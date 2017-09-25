Long Scotts Miracle-Gro. Under-The-Radar Offensive/Defensive Stock

Normally, investors have to make a trade-off between growth and stability, between quality and price, yet with Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG), we can have both. SMG is poised to deliver great shareholder return because of the cash-cow core business, augmented by growth in its hydroponics subsidiary, Hawthorne.

Scotts Miracle-Gro is the largest pure play manufacturer in lawn and gardening products. It has a broad portfolio of recognizable products, like Scotts, Nature’s Care, Roundup, and Turf Builder. It owns 50% market share in the US consumer lawncare/gardening market. Anyone who treats their outdoors comes across an SMG product in one way or another. The company uses its scale to decrease costs, uses clout among retailers, and innovates its products. In this sense, it is the McCormick (NYSE:MKC) of lawncare. Because most of its products can be made in the same facilities, the COGS are lower than its competitors. Second, its major clients are Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). While many see this as a negative, it is a positive because the company can use its size to achieve superior product placement in these stores, which in turn increases sales. Third, SMG targets 2% of its sales to R&D. This money is spent to make sure the company's products remain the most effective on the market, and in research and operational improvements, which improve future margins.

This is currently 90% of the company, and it funds the investments in Hawthorne, dividends, and share repurchases. The core business has proven it can grow the top line at the rate of GDP (2-3%) while reducing costs leads to 5-7% EBITDA growth. Also of note, SMG in 2017 sold off its European and Australian divisions. It never gained the market share or operational efficiencies experienced in the US so the company sold them in order to focus on its bread and butter. This is a smart move because the company can better allocate the capital it received from the sale, and the international business will no longer be a drag on margins. One of the better opportunities is expanding Hawthorne.

Hawthorne, which solely deals with hydroponics, is the growth engine for SMG and will continue to deliver strong growth into the future. Hydroponics is a new way of farming where one grows plants outside of the land in gravel or liquid and adds nutrients through the water. It is currently a small phenomenon, but has the capacity to upend farming/gardening from the amateur to the professional because it is more efficient in every way. First off, since this can be done indoors, it can be done all year around. Because the environment can be controlled, each plant requires less space to be grown, there is less chance of pests, and the plants can grow faster. Because of these efficiencies, hydroponics will start to become a more mainstream way to grow lighter plants (it's more complicated with melons because of the weight), and SMG will grow with the hydroponics success.

What SMG has done through multiple large acquisitions is create a one-stop shop for hydroponics. It owns the gravel, water, filters, nutrient add-ins, and lighting through strategic acquisitions. Because of the fragmentation of the hydroponics industry, SMG is the only one which is doing this, and this has allowed the company to achieve scale in hydroponics, following its blueprint in lawncare. The current catalyst for hydroponics is the marijuana industry. The proliferation in cannabis has been a boon for Hawthorne, and as the biggest supplier of hydroponics, it has become a one-stop shop for marijuana manufacturers.

There are many reasons to be bullish on the cannabis industry in general. A recent Gallup poll says 60% of Americans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. Seven states currently have it legalized while 29 have medical marijuana broadly legalized. As more and more states legalize recreational use, the market will keep growing, aiding producers, and in turn growing Hawthorne. Hawthorne has organically grown double digits the past two years, and while its margins are below SMG’s, as a whole, it is reasonable to believe it will improve as Hawthorne continues to become integrated and achieve scale.

To put numbers to this, I created a DCF for SMG. I thought a DCF was the best way to value SMG because of the stable and high cash flow nature of the business. I broke down sales into Lawn Care, Gardening & Landscape, Controls, Roundup, and Other (Hawthorne), and broke down sales growth that way. The traditional four are down FY2017 reflecting the sale of the international business. I added a bad year in FY2019 to reflect the chance of bad weather affecting an otherwise strong revenue growth story. Hawthorne grows by midteens to 10% to mid-single digits as it provides the growth. I priced in margin expansion conservatively, 50 bps in the first years, but then held steady. I have its operating margin at 15.78% while management believes it can reach 18% in three years. Below is the summary of my DCF:

Created by Author

While SMG operates in a competitive market, it benefits because most of its direct competitors are conglomerates, not focused solely on the industry, like Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), and they do not have the brand equity and the consumer relationships that SMG has cultivated. Weather is a risk because bad weather reduces the growing season, hurting SMG, but its geographic and product diversity helps mitigate that. The risk of Hawthorne fading out is possible, but unlikely because of the secular tailwind of opinion regarding cannabis. Also, hydroponics is not just a pot business but has a larger scope and can grow without it; marijuana just presents its first opportunity at immediate and substantial growth. This growth can be acquired at average to below-average valuations when looking at SMG’s competitors.

My variant view on SMG is while the industry is competitive, Scotts has a firmer grasp than most realize. Also, most analysts are focusing on hydroponics as a solely pot play, while long term, it has a much larger total addressable market, and SMG is at the forefront of it.

Long SMG with a Price Target of $140.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.