Apple: Recent Dip Is A Buying Opportunity

Over the course of September, Apple (AAPL) is down nearly 8% from the high of $165 the stock reached to start the month. The release of new products at the Apple event were initially hailed as positive news, but the stock has trailed off over concerns regarding margins and the new product issues including the Watch 3 connectivity, initial orders of the iPhone 8 and potential further delays in the shipping the iPhone X.

While the market has turned negative on Apple, at least in the short term, Piper Jaffray upped their price target to $196 due to the new products like the feature-rich iPhone X. This price target appears on track for several promising reasons.

iPhone X Order Impact

The prime reason for the stock dip is the odd obsession in the market of comparing order timelines of the new iPhone 8 with the previous shipping delays for the iPhone 7 and even iPhone 6. The previous cycles didn't include a premium product like the iPhone X that was due to ship over a month later.

CNBC detailed all day on Friday via live shots on how the lines at Apple stores weren't nearly as long as in the past. Instinet analyst Jeffrey Kvaal detailed how the ship dates were only 5 to 7 days versus previous cycle peaks of 8 to 15 days. The Apple website currently lists ship dates for most models and carriers of 1-3 business days. The Space Gray 64GB version for AT&T actually has a 5-7 day shipping delay along with a few other versions, but customers can generally get the desired phone in a few days.

The comparison makes no sense as demand for the iPhone X is seen as up to 20% of total iPhone demand. Take 20% of orders out of the equation and clearly ship dates and lines will fall dramatically.

In fact, Gene Munster of Loup Ventures suggests that 25% of people surveyed planned to wait to purchase the iPhone X with only 39% buying the iPhone 8 or 8+. Take one third of buyers planning to buy one of the new versions out of the equation and naturally the comparison of ship dates is worthless.

Morgan Stanley places the iPhone X target at an incredibly high 45% of sales. Analyst Katy Huberty made this statement reported in the WSJ:

From a financial standpoint, that's the best outcome for Apple because the more expensive, higher-margin model would boost revenue and profits.

The news is clearly good for Apple as consumers appear very willing to purchase the premium phone that starts at $999. The price is $230 above the previous highest price of $769 for the iPhone 7+.

$196 Target

Piper Jaffray Michael Olson increased his price target from $190 to $196 on the stock. Apples has 29% upside from the current $152 closing price on Friday. With a $790 billion market value, Apple would surpass $1 trillion at that price target absent any stock buybacks that would reduce the share count and hence market valuation.

The stock trades at only 14x 2018 EPS estimates of roughly $11. Katy Huberty expects Apple to earn $12.60 further reducing the P/E multiple.

AAPL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Apple ended the last quarter with $152 billion in net cash. With about 20% of the market cap in net cash, the EV multiple of earnings dips down to 11. Expect the tech giant to continue repurchasing shares as cash flows should only grow from previous levels.

Source: Apple investor relations

ASP Upside

Piper sees upside to the targets due to the shift to the iPhone X due to the increase in the average selling price or ASP.

The company has a recent history of ASPs in the $650 range. Joe Albano has a nice chart of the recent quarterly ASPs in his article. The peak ASP was Q1'17 at about $695 per phone on 78.3 million units. With the iPhone 8 models priced at an average of $40 above the iPhone 7 versions, the logic would stand that the ASP for FY18 would jump to right below $700. Maybe slightly less depending on the pricing difference of the older versions.

Piper places the $196 price target on the stock based on a iPhone ASP of $710 with the consensus at $696. If anything, the iPhone X should push the total even higher.

At $999 for the 64GB and $1,149 for the 256GB, the iPhone X averages about $250 more than the iPhone 8 models and $290 above the previous iPhone 7 models that the phone likely replaces. At 20% of units, the premium phone would add another $50 to ASPs for a grand total approaching $750.

Another way of viewing the math is that the previous ASP was about equal to the iPhone 7 price. With the iPhone 8 priced at $699, one can probably assume the ASP reaches this level prior to the iPhone X release. The premium phone sales easily pushes the ASP to the $750+ level.

For this reason, the typical decline of Apple stock after the release of new products is likely to lead to the traditional rally months later. A nearly 15% gain from the current price only gets Apple up to around $175 as FQ2 comes close to an end.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the Piper price target of $196 appears the next logical step for the stock. The product supercycle of the iPhone X, iPhone 8/8+, and Watch 3 set Apple up for a very profitable FY18 placing the stock on a trajectory to reach the magical $1 trillion market cap level. The recent dip in the stock is the typical buying opportunity after Apple falls on fears over new products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.