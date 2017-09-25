ABB To Acquire GE Industrial Solutions For $2.6 Billion

The deal promises to catapult ABB's North America electrification business to the top rank.

GE Industrial provides a range of electrification products and services for utilities and businesses.

ABB is acquiring GE Industrial Solutions for $2.6 billion, or about 1x 2016 revenues.

Quick Take

ABB (ABB) has agreed to acquire GE’s (GE) Industrial Solutions unit for $2.6 billion, according to a company statement.

GE Industrial Solutions provides enterprises and utilities with critical electrical power, motor and lighting control and protection and distribution products.

ABB is acquiring the unit to significantly increase its presence in North America, which is its biggest market.

Target Company

Atlanta, Georgia-based GE Industrial Solutions was founded to design, sell and maintain electrical solutions for businesses and utilities, from the electrical grid to user endpoints.

Management is headed by CEO Stephanie Mains, who has been with the firm since 1999 in a variety of roles in the aviation, energy and power & water units. She was named CEO of GE Energy Connections in November 2015.

Below is an overview video of GE Industrial Solutions:

(Source: GE Energy Connections)

GE Industrial’s primary offerings include a wide range of industrial electrical power technologies, including,

Critical Power

Motor & Lighting Control

Protection & Distribution

In addition, the unit also provides a number of services such as training, emergency, inspection and service centers for product repair.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

ABB disclosed the acquisition price as $2.6 billion, or about 1x 2016 revenues and an operational EBITDA margin of about 8%.

ABB also said that it expects the deal to be ‘operationally accretive in year one.’

It forecasted that it will generate annual cost synergies of $200 million by year five and said that it retains long-term usage of the GE brand name and also established a long-term, ‘strategic supply relationship for GE Industrial Solutions products and ABB products that GE sources today.

The GE unit will be integrated into ABB’s Electrification Products division.

As Tarak Mehta, president of ABB’s EP division stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition strengthens our position as partner of choice for electrification globally and in North America. We look forward to working with GE Industrial Solutions’ and ABB’s customers and channel partners to create new opportunities in this highly attractive core market for our division. We have a clear integration plan to realize the synergies of this combination and to bring our combined business back into the target margin corridor during 2020.

So, the deal promises to strengthen ABB’s #2 global position in the electrification products and services market.

More specifically, ABB is acquiring the unit to bolster its competitiveness in the North American market, where GE is dominant.

Notably, ABB is suspending its previously announced share buyback program to provide cash to close the deal.

The transaction is scheduled to close in 1H 2018, and ABB will add GE Industrial’s 13,000 employees in over 100 countries.

