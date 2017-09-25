Trump Tax Plan Likely Favorable For Municipals - Trade Alerts

The overall tax burden to the wealthy also is now expected to be unchanged given what the president said.

Trump's tax plan looks to be favorable for munis as the top rate will not likely change much.

Yield Hunting members received this report early with more actionable trade ideas for generating higher total returns.

Munis were hit the back half of 2016 after the surprise election result and the prospect of a pro-growth agenda. Part of that agenda are tax cuts for individuals and corporations - the former would adjust the tax equivalent yields of munis.

The media narrative has been that Trump would favor tax cuts for the wealthy, reducing their need for tax free income streams. For example, reducing the 43.4% top rate (39.6% plus the 3.8% ACA tax) to 35% or 33%, both of which are rates touted by the president at different points in time, would reduce the tax equivalent yield of a 5% tax free bond from 8.83% to 7.69%. That is a 13% income cut to the holder.

Trump's initial plan would reduce the current seven tax brackets down to three with rates at 35%, 25%, and 10%. The income ranges have not been specified but would likely move higher. The offset is the removal of nearly all deductions except for charitable giving, mortgage interest, and retirement savings, while doubling the standard deduction.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Trump said that the highest earners "will not be gaining at all" from his tax proposal. This is a clear carrot to the Democratic leadership in order to make a bipartisan deal. He added:

I think the wealthy will be pretty much where they are. If we can do that, we'd like it. If they have to go higher, they'll go higher, frankly. We're looking at the middle class and we're looking at jobs.

No specifics of a plan were given but we are told that we will have a bill in some form by the end of the year. One aspect we believe he is discussing is the removal of the state and local tax deduction at the federal level. Many of the wealthiest individuals in the U.S. live in those high tax states: California, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

If the top rate does come down, we think it will largely be offset by the removal of that deduction, keeping the overall burden largely unchanged. However, the demand for municipal income in those states will increase - as they already have in the last year.

There is also a small chance that the top rate may actually be increased - perhaps as high as 44%. This could be an attempt to get the bill to be a bipartisan one as well. Clearly any move higher on marginal rates would be highly beneficial to munis.

Municipal yields remain low and have declined in recent months, but remain above the post-Brexit levels. We did see some flight to quality in the last week due to the hurricanes and some of the geopolitical risks that have arisen in the late summer.

Municipal Closed-End Funds

In our municipal update to subscribers back in August, we highlighted four funds that were likely to see a distribution cut in the near term. Those four funds included Nuveen Quality Muni Income - (NAD) and Nuveen AMT-Free Muni (NEA), which did make a cut in September. If the current trends continue for the other two funds, we expect an October or November cut.

We go through three of our recent calls:

1- A fund that we recommended back in April 12th was Blackrock Strategic Muni (BSD). The fund was at an anomalously large discount to NAV at just over 4.2%. While this is close to their long-term average discount, compared to relative discounts available today, the spread was much larger. Additionally, the fund held the characteristics that we look for in a fund including strong coverage and NII yields, favorable UNII trends, and low duration, AMT, and call risks.

Since that call, the discount has closed and in recent weeks spiked up to a premium level. We have recommended selling the shares and rotating into a new fund that is in a similar situation to where BSD was back in April.

2- Another fund we recommended was the Blackrock Muni Income Quality Trust - (BYM) in early August. Here is our rationale from that note:

Top Picks: Blackrock Muni Income Quality Trust - (BYM) This is a half billion-dollar fund with decent liquidity of 52K shares per day. The fund has been around for 15 years with a fairly low expenses at 0.94%. The current distribution yield is just under 5% after cutting the payout by just over 9% in August. This boosted the coverage ratio to 102.5% in June from 94% in May. UNII, however, has continued lower to +2.5 cents. We do think that should stabilize and trend higher, possibly as early as next month. The current discount, compared to the universe, looks very compelling with a positive NAV trend. The fund has no AMT.

Negatives include the call risk and Illinois exposure - both of which are prevalent in most funds.

The shares go ex-distribution on August 11 so if you purchase today, you get the next month distribution. Action: Buy recommendation for BYM at or below $14.55.

Since the call, the shares have jumped significantly.

3- Lastly, a core holding of ours has been the Blackrock Long-Term Muni- (BTA) after we made it our top pick on March 5th of this year. Since then, the shares are up nearly 13%. This is a muni bond fund, not some high-flying stock.

We really like finding the funds that have cut their distribution and are being sold off by investors. If the funds also have the characteristics mentioned above that we desire, we believe there is a nice opportunity to create a tax-free income stream with capital gains optionality.

Actionable Trades For Yield Hunting Members:

Here we detail pair trades (sell one fund buy another) for our subscribers. Just one of these above trades would make well in excess of the cost of the subscription service. For the next ten days, you can try the #1 retirement income service free with no obligation. On October 1, we are turning off the free trial option.

Marketplace Service For Those Seeking To Generate Income During Retirement

Free trials end September 30, so test us out now.

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. Our goal is to construct a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio is now up 21.3% over the trailing year through the end of August and generates a high-single-digit yield. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

To subscribe to Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing, click the link below:

SUBSCRIBE - Seeking Alpha Author Research

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSD BTA BYM NAD NEA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.