Ryerson Holdings: Potential Growth With A Big 'If'

Before I started investing on my own, I had this romantic notion in my head about how Initial Public Offerings invariably played out. Like the financial version of the Big Bang Theory (event not the show), I thought IPOs immediately exploded and expanded wealth from their opening bell and well into their future before finally leveling off.

I've since realized that this is not typically the case. While it is true that many do well in their first few days, a surprising proportion take a pretty quick and steep nose dive.

This knowledge has led me to steer clear of most newly issued IPOs, and conversely has caused me to look for value opportunities once the dust has settled. Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) is a recent example of the just described trajectory.

In this article you will learn who they are, why they sunk after going public and why I believe prevailing market pessimism now presents an opportunity. Full disclosure that I recently opened a very small (~$300) long position on RYI. This investment, like all investments, comes with risks. Those identified will be described.

About Ryerson Holdings

Ryerson was founded in 1842, so they've been around for a while. Their business manages to be simultaneously easy to understand yet difficult to fully grasp from this investor's perspective. They call their locations "metal service centers" and primarily perform what is termed "value added processing". In their case this means producing over 65,000 different industrial metal parts, most of which will be added to something more complex. Think a metal widget that is a part on a more complex bigger widget. These parts are made from various steels, aluminum and other metals. 75 percent of these parts are customized to meet customer requirements. Thus ends the relatively easy part to grasp.

What's more challenging is understanding a) who their customers are and b) what the parts are used for. These are both important questions, as the answers are critical for understanding RYI's growth potential.

The business is broadly grouped into four categories: 1) sheet processing (excluding fabrication activities, 2) "as-is" long and plate, 3) "cut" long and plate, and 4) fabrication. To avoid this article being longer than a Tolstoy novel, I'm not going to get into each of these. However I certainly recommend any potential investor learn at least a little about each.

Companies like RYI help meet an existing need for customized metal parts. Customer requirements are too complex and/or the quantity needed is too small for major metal producers and mills. This customization also means that RYI has a relatively large customer base (~40,000). According to RYI, their industry tends to be pretty fragmented, with a large number of small companies.

A couple of slides from a recent (9/13/17) presentation provide nice explanatory visuals.

Ryerson Holdings As A Public Company, Part Deux

Their 2014 IPO was the second time they'd gone public. They were previously acquired in October 2007 and taken private for about $1B.

An important question to answer is why did they go public again? Debt. Lots of debt. To me, a red flag was that it was nearly four years between when RYI first announced their plans to go public again and when it actually happened. Stops and starts and particularly lengthy delays for pending IPOs is something you normally see out of newer companies; it isn't something you'd expect from a company who was founded at a time when playing Oregon Trail meant actually being on the Oregon Trail.

They realized before the IPO that $20/share was a bit too steep, so they cut it to $12/share right before going public. This dropped what they expected to raise from ~$204M to ~110M. The money raised was intended to pay $42M in borrowing and $105M in senior notes. Basic math indicates that not enough was raised to pay all of that. In total the company stated they had ~$1.3B in debt at the time of initial filing.

RYI's price appeared to be trending toward the oblivion during its first 12-16 months. Things started turning around in early 2016 for a few reasons. First, it was way oversold at $2.50 and part of what happened was simply a market correction. Second, despite a really bad 4Q15 (-0.46 EPS), RYI provided very bullish guidance for 2016 and appeared to be played that out through 1Q16 when they beat estimates by $0.23 ($0.26 vs. $0.03). Third, RYI pushed back $570M in Senior Notes that were due in 2017 via $650M in Notes that are now due in 2022. However it eventually became overbought and everything that's happened since could be characterized as stabilizing.

RYI data by YCharts

Looking at RYI's Finances

I'm not going to gloss over RYI's long-term debt. I don't think they would be a public company again if this wasn't an issue. Their debt levels also explain why their market cap is so low relative to revenue. Their P/S is an outrageous 0.11 right now. It's subjective and not an official metric, but if there were a "price to chances they'll go bankrupt sometime soon" ratio, then RYI would be an outlier in a good way, even with the debt.

So about that debt...as of their 2Q17 filing, RYI had ~$1B in long-term debt. This has and could continue to impact earnings. They currently have $266M in long-term borrowings available. RYI has been working to limit exposure through the normal derivative financial instruments such as interest rate swaps. They've also been "borrowing from Peter to pay Paul" which, to be fair, is pretty normal. However they just seem to be punting the debt downfield and paying the interest. They're not really chipping away at the principle. RYI is a lot like me during college.

Source: 2Q17 10-Q

There's a lot of positives to be taken from RYIs finances too. By most measures, 2017 is shaping up to be their best year since they went public again. Revenue is the only number that probably won't match 2014. I'd estimate that gross profit, EBITA, EBIT and income will all see their highest levels since that time. I always look to see if something is a "regression to the mean" situation, and this doesn't appear that way.

Note that my estimates for FY17 are intentionally very conservative compared to the existing analyst estimates. For example, the consensus EPS for 2017 is currently around $1.00.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Growth Potential

Combined EPS estimates for the first three quarters of 2018 is currently around $1.25-1.30 and Forward P/E is an absurd 6.60. While normally I don't put that much emphasis on forward projections, when I see a 175 year old relatively stable company with those numbers...yeah, I'm going to put a small long position down.

Most of RYI's recent "growth" has come via margin improvements and improved efficiencies. Which is fine. However understanding RYI's organic growth potential can admittedly be a tough nut to crack. And I don't blame them. It really has to do with the nature of their business. They have a large yet naturally limited customer base and highly fragmented competition. They also make stuff that goes into and onto other stuff. They make parts based on what existing customers need. It isn't exactly the type of business you can be particularly innovative in.

That being said, RYI has discussed some strategies they're taking to increase business. The below slide describes eight examples. Some of these are related to improved efficiency which, once again, is fine. However that doesn't really up revenue. Others could impact revenue, such as e-commerce and develop/diversify vertical market portfolios.

Unfortunately I couldn't find anything more detailed in recent transcripts and filings about most of the below. If anyone from RYI is reading this, I'd be interested in more color about your e-commerce strategy. Personally I see this as a growth opportunity. It's not like you've got to compete with Amazon.

I would speculate that growth in American manufacturing would also benefit RYI. While they do have some international business, their success is most closely tied to what and how many things that America makes.

Risks

RYI already has a track record of some dilution during their brief time being public again. They issued around 12M new shares during 2016, topping out around ~37.3M diluted shares outstanding in 4Q16. Good news is that they've since bought back ~7M shares. But there is definitely some volatility here. To me, secondary offerings to raise additional capital smell of a lack of other options. This certainly isn't always the case, however financially stable companies are much less likely to do it.

This could go either way (and will since it is cyclical), but the cost of goods (e.g. metals) is always a consideration. However I didn't find this factor to be hugely impactful, at least when viewing financial results with a wide lens (although RYI seems to disagree).

Long-term debt.

Conclusion

RYI is understandably not the first company most retail investors would look at. You probably aren't going to order parts from them or buy your kid something they make for their birthday. But aside from its debt, this has all the makings of a value stock. Very low valuation, incrementally improving results and predicted growth. But that debt is a big if. We'll see what happens.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.