s in London’s business district, we can combine this with some of the longer-term international trends that have been seen for Apple’s products.



More troublesome for those long AVGO should be the weakness seen in China, where consumers have shown growing interest in products from companies like Huawei and Oppo. Similar product release photos out of China can be seen in this article, and if these events are indicative of the broader trends we can expect some severely negative headlines for both Apple and Broadcom in the months ahead. Will this be enough to deter analst sentiment and change some of the recommendations we are currently seeing in the consensus? Only time will tell. But for the fiscal second quarter, sales figures for Apple in the greater China region dropped by 26%. This should be viewed as a continuation of the trends that have been seen over the last four years (as shown in the chart above). For the period, Apple’s total sales in the region actually dropped for the first time in 14 years as the iPhone itself posted the first quarterly regional sales decline in its history.

AVGO Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

Of course, the extent to which all of this will directly impact Broadcom still remains to be seen. But it is hard to ignore the reality that Apple is unparalleled in its ability to generate headlines in the news media -- and when we are talking about the world of finance, the old maxim that “there is no such thing as bad press” clearly does not apply. On the charts themselves, warning signs have already started to flash red, as there is a clear bearish divergence condition in the CCI readings accompanying the rally to all-time highs on the daily charts. The break of support at 240.40 suggests that a top is now forming just below 260. All of this makes it an attractive time to take gains and sell AVGO if you are currently long the stock. Broadcom’s 1.71% yield is well below many of the other players in this area of the tech sector and so dividend investors should be looking for new opportunities elsewhere.



