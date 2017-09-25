$20 Trillion National Debt Is Not A Plus For The Market

Studies show that when a country’s debt reaches an elevated level, it is unable to sustain its long-term secular growth rate. They also suggest that additional fiscal policy measures, intended to augment economic growth but are accomplished by increasing the level of debt, will only exacerbate the problem. If those studies are correct, then any assumptions for higher future economic and corporate profit growth that are based on the enactment of the current GOP tax reform and infrastructure spending agenda are apt to fall short of expectations. That would likely mean any higher equity valuations based on those enhanced economic and profit growth assumptions would not be achieved. With the stocks already at extended valuations, such occurrence would likely result in lower stock prices.

In 2013, two Harvard researchers (Reinhart and Rogoff) published an article (an extract from that article is included below), the conclusion of which was that when a developed country’s national debt exceeds approximately 90% of its GDP, that country experienced a slowdown in their long-term secular economic growth rate; and some had no growth at all. That paper was the subject of much controversy and the study was subsequently revised but the general conclusion remained the same. Importantly, though, studies by the Bank of International Settlements and the International Monetary Fund generally supported Reinhart/Rogoff’s conclusions though their results varied somewhat on the threshold of the debt/GDP ratio.

Further, in a recent study by Jim Reid of Deutschebank, he quoted another IMF study: 'that concluded……they analyzed 43 global cases of credit booms in which the credit to GDP ratio increased by more than 30 percentage points over a 5-year period. Only 5 cases ended without a major growth slowdown or financial crisis immediately afterwards.’ Recent data from the Federal Reserve Board calculated that the US non-financial debt grew from roughly 240% of GDP in 2009 to roughly 350% at the end of 2016.

If the conclusions of these studies are correct, then

It would explain why the Fed has pumped $4.5 trillion liquidity into the US financial system and failed to return the US to its historical long-term secular growth rate of 3%. Indeed, in the press conference following the most recent FOMC meeting, Yellen admitted that the Fed didn’t understand why inflation had failed to meet its objective of 2%. Noticeable by its absence was also why the Fed policy had been unable to return the US economic growth to its historical growth path, It would also suggest that any hopes for stimulus to growth rising out of the enactment of the current GOP tax reform and infrastructure spending measures are likely misplaced. Not that a tax reform bill, even if revenue neutral, wouldn’t be a positive. Certainly, a simpler, fairer tax code would be a plus. And I am not saying that those measures wouldn’t be a positive for growth. I am saying that the above studies indicate that their effect will fall short of their desired/expected results.

Moreover, lest we forget, the US national debt is only going to grow even larger. [a] the debt ceiling was recently raised so the national debt is going up, [b] the cleanup and repair costs of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma aren’t in the current budget numbers. The cost estimates for Harvey range in the $150 billion area; and while it appears that Irma’s share may be less, it will still be a big number, [c] Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has hinted that the to-be-announced tax reform bill will be revenue neutral assuming a 3% growth rate. In other words, it won’t be revenue neutral, at least initially; and that would mean a further increase in the debt to GDP ratio which may only serve to make achieving 3% growth all the more difficult.

My bottom line is that (on the assumption that the aforementioned studies are correct which I believe that they are) the US economic growth will not return to its former long-term secular rate until the government returns to a more prudent fiscal policy. As a result, any forecast for meaningfully increased economic growth or improvement in corporate profitability based on enactment of tax reform and/or infrastructure spending are apt to be disappointed. And that would suggest that any estimates for higher equity valuations for either the Market, in general, or a specific company based on that enhanced outlook could also prove disappointing. With stock prices now at or near historically high valuations, any failure to meet expectations increases the risk of price mean reversion.

***Note: ‘Evidence from Advanced Countries includes inflation and GDP growth across varying levels of debt for twenty advanced countries over the period 1946-2009. This group includes Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The annual observations are grouped into four categories, according to the ratio of debt-to GDP during that particular year as follows: years when debt to GDP levels were below 30 percent (low debt); years where debt/GDP was 30 to 60 percent (medium debt); 60 to 90 percent (high); and above 90 percent (very high). These include 1180 annual observations. There are a significant number in each category, including 96 above 90 percent. (Recent observations in that top bracket come from Belgium, Greece, Italy, and Japan.) The observations with debt to GDP over 90 percent have median growth roughly 1 percent lower than the lower debt burden groups and mean levels of growth almost 4 percent lower. (Using lagged debt should not dramatically change the picture.) When median inflation is included for the different debt groupings, there is no apparent pattern of simultaneous rising inflation and debt.

The four “buckets” encompassing low, medium-low, medium-high, and high debt levels are based on our interpretation of much of the literature and policy discussion on what is considered low, high etc. debt levels. It parallels the World Bank country groupings according to four income groups. Sensitivity analysis involving a different set of debt cutoffs merits exploration as do country-specific debt thresholds along the broad lines discussed in Reinhart, Rogoff, and Savastano (2003). The number of observations for the four debt groups are: 443 for debt/GDP below 30%; 442 for debt/GDP 30 to 60%; 199 observations for debt/GDP 60 to 90%; and 96 for debt/GDP above 90%. There are 1,180 observations.

Table 1 provides detail on the growth experience for individual countries, but over a much longer period, typically one to two centuries. Interestingly, introducing the longer time series yields remarkably similar conclusions. Over the past two centuries, debt in excess of 90 percent has typically been associated with mean growth of 1.7 percent versus 3.7 percent when debt is low (under 30 percent of GDP), and compared with growth rates of over 3 percent for the two middle categories (debt between 30 and 90 percent of GDP). Of course, there is considerable variation across the countries, with some countries such as Australia and New Zealand experiencing no growth deterioration at very high debt levels. It is noteworthy, however, that those high-growth high-debt observations are clustered in the years following World War II.

