AT&T And Cryptocurrency

You don't need to directly invest in Bitcoin to enjoy the advantages as an investor because companies like AT&T are exploiting the tech regardless.

For example, AT&T is using blockchain to gain an advantage in the $272B (by 2020) Internet of Things market.

Bitcoin, alt-coins, crypto and blockchain are important enough for AT&T to patent in several ways.

Many investors are skeptical about Bitcoin. Again and again I've seen the negative comments. For example, Jamie Dimon thinks Bitcoin is a fraud.

I've responded many times that no matter how much you dislike Bitcoin it's critical for investors to at least understand the basics of the technology. For now, you might be able to ignore Bitcoin and Ethereum as currencies. But, it would be an error to ignore the technology. In this article I'll surprise some very conservative investors with evidence.

Before I get into a specific example, keep in mind that if you're interested in the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN) or Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), then you should pay special attention. That's because there's possibly more value in the technology than Bitcoin itself as a currency speculation. Bitcoin is merely one instance of blockchain technology exploitation.

AT&T Loves Bitcoin

AT&T (T) is considered one of the most conservative stock investments, given its long history, wide ownership and powerful dividend. It's is a company that makes money because of technology. Let's be really clear:

AT&T is the world's largest telecommunications company. AT&T is the second largest provider of mobile telephone services and the largest provider of fixed telephone services in the United States, and also provides broadband subscription television services through DirecTV; combined with AT&T's legacy U-verse service, this also makes AT&T the largest pay television operator. AT&T is the second-largest company in Texas, behind Exxon Mobil. As of February 2017, AT&T is the 12th largest company in the world (non-oil and overall) as measured by a composite of revenues, profits, assets and market valuation. AT&T is the largest telecommunications company in the world by revenue.

Despite the fact that AT&T is very much a technology company, it might not be obvious how it would exploit Bitcoin. A quick reaction might be that perhaps AT&T would be interested in Bitcoin as a payment or financial transaction opportunity. I'll explore that in a moment. For now, let's take a look at this United States Patent Application:

DECENTRALIZED AND DISTRIBUTED SECURE HOME SUBSCRIBER SERVER DEVICE A decentralized and distributed secure home subscriber server is provided. First data can be sent representing a first nonce string to a mobile device; and in response to receiving second data representing the first nonce string and a second nonce string, a communication channel can be established with the mobile device as a function of the first nonce string.

At first, this seems pretty bland, right? It doesn't seem to have anything to do with Bitcoin or blockchain. But, take a look at this:

...the disclosed decentralized and distributed secure home subscriber server system can leverage the Bitcoin blockchain; the distributed database in the bitcoin infrastructure. Moreover, in accordance with additional and/alternative embodiments, the decentralized and distributed secure home subscriber server system can employ a peer-to-peer network of nodes involved in the decentralized and distributed secure home subscriber server system to operate their own internal distributed block chain.

And...

In the disclosed decentralized and distributed secure home subscriber server system, base station devices associated with a mobile network operator can form a public or internal Bitcoin peer-to-peer network. Within this peer to peer network each base station device can share a distributed database of transactions, the block chain.

AT&T and Namecoin (Bitcoin Fork)

I realize that this might be a little be too technical. However, the one thing to keep in mind, and the key here, is that AT&T recognizes the value of Bitcoin specifically, along with blockchain technology.

In their patent, they've also recognized the value of alt-coins such as Namecoin, which is a "fork" of Bitcoin. In large part, this usage of Bitcoin and related blockchain technology is to provide robust database functionality.

Now, here's where things get really interesting. Namecoin is a cryptocurrency and it's traded as a "currency" just like Bitcoin. Here's visual proof:

Namecoin currently has a market cap of $20M. These are "little" coins that currently trading for $1.39 and there are nearly 15 million NMC's floating.

The point here is that Namecoin is very much like Bitcoin. If you believe that Bitcoin has no value, then it follows that Namecoin has no value. And yet, we know that AT&T ascribes value to Bitcoin and Namecoin technology.

Either AT&T is wrong or Namecoin has no value. But we know it has a value because AT&T is using it, and there's even a market for the coins.

Does any of this make Namecoin worth $20M? I am not sure. But what I do know is that Namecoin is worth more than $0.00 and it has utility. It's not a Ponzi, it's not vapor, it's not a scam. This is yet another reason that Bitcoin will not go to zero. As a technology it has utility.

The AT&T Blockchain "IoT" Advantage

My research on AT&T patents also revealed this:

A processor is configured to perform operations including generating a vehicle report based on the vehicle data; generating in accordance with a cryptocurrency protocol, a digital currency record that is unique to the vehicle report, wherein the digital currency record indicates a digital currency value associated with the vehicle report. The digital currency record is stored in a memory and communicated in conjunction with a purchase of goods or services by the user, wherein the digital currency value is credited to a purchase price of the goods or services. Other embodiments are disclosed.

Which would create value like this:

For example, pot holes could be uploaded to a state road commission for road repair, to navigation service providers to allow alerting, or to autonomous car provider to avoid potholes or undesirable conditions, for example, to provide a smoother ride. In addition, governments could provide real time tax credits for carpooling (sensors in seats), not driving during congested times, or safe driving; all of which would save the government money and in turn, allow it to return some money to the individual that is helping to save money.

In other words, this one innovative way that AT&T is getting into the transportation market. This is also how AT&T is tapping into the Internet of Things "IoT" - and think about this:

Therefore, we can see how Bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrency are being exploited by AT&T right now in a huge market. This is not Candy Land or some small game. The stakes are huge, this is real.

There is a tremendous advantage to those companies using the technology. Indeed, AT&T is a great example of a large, conservative company on the cutting edge. The financial rewards are in plain sight.

Wrap Up

I keep pounding my fist on the table about investing in Bitcoin "on the edge" through large, well-funded and conservative vehicles. Does this mean that I think AT&T is a Buy or a Sell simply based on Bitcoin or crypto? Absolutely not. This is merely one more advantage being exploited by big strong companies. I see this exploitation as a flag and indicator of innovation.

Furthermore, cryptocurrencies and blockchain allow companies to enter both large and established markets (e.g., banking, cross-border payment transfers) but also quickly enter exploding markets (e.g., IoT, autonomous vehicles).

It's too simple to think of Bitcoin as merely digital money, especially digital money with no value. As I've shown with Namecoin, which is merely a derivative of Bitcoin, there is value in crypto and alt-coins. Investors and speculators see the value of "coins" even when they are not backed by government bodies or gold. AT&T recognizes this to the level of issuing a patent to protect and expand their interests.

Even if you don't have any interest in putting money into Bitcoin BTC or Ethereum ETH, companies are using the technology. It's very much like the internet back in the early 1990's where ".com" didn't make sense. These days what large public company doesn't have some dependence on the internet?

AT&T is showing what the future looks like. Investors can benefit by knowing. In the near future, almost all investments made in public companies will have some element of blockchain and cryptocurrency. That's because they will using the technology in a similar sense as the internet. Stay frosty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BTC and ETH