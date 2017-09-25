The Rise (And Stall) Of Amazon

As a result, patient long-term, value-oriented investors should consider taking advantage of what everyone else knows and take a closer look at companies Amazon is supposed to destroy.

We feel compelled to commit an act of retail heresy, so we’ll go straight to the underlying thesis of this article:

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is not going to take over the retail world and the company may well be fully valued for essentially all future growth.

We’ll allow a moment for readers to catch their breath and true believers to register due derision in the comments section before proceeding with the argument in support of this view.

In essence, although we believe that while Amazon will likely continue to grow retail revenues at an accelerated pace and capture increasing market share, this growth trajectory is largely predictable and the present valuation already reflects this future growth. The inherent limits to the company's potential to grow its retail operations will become increasingly apparent over the next decade as the company faces inflection points caused by growth in retail share. Our assessment is based on the remarkable similarity between Amazon's growth experience to date and the historical performance of the United States' dominant traditional retailer, Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT), which we outline in this article.

Moreover, Amazon’s retail business is not all that extraordinary – coupling great historical growth and future potential with persistently low operating margins. The company's ongoing investments in growth may depress current profitability, but we find that even under aggressive assumptions regarding future operating margins, the probable profitability of the retail segment even a decade from now likely doesn't justify the current valuation.

The great wild card is the company's highly profitable Amazon Web Services, but even this segment which provides the bulk of the company's profits will face increasing challenges over the coming years.

Finally, we view the present ubiquitous conventional wisdom regarding Amazon’s impending domination of retail as presenting a significant opportunity for patient value-oriented investors to consider options among selected traditional retailers.

After all, everyone knows that Amazon is going to dominate retail, right?

A Case of Deja Vu

The conventional wisdom regarding Amazon reminds us of the days of yore (not all that long ago) when the retailer reputedly on course to dominate retail, destroy all other retailers, and put department stores and malls permanently out of business was Wal-Mart. The company certainly became the dominant retailer in the United States during the 1980s and 1990s, and remains a fierce competitor. However, not only did the predictions about the fall of retail not quite come to pass, the company also turned out to be a rather poor investment, as reflected by the following chart:



Source: Nasdaq (with Author Annotations)

Wal-Mart was, for more than a decade, a textbook example of the maxim that what everyone knows isn’t worth knowing. The company came to dominate the U.S. retail landscape as it significantly increased revenues and earnings, but the company's shares nonetheless remained essentially flat. The value of that decade of growth was already reflected in the share price in late 1999 when the price-to-earnings ratio peaked at 50, only to decline to around 12 over the intervening years.

It’s sobering to consider that experience for a moment, especially in light of the incredible expectations for many companies projected to dominate their industries which sport similarly aggressive valuations.

However, is comparing Amazon, the vanguard of modern retail, with a stodgy traditional and largely bricks-and-mortar retail behemoth that came of age in the 1990s fair and reasonable? Or, at the risk of angering the market gods, is there something fundamentally different this time? It's certainly difficult to dispute Amazon’s incredible revenue growth record, reflected in the following chart:



Source: Company Financial Reports

The growth is quite impressive until one looks more closely at the years presented at which point one realizes something isn't quite right. In fact, the chart doesn't reflect Amazon’s revenue growth, but Wal-Mart’s from 1984 to 1994, with a steady year after year rate exceeding 20%. Surprised? You shouldn’t be.

In fact, Amazon isn’t that unique from an historical perspective.

We illustrate this point by using each company's share of U.S. retail sales as a standardizing metric to compare the relative past performance - and potential future performance - of the companies. Retail revenue growth in absolute terms isn't as informative as revenue growth in the context of a company’s position within the retail market, especially for companies expected to become dominant in the retail landscape. The process provides us a means to compare the performance of different companies over corresponding periods of their growth, essentially allowing us to ask – and answer – how truly unique is Amazon?

In order to perform our analysis, we compiled domestic retail sales information from the U.S. Census Bureau (defined for the purposes of this analysis as retail sales less sales of motor vehicles, motor vehicle parts, and food services - i.e., restaurants, etc.). We recognize that there can be valid differences in exactly which benchmark of retail sales should be used as the basis for determining retail market share, for example, whether or not the calculation should include sales at gasoline and service stations. However, while these decisions would impact the absolute results, they don’t significantly impact the relative results or the long-term trends identified by the analysis over time, so the exact definition of retail sales to be used becomes more semantic and less meaningful. The critical issue is that whatever exact definition is selected, the definition is consistent over time.

In addition, the use of a market share of retail sales metric allows us to incorporate analysis that market shares has on a company's long-term performance. We find a greater correlation between a company’s long-term growth potential and the slice of the retail sales pie it already has than most other metrics. Indeed, as a company grows its percentage of total retail sales, it’s inherently more challenging to maintain a high revenue growth rate since it requires capturing ever more share of a proportionally shrinking pie.

The results of our analysis suggest that Amazon’s experience is, so far, essentially identical to that of Wal-Mart’s corresponding growth period and, in the longer term, that Amazon may well face many of the same growth challenges.

First, we developed a comparison of Amazon’s and Wal-Mart’s domestic revenue growth during the annual period during which each company achieved a specific percentage of total U.S. retail sales, as presented below:

Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Company Financial Reports, and Proprietary Calculations and Estimates

The result is that Amazon’s domestic retail revenue growth begins to appear rather unremarkable relative to Wal-Mart’s experience, even assuming that domestic revenue growth for the current year remains at 25% to achieve approximately a 2.6% share of U.S. retail sales for 2017. In fact, so far, Amazon has actually largely trailed Wal-Mart’s own historical comparable revenue performance over the comparable periods.

We should note that the readily available U.S. Census Bureau retail sales information readily available only goes back to 1992, so we have extrapolated total U.S. retail sales for earlier periods based on retail sales growth rates in the late 1980s to develop the earlier retail share estimates for Wal-Mart. The estimates, however, don’t materially impact the values or outcome.

In addition, from a percentage of total U.S. retail sales perspective, Amazon is presently projected to achieve various thresholds at about the same rate that Wal-Mart did in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In fact, if Amazon’s domestic retail sales growth remains at 25% per year for the next five years, Amazon will have moved from a 1.8% share of U.S. retail sales to a 5.3% share in six years. Wal-Mart also covered essentially the same growth in share in six years between 1989 and 1994. Indeed, so far, Amazon is actually tracking almost exactly the historical performance of Wal-Mart on a U.S. retail sales market share basis, though we discuss this in more detail in another section:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

In the above table, Amazon is presently at Year 5 (2016), with all subsequent periods based on 25% revenue growth through Year 15 (2026).

In other words, Amazon’s domestic retail business is treading a very similar, indeed, almost identical path to that of Wal-Mart two and a half decades ago, so a comparison to Wal-Mart is more apt than many Amazon enthusiasts would perhaps like to admit.

So, what does that mean for Amazon?

The similarities do not end here, but before discussing these in more detail, it’s worthwhile to ask what is the ultimate potential of Amazon’s retail business? We don’t need an exceptionally precise answer to this question to form a reasonable opinion of valuation, especially since we are looking far into a highly uncertain future, since we want to avoid the error of precise imprecision. So, let’s pull out the crystal ball and run some numbers.

First, we need to assume a long-term revenue growth rate for Amazon. We’ll stick with a rather heady assumption that the company will be able to maintain its current domestic retail revenue growth rate of around 25% per year over the next decade. The result, combined with a projection of annual growth in U.S. retail sales roughly reflecting recent experience, is that Amazon would reach Wal-Mart’s current share of U.S. retail sales at the end of the ten year projection period. It’s a long-term projection, to say the least, but bear with it for a moment.

Next, we need to define an estimate for Amazon’s operating margin rate a decade from now to apply to the projected domestic retail revenues. Obviously, this estimate is subject to significant risk, so it’s worthwhile to select a rather broad range of potential operating margin values based on reasonable assumptions and comparisons. We settled on using a band that incorporated the operating margins of Amazon, Wal-Mart, and Target (NYSE: TGT), under the general view that Wal-Mart and Target are the most directly comparable extant companies to Amazon given their general merchandise focus (versus retailers such as Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) and Macy’s (NYSE: M)), even though we included the latter two companies in our calculations to provide additional color to the comparison.

Interestingly, while the apparel retailers (Kohl’s and Macy’s) have experienced more apparent deterioration in operating margins in the last few years, Target and Wal-Mart’s operating margins have remained more resilient. Indeed, Target’s operating margins have remained relatively consistent to slightly down over the last five years while Wal-Mart’s have incrementally declined over the same period.

Source: Company Financial Reports and Proprietary Estimates

Finally, we calculated prospective earnings per share from domestic retail operations for Amazon as of 2026, the end of our projection period, using our revenue projections and operating margin band on the three tiers reflecting a low, midpoint, and high potential outcome. The low, midpoint, and high tiers are based on an assumption of operating margin matching Amazon’s, Wal-Mart’s, and Target’s current respective domestic retail operating margins. We then adjusted for estimated non-operating expenses (such as interest on debt and income taxes - at Amazon’s recent historical average rates) to determine net income and divided by two different share counts, one assuming Amazon's share count continues to grow at roughly the rate of recent experience and one assuming no change in share count over the next ten years. Clearly, there are inherent uncertainties in these estimates, but the likely range of variability in estimates of these values is dwarfed in its impact by the wide range of projected operating margins used in the analysis, so we consider the potential for variability comparably inconsequential.

The results are presented in the following table:

Source: Proprietary Projections

In essence, if everything goes Amazon’s way over the next ten years, the company can defy the growth challenge experienced by Wal-Mart as it continues to capture a larger share of domestic retail sales, the company can push operating margins above even that of one of its largest competitors, doesn’t issue any shares in the next decade, and breaks even on international retail, the company may earn around $60 per share from its retail operations. The confluence of events required to achieve this maximum result, however, is highly improbable. A more realistic scenario would be that Amazon would reach operating margins roughly equivalent to Wal-Mart’s present (though declining) margins and will issue additional shares over the next decade, in which case likely earnings per share from domestic retail operations would be closer to $25-$35. A highly generous assumption that international revenues could match domestic retail's operating margins and growth over the next decade would add an additional 55%, and total net income from retail operations may amount to between $38-$55, for a price-to-earnings ratio ten years out of around 17 at the current market price still based on highly optimistic operating assumptions before any contribution from the web services segment. Again, from a retail perspective, this is beginning to look rather familiar.

The underlying question, of course, is how realistic are the assumptions and estimates incorporated into these projections? In many cases, they’re actually rather doubtful, for a number of reasons.

First, we consider our estimates, especially with respect to Amazon’s revenue growth, to be rather unrealistic. Amazon may well reach or exceed the share of domestic retail sales achieved by Wal-Mart, but given Wal-Mart’s experience and the challenge of continuing to capture sufficient additional revenues to maintain a 25% per year growth rate over a decade, it seems much more likely that revenue growth will slow materially in the intervening period. Indeed, Wal-Mart’s experience from 1985-2015 reflects the challenge of growing revenues at a fast clip as a company becomes a dominant retail presence:

Source: Company Filings and Proprietary Projections

There is a rational limit to the percentage of domestic retail sales a company can capture regardless of any regulatory concerns associated with market dominance. Indeed, Wal-Mart’s stellar annual revenue growth performance slowed in three pronounced stages when the company reached a percentage of total U.S. retail sales of around 2% (which, incidentally, is where Amazon is today), 5.5% (which Amazon will reach in about 6 years at the current revenue growth rate), and 12.5%. Amazon’s ability to continue capturing an increasing share of U.S. retail sales will be a key test for the company. In fact, in our example above, for Amazon to continue to maintain a 25% annual growth rate in domestic retail revenues after 2026, we estimate the company would need to capture an additional 2.7% market share in 2027, 3.3% in 2028, and 4.0% in 2029, from an already high share base, at which point the company would have around a 25% share of domestic retail sales. This outcome from a practical perspective appears highly improbable given Wal-Mart’s own experience.

In addition, Amazon has so far actually somewhat underperformed Wal-Mart's historical experience on an equivalent market share basis.

Source: Company Financial Reports and Proprietary Calculations

Indeed, the 25% annual revenue growth projection is also rather unrealistic considering the earlier chart reflecting the exceptionally similar performance between Amazon and Wal-Mart in terms of market share of U.S. retail sales. In the last five years, Amazon’s experience has been essentially identical to Wal-Mart’s historical performance. The company would have to maintain 25% annual domestic revenue growth just to keep up with Wal-Mart’s historical experience, at which point the share lines begin to diverge. The incredible similarity in experience strongly suggests that it’s unlikely Amazon would be able to defy the prior trend and continue to grow domestic revenues at a 25% rate much beyond 2021, in which case the above projections would remain wildly optimistic.

It remains to be seen whether Amazon can defy the odds, but so far, it’s not looking especially promising. The result is that our estimates for retail profitability are still likely too high.

Second, the high case assumes Amazon could achieve an operating margin similar to that of Target from its current low base. It’s possible Amazon may be able to achieve wider operating margins on retail sales as it gains overall market share (although Wal-Mart's experience doesn't suggest this to be the case), and possibly exceed the margins of Wal-Mart, but it seems rather fanciful to believe that the company could achieve margins similar to those of Target. In addition, Jeff Bezos’ maxim that a competitor’s margin is Amazon’s opportunity can just as easily work in reverse. Amazon may be the big kid on the block (at least in investors’ minds), but Walmart remains far larger, far more profitable, and a fierce competitor, and there will always be someone looking to take Amazon’s margins should they begin to significantly expand.

Third, Amazon’s revenue growth within served categories is already slowing, with overall revenue growth augmented by the company’s ongoing expansion into new categories. The following chart, which was actually developed to illustrate Amazon’s growing dominance, also illustrates the company’s slowing growth quite well:



Source: MKM Partners via CNBC.com

Amazon has been successful in growing its revenues and market share within the served categories, especially around the holiday season, but it’s nonetheless notable that each year’s rather consistent 1% jump in share is significantly less in terms of percentage growth than the prior year. Amazon may be able to maintain its 1% market share gain for several more years, compounding revenues and continuing top line growth, but each successive 1% gain becomes an incrementally smaller and smaller gain in overall market share. The company’s revenues will eventually reflect this trend if only since there are only so many categories into which the company has yet to expand to maintain its revenue growth rate.

Obviously, since we focus primarily on domestic retail, we have somewhat neglected the potential of international retail other than a very basic estimate of earnings power under ideal conditions. International retail has grown at a furious pace over the last few years as well, but unlike domestic retail, so have the operating losses as operating margins continued to deteriorate. International retail revenues have also grown much more slowly over the last several years relative to domestic retail revenues with the exception of the last annual period. It remains to be seen where the international segment goes, but given the record of U.S. retailers with overseas operations and the heightened competition from dominant online retail participants in many major international markets relative to the United States, it seems unlikely that international retail will contribute significantly to the company in the near to intermediate term. We don’t dismiss the potential in the international market, but we do discount its value relative to the company’s potential in the domestic retail market.

The Wild Card

The wild card, of course, is Amazon Web Services (AWS), by far the company’s smallest operation by revenue but most valuable by profitability. AWS has grown revenue and operating profit at a furious pace over the last few years and this will likely continue into the foreseeable future, but AWS may eventually become a victim of its own success on two fronts.

First, Jeff Bezos’ maxim that another’s operating margin is Amazon’s opportunity again may well apply in reverse to AWS as the segment’s operating margins surge past 25%. AWS clearly has a significant market position through not an unassailable one, and the rising margins will lead to increased competition in the space, not least from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Second, so long as Amazon Web Services remains a highly profitable and relatively fast growing segment of the overall company, it will look increasingly pointless to shareholders to couple a fast growth technology business with a relatively marginally profitable retail behemoth with slowing growth and limited future prospects. The businesses are linked to some degree due to the nature of Amazon’s business, but it’s not entirely unrealistic for pressure to grow as retail growth slows to separate the two businesses. It’s a scenario that has played out at countless companies as one segment’s faltering prospects become a drag on the valuation of the crown jewels.

Amazon’s Distorted Potential Creates Opportunities

In our assessment, we also don’t foresee Amazon quite living up to its reputation as a ubiquitous category killer, which creates opportunities when the perception is otherwise. Amazon does impact revenues and margins in the categories it enters, but the impact is somewhat less extreme than suggested by the headlines.

In fact, outside of a handful of well known instances, there are relatively few retail bankruptcies which can be substantially attributed to Amazon. Barnes & Noble (NYSE: BKS), the first and longest target of Amazon’s retail adventure, remains in business although, we grant, the remainder is hardly an inspiring example of survival. However, the long list of retail bankruptcies over the last few years is more attributable to factors beyond Amazon than Amazon itself. In many cases, these retailers were already teetering on the edge due to a history of poor assumptions and decisions. The common culprits are almost universally excessive expansion, excessive debt, thin margins, and shifting consumer demands even before online retail became a significant factor. Amazon may have helped push them over the edge, but there is a reason beyond Amazon that they were on the edge in the first place. However, Amazon is the easy explanation for a far more complicated retail environment, and the elegance (and simplicity) of the easy explanation is hard to resist, especially in investment circles – not to mention is serves as a convenient exculpatory boogeyman for bad management.

The headlines also tend to obscure the fact that while Amazon is continuing to capture a growing shares of total U.S. retail sales, the company is not capturing all the growth. Amazon’s projected annual domestic retail revenue growth over the coming years is a fraction of the total expected growth in U.S. retail sales, so despite rumors of impending doom, there remains retail sales growth to be captured by other retailers. This is part of the reason that while traditional “brick-and-mortar” retail sales growth has significantly slowed, many traditional retailers continue to report flat or slightly positive growth in revenues. Amazon is capturing an increasing portion of the pie, but the pie is growing faster than the company’s ability to capture the growth. The benefits of this total growth will not be evenly distributed and, in many cases, may also be accompanied by falling margins, but it remains that there is still growth in non-online retail sales. In fact, it’s notable that amongst the four retailers we incorporated into our analysis above, the two general merchandise retailers (Target and Wal-Mart) have both maintained or grown total revenues despite the headline competition.

Source: Company Financial Reports

Note: Target revenues have been adjusted for 2016 to reflect the company’s sale of its clinic and pharmacy business during 2015.

In addition, physical stores still remain an attraction for consumers, including younger generations of shoppers who still like to touch the product before the purchase. The response from retailers such as Amazon has been to implement a higher degree of touch into their offerings, such as with the now ubiquitous style boxes, etc., proliferating across the industry as well as offering free returns. The new approaches certainly improve the touch aspect of the business, but also introduce additional hassles which have yet to be adequately addressed for consumer, not the least of which is efficiently browsing through thousands of options. Amazon nonetheless still recognizes the potential benefit of physical locations as reflected by its recent (albeit limited) adventures into physical retail locations.

The disconnect between the perceived outcome and the probable outcome of online competition creates opportunities in traditional retailers. The situation is amplified by traditional retail investors suffering from a severe case of indecision about what they really want from the companies. On the one hand, retail investors are clamoring to pay rich prices for unprofitable (or marginally profitable) companies focused on driving revenue growth but flee profitable retailers that sacrifice margins to drive additional revenue growth. It’s worth taking a moment to consider what would happen if Target, so recently maligned for broad price cuts to improve price perception, announced at the end of the month it planned to close substantially all of its physical locations, slash prices to drive significant revenue growth, use the significant proceeds from asset sales (since the company owns substantially all of its real estate and could liquidate billions in inventory) to build out a major web services operation, and convert to an online retail business. The Amazon valuation model would suggest the shares should shoot through the roof (assuming any expectation that Target could execute the plan) since revenue growth is what drives retail valuation in the current environment.

The probability of the company doing anything of the sort is exceptionally remote, and doubters will inevitably discount the ability of an established company to make such a conversion, but it’s worth taking a moment to ask the question since it does get to the core of expectations around Amazon relative to traditional retailers. Target is, after all, not yet significantly smaller than Amazon in terms of domestic revenue and remains far more profitable.

Indeed, if investors were really beating down the doors to buy shares in marginally profitable retailers, retail would be having a great year. Instead, what investors are buying is growth despite the profits, banking on the old retail adage of making up the loss on each sale through higher volumes.

Conclusion

We don’t discount the likelihood that Amazon will become a dominant retailer in the marketplace – if anything, our projections support this – but we do question the rationality of the current valuation in the context of the potential of the retail business. The company’s web services segment, as we noted, is the wild card with great potential for profit but also great potential to attract significant additional competition from large competitors. The segment is certainly a valuable counterweight to the retail segment and helps support the current valuation. However, as the marginally profitable retail division begins to experience slowing growth, it’s possible that pressure will grow to separate Amazon’s crown jewel from its otherwise tarnished retail crown.

So, we come back to the fundamental problem that investors have already largely acted upon well known facts, creating few opportunities even when those well known facts eventually come to pass.

Amazon may ultimately prove us wrong. But given the exceptional historical similarity in performance between Amazon and Wal-Mart, our view is that Amazon will likely follow a broadly similar path in the years ahead and the current valuation likely incorporates essentially all of the company's future growth. The historical perspective and relative similarity of the paths tread by Amazon and Wal-Mart during their heady years of growth should provide at least a sobering counter perspective to the common narrative and a basis to evaluate whether all that future growth is already largely reflected in the valuation. Amazon will not maintain the current price-to-earnings ratio forever, and while growth prospects abound, we believe that compression will occur as profitability catches up to those expectations and the valuation.

In the meantime, we’re inclined to shop elsewhere, realizing that with everyone else knowing what they know, we as contrarians may find opportunities on the other side of the coin. We’re thus relatively positive over the long term on companies such as Wal-Mart, Target, Kohl’s, and Macy’s, among others, as companies that will certainly face a challenging and changing retail environment but have the opportunity to adapt, innovate, compete, and survive. The present valuations for most reflect the conventional wisdom and are priced for all but the direst possible outcomes. In some cases, such as Macy’s and Target, there is also a significant real estate portfolio that at a minimum provides an additional margin of safety against errors in the assessment of future potential. We shop the sales even when the products, like Ikea’s remainders area, are sometimes a little dinged up, because that is where the bargains can be found.

Amazon is akin to a popular dance club, throbbing techno music, free flowing gains, everyone lulled by the inevitability of an endless party, but the safest place in a crowded club until last call is still right next to the fire door. Amazon may not be a screaming sell, but the valuation certainly warrants caution and consideration of what material potential outside of intermittent volatility remains in the shares. The party will eventually end one way or another - the best Amazon investors may be able to hope for is an outcome akin to Wal-Mart.

