Scotiabank And Dividend Growth Investing

Back in 2015, I started my Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income portfolio. One of the companies that I bought in those early days was the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), AKA Scotiabank. The company was an especially good buy at the time because of a growing gap between the dollar and the Canadian dollar.

Unfortunately, I sold out of this position to pay down some debt. I also made the decision to completely close out the taxable account that held the shares. Since that time in the Fall of 2016, I decided to focus more on an IRA so that I could better deal with tax issues.

This IRA made the perfect place to buy international stocks that do not pay qualified dividends. While I'm currently in the 15 percent tax bracket, I don't have to pay any taxes on qualified dividends. Because dividends from Canadian banks do not count as qualified, those Americans who hold them in taxable accounts are on the hook for taxes on any dividends that they receive.

Any holdings in my IRA are exempt from taxes until I decide to withdraw the funds. This means that my dividend income and any capital gains can grow for years, if not decades, without having to pay any taxes on them.

I really like the Canadian banks. They have solid cash flows and sustainable dividend payouts. Also, even in the face of a global recession that saw a number of big U.S. banks run into trouble, the Canadian banks just kept on truckin'.

Additionally, at least to this point, there have not been the scandals like those that Wells Fargo (WFC) recently became embroiled in. I believe that the Canadian banks are a pretty safe bet. Additionally, there is not quite the competition within Canada, as there are only five major banks, so there is a bit of an oligopoly in this industry.

As I noted above, I owned BNS for about a year previously, and I wanted to diversify my current portfolio that has quite a sizable skew toward the REIT sector. I looked at the Canadian banks, and I again decided to go with Scotiabank, albeit at a higher price that I had paid before. Here are the reasons why I bought a few shares of Scotiabank.

1. The dividend history

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a long and storied dividend history. It dates all the way back to 1892. That's a pretty impressive streak to say the least. It includes both world wars, depressions, natural disasters, and all sorts of varied economic conditions. Which brings me to point two.

2. The dividend has grown over time

If we go back ten years, the dividend has grown from $1.74 CAD in 2007 to $2.88 CAD in 2016. This is a nice rate of growth, to say the least, but the dividend growth goes back even further. The dividend was $8.00 CAD in the beginning and grew to $16.00 by 1919, but the stock has split several times in the intervening years. One share in 1944 would have turned into 1,200 shares today, even without any reinvestment.

Keep in mind that the most recent 10-year period included the Great Recession. There was no dividend increase immediately after its wake, but there was also no dividend cut. This means that shareholders have had a growing stream of income for a very long period of time.

Additionally, the dividend has grown not once, but twice in recent years. Looking at the investor relations page, the company has raised dividends twice in each of the last four years. While this might not seem like a huge deal, it allows for quicker compounding. A two-penny increase twice a year is much better than a four-penny increase once a year. The most recent increase (for the fourth quarter this year) was actually three cents, to $0.79 CAD per quarter.

3. The dividend payout ratio

The dividend payout ratio is still quite manageable. It currently stands at 60.3 percent. This means that the Scotiabank can maintain the current dividend without any real problem as long as revenue and earnings keep up. There is a margin of safety in the dividend. The yield as of the July 31 quarterly report was at 4 percent, which is quite stout.

4. Growing revenue and income

Companies with growing dividends and reasonable payout ratios are attractive. However, without growing revenues, companies cannot continue to grow dividends indefinitely. Obviously, Scotiabank has been able to do this with its dividend growth history that, as stated above, goes back to the late nineteenth century.

Looking at the latest annual report, BNS saw revenue grow from $23.6 billion CAD in 2014 to $26.35 CAD in 2016. For the current year, revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year is again up, by nearly $400 million. The earnings per share during these same nine months is $4.89 CAD, compared to $4.22 in the same nine months in 2016. The three-year EPS growth is not as robust, as the basic EPS with no dilution or adjustments came in with a growth from $5.69 to $5.80. Regardless, this shows that both revenue and income are up in recent years.

The number of shares has also come down slightly over this period of time. Back in 2014, the company had 1,214,000,000 shares outstanding. By July 31, 2017, that number had gone down to 1,200,00,000. This is not a huge reduction in the share count, but it is some, and this will tend to help out EPS.

There is however, one slight downside to buying BNS at this particular time. That's tied to the price of the stock for Americans. The price of Scotiabank is tied to the Canadian dollar. This means that as the U.S. dollar increases in relative strength to the CAD, the price will tend to go down in USD. Back in early 2016, the USD was equal to around $1.40 CAD for a while. More recently, the number has been down to $1.23.

This tends to increase the price in dollars. Scotiabank was a screaming buy in much of 2015 and 2016. Its P/E ratio on a trailing 12-month basis was 12.0 as of July 31, 2017. This was up from the 11.7 P/E ratio that BNS sported back on July 31 of the previous year. It was 10.8 as of the end of FY 2015. This number has obviously gone up, so, while I still feel that it's a pretty good buy, the sale price is not as strong as it once was. The appreciation of the stock price in CAD and the narrowing exchange rate between the USD and the CAD has tended to doubly affect American investors who were looking to buy (but not those who looked to sell) in a negative way.

Regardless, with the nice dividend payment that's grown for more than a century and that still appears to have room to grow, I believe that BNS is a nice holding for my portfolio. It should pay me for decades into the future. I will also possibly be looking to buy into the other Canadian bank stocks as they appear to be attractive as well going into the future as I continue to diversify my holdings.

