Should You Buy Nike Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Shares of Nike (NKE) are back to where they were before Q4 2017 earnings results. Nike stock had rallied over 10% after its previous quarter earnings report, however, it gave up most of its gains since then. Nike stock fell over 10% in the month of August after disappointing results from Foot Locker (FL) and Finish Line (FINL).

Source: Amigobulls

Both these companies have heavy exposure to Nike. Over 60% of products purchased by Foot Locker's came from Nike and 70% of The Finish Line's sales are Nike products. Many investors have read the disappointing results of these two companies as a sign of things to come, which could be true, in part at least.

The disappointing sales posted by the two retailers, FL and FINL could be attributed to several factors. Firstly weakness in the U.S retail market. Even, Under Armour (UA) Nike's competitor, lowered its own growth outlook to between 9% and 11% from its previous target range of between 11% and 12%. The company blamed the downgrade on more weakness in the U.S. segment. However, unlike Under Armour which derives 80% of its revenues from the North American market, North America contributes just around 45% of Nike's total revenues.

Another reason for the weak results reported by FINL and FL is the rise of the direct-to-consumer channel. Most of the apparel makers including Nike and Under Armour are investing heavily in direct-to-consumer and online business to compete with online retailers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Nike is focusing hard on its DTC segment. The company has announced a partnership with Amazon.com and is reorganizing its structure in order to increase its direct-to-customer efforts. This is likely to cushion the impact of the slowdown in traditional channel. Nike saw direct-to-consumer sales climb by 18% last fiscal year to $9.1 billion making up more than 26% of its revenues, with eCommerce segment gaining by over 30%.

So, Nike's revenue growth is not likely to be as weak as suggested by the earnings of Foot Locker and The Finish Line, given Nike's geographic diversification and fast growing DTC channel. This is not to say that Nike's sales will not face any headwinds. After all, traditional channels still contribute around 74% of Nike's sales.

Competitive threat from Adidas

Nike is also facing strong competition from its European rival Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). Adidas is trying to encroach upon Nike's territory in North America. While Nike reported 6.1% revenue growth in 2017, Adidas posted robust sales growth over 20%. According to NPD Research, the German-based company expanded its market share by around 500 bps in the second quarter at the expense of Nike and others.

Adidas is showing strong growth in sneakers and Basketball category. While the overall Basketball category sales were down 20% in August, Adidas basketball grew more than 40%, while Nike declined in the mid-singles and Brand Jordan (which is owned by Nike) lost about a third of its sales. Adidas surpassed Nike's Jordan brand to become the number two brand of U.S. sports footwear after Nike. Nike has released new Jordan styles more frequently to combat weakness in the basketball shoe market, which has eroded its brand value. On the whole, the competition from Adidas is likely to keep Nike's revenue growth and profit margin under pressure.

What to expect from Nike's Q1 2018 earnings

Given the competition, the overall trend in the retail industry and poor performance of Foot Locker and Finish line, analysts have toned down their expectations from Nike. EPS estimates have declined from 65 cents 90 days ago to the current estimate of 48 cents, representing 34.25% decline from last year same quarter earnings. This is the first earnings decline the company will report in 19 quarters. The company has good track record of delivering earnings beat. In the last four quarters, Nike has delivered earnings surprise between 16.3% and 30.4%. Given the strong track record, one could expect Nike to at least meet the expectations. In fact, the so-called Earnings Whisper number is for Nike to report an EPS of $0.52, comfortably beating the estimates.

On the top line front, analysts expect the company to report revenue of $9.09 billion almost flat from last year. Nikes sales growth is slowing down. Sales growth has fallen from 10% in 2015 to an estimated 4.4% this year.

Nike stock is facing rough times

Nike is facing rough times. Sales and profits are likely to remain sluggish in next few quarters. However, Nike is investing in improving its supply chain efficiency which will allow it get products much faster to the retail stores helping it to immediate demand at stores and generate better sales performance. This also reduces the need for inventory and the obsolescence cost, thus improving margins. Its investment in DTC will also help it improve its sales growth. The company also has strong balance sheet and profit margins. The return on equity is above 30%. Given the strong fundamentals, Nike has the ability to weather the current storm. However, Investors must wait for a more clear picture to emerge before taking a position in the stock.

