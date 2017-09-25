What To Expect From Ford's Upcoming Strategic Update

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) is hosting its annual Investor Day/CEO Strategic Update on October 3rd, the first for CEO Jim Hackett since taking over for Mark Fields. Ford has proved to be a difficult stock to own for the last year or so as despite a large cash hoard and cheap valuation (7.6x 2018 EPS at the time of writing according to The Wall Street Journal estimates) shares have lagged the broader market. Talk of peak autos and halts in production are some of the overhangs keeping the stock down, but the last month has seen an 11% jump in stock price.

The upcoming Investor Day will have implications on whether the recent rally quickly reverses or sees sustained momentum going into the company's Third Quarter Earnings Release on October 26th.

2016 Investor Day

Before talking about the upcoming event it's useful to look back on last year's version to see how things went. Consistent with most of the public discussions involving Ford executives, much of the conversation was geared toward the company's long term vision with very optimistic undertones. It's fitting that the major talking points coming out of event were focused on emerging markets and the increasingly prevalent role in vehicles that technology plays. The technology aspect covered topics from general technological innovation at Ford to more specific items such as a targeted investment level in "electrified solutions" ($4.5 billion) and guidance for when Ford will have a fully autonomous SAE-defined level 4-capable vehicle (2021). Ford elaborated on that definition by stating that the plan is to "design it to operate without a steering wheel, gas or brake pedal, for use in commercial mobility services such as ride sharing and ride hailing within geo-fenced areas and be available in high volumes". The 2016 Investor Day proved to be directly relevant to Ford's future as the company made strides to makes these goals a reality. Looking ahead to October 3rd, I expect the following topics to be the most talked about:

Peak autos and North American struggles Q2 natural disasters and their impact on auto stock Technology investments made since the last Investor Day and future investments in technology/updates to long term vision

Peak Autos

For all the talk about peak autos and the challenges that lay ahead in North America for automakers, Ford's YTD revenue is actually up almost $1 billion year-over-year in N.A. That is misleading however, because although ford has been able to increase sales that doesn't necessarily insulate the company from a difficult selling environment. The following slide from Ford's Q2 2017 Earnings Presentation shows the year-over-year change for both Q2 and YTD for selected metrics. It also mentions that the SAAR for vehicle sales is down 500,000 units for both North America and the United States.

The green arrows under revenue catch the eye..but that's because it's the only positive indicator on the slide. The two most important figures are the change in SAAR mentioned above and 28% drop in pre-tax results which amounts to a whopping $1.6 billion less than 2016, with six months remaining in 2017 to widen that figure. Ford has always managed to acknowledge its shortcomings in these type of events and then quickly offer up some sort of positive twist on the subject to distract attention. It would not come as a surprise to me if management brought up the strong performance of the F-series domestically (which is news to nobody) and the fact that Ford managed to increase its average transaction price by $1,634 in the second quarter, almost 5 times as much as the industry average. Another diversion could be directing the discussion towards the Asia Pacific region, the key emerging market that F is banking on the provide supplemental revenue streams. To be fair, the results have been impressive so far this year:

Ultimately, while the original topic of a slowdown in the North American vehicle market is valid, expect the conversation to gradually tail off from that.

Natural Disasters

Speaking of distractions and North America, there has been much talk about what impact Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Jose have had on the vehicles residing in the southern United States. Two large earthquakes in Mexico have contributed to the damage that's been accumulating over the last few months. Fortune estimates that hurricanes Harvey and Irma have damaged one million cars, with most predictions of the storms' impact so far not capturing the entire scale of damage. Even still, the current estimate easily surpassed the amount of cars damaged by hurricanes Katrina and Sandy (200,000 and 250,000, respectively). While this will create a massive headache for insurers of all size, vehicle manufacturers such as Ford will have an opportunity to capitalize on the opportunity. I believe this is partially responsible for the recent rally in Ford shares and may provide a boon to the North American automobile industry. The industry SAAR falling is obviously not a good thing but the deficit in 2017 relative to last year is 500,000 vehicles. Assuming not every single damaged vehicle will be replaced, there is still a good chance that the storm damage is able to partially bridge that gap. It is of course already Autumn so not only will this most likely cause a jump in sales during the popular promotional holiday season, but will also be a tailwind in 2018 as many of those affected will not be in the position to replace their vehicle immediately. Keep in mind that everything I've just mentioned only encompasses Harvey and Irma, not the earthquakes in Mexico or any subsequent hurricanes/tropical storms that are yet to hit the United States. The impact of these natural disasters will not be fully understood for a long time, and I expect that we will continue to hear about it for a similar time frame.

Technology

Now this will be the real focal point of the event. Yes, it is a broad topic but I think that's the way Ford wants to and will speak about it. This is exemplified by Ford's self-acclaimed new moniker as a "mobility company" as opposed to a vehicle manufacturer. In reality, what does that even mean? I view it as Ford's way of making it known that the company is committed to looking towards and investing in the future (technology), even if it's not completely clear where future innovations will take the industry. Whether it be EVs, autonomous vehicles, ride-sharing or something that hasn't even been thought of yet, Ford is investing to make sure the blue oval is still relevant in tomorrow's automobile industry. Of the $4.5 billion pledge made, $1 billion of that was used earlier this year as part of Ford's investment in Detroit-based artificial intelligence company Argo AI. The company was in discussion with Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) autonomous car division, Waymo, but the deal publicly fell apart. Recently, Morgan Stanley speculated that a potential deal could be reignited. The investment firm believes that Ford needs "profound change" to its business model to save the stock. It's difficult to argue with this view, especially since every sign points to management thinking similarly. MS also notes that Waymo's CEO worked at Ford for 14 years, a small detail that increases the likelihood of a Ford-Waymo partnership of sorts; on a related note, Argo AI was founded by former employees of Waymo and Uber. Ford investors will be hoping that overlapping familiar faces among the different firms can lead to some mutually beneficial ventures.

Conclusion

Many events held by a given company's investor relations department aren't always the most important thing, but this is not the case with Ford's Strategic Update. The company is undergoing a massive transformation that will take years to complete and will most likely make several unexpected turns in the mean time which is why October 3rd will be a very noteworthy day for F shareholders. It will be interesting to see what management has to say about emerging markets and how Ford is looking at the opportunity presented by the series of natural disasters, but I'll be listening more closely to what is said regarding progress on existing technology investments as well as what to expect in the intermediate term in this regard. Ford is clearly thinking towards the future and its executives are doing what they believe will be the best way to position the company in coming decades, but the caveat with technological advancement is that nobody knows for sure which innovations are the right ones to invest in years before coming to fruition. It will be an interesting event, that much is certain.

