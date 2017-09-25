Avoid This Total Return Insurance Business Until The Wind Calms Down

This article is about Travelers (TRV), one of the largest commercial and personal insurance companies and why it's an avoid for now. TRV is only an avoid until the hurricane season is over and the size of the claims are known; then it will be reevaluated. Normally, TRV would be a choice for the total return investor who wants a company that has a solid dividend record and constant moderate growth.

I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because seven of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I've been looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio.

The Travelers is the twelfth company that I've looked at. This study has come up with one great company 3M (MMM). Four others which have fair potential are, Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), Pfizer (PFE) and now we avoid Travelers, which is an avoid until the hurricane season is over. The others were poor investments for me using my Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Fundamentals of The Travelers will be reviewed in the following topics below: The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return And Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business, Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

The Travelers passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Travelers does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for seven of the last 10 years, passing this guideline with dividend increases for at least 10 years. It has a steadily increasing dividend with a yield of 2.4%. The dividend growth rate is good, about 10%/year and is, therefore, a buy for the dividend growth investor. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is low at 23%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. TRV easily passes that. Travelers is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $33.3 Billion. The size of Travelers plus its cash flow of $2.5 Billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward, increase dividends and buy back shares. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 1.0% does not meet my requirement of 5.1% with low growth projected. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. TRV passes this guideline since the total return is 83.17%, more than the Dow's total return of 70.57% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $19,800 today. This makes The Travelers a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and it has good dividend growth with the added plus of President Trump cutting corporate taxes. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. TRV's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $135.0, passing the guideline. TRV 's price is presently 10.6% below the target. TRV is under the target price at present and has a low P/E of 13, making TRV a fair buy at this entry point if you want a company that has a good steady income. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no, not right now but will be considered later in the year. The dividend stream has a good yield and the growth of the dividend is good in a competitive business sector. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes TRV interesting is the dividend growth and dividend track record for the last 10 years.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. TRV's total return overperformed the Dow baseline in my 56.5-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56.5-month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance.

The good total return of 83.17% makes Travelers a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and it does have an above average yield for the income investor. Travelers presently has a yield of 2.4%, which is above average for the income investor and does have a good growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.79/quarter, or a 10% increase in April 2018.

DOW's 56.5-month total return baseline is 70.57%.

Company Name 56.5-Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Travelers 83.17% +12.60% 2.4%

When I scanned the five-year chart, Travelers has a good chart with a moderate steady uptrend in a long-term pattern.

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 20, 2017, The Travelers reported earnings of $1.92 that missed expected by $0.19 and was lower compared to last year of $2.24. Total revenue was higher at $6.64 Billion more than a year ago by 4.7% year over year and beat expected by $80 Million.

This was a fair report with bottom line decreasing and top line increasing and with earnings less than last year. This miss in the bottom line is mainly due to the increase in loss because of the poor weather. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $2.12 compared to last year at $2.45 a decrease. The graphic below shows the summary of the second quarter's results.

Source: The Travelers earnings call slides

Business Overview

The Travelers is one of the largest commercial and personal insurance companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance-related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage's and related risk management services to a range of primarily domestic customers, utilizing various degrees of financially-based underwriting approaches. The Personal Insurance segment writes a range of property and casualty insurance covering individuals' personal risks."

Overall The Travelers is a business with a low forward CAGR projected growth that performs with the market long term. TRV really likes a good economy. If you want an above average income stream in a defensive business then TRV may fill your needs.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the Fed has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The Fed projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slow; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the July 20, 2017 earnings call, Alan Schnitzer (Chief Executive Officer) said:

This morning, we reported second-quarter net income of $595 million and return on equity of 10%. Core income was $543 million and core return on equity was 9.5%. Our results this quarter were impacted by $262 million of after-tax catastrophe losses as well as significant non-cat weather losses, particularly in personal insurance. This has been an active weather year, with first half after-tax catastrophe losses of $488 million or 6 points on the combined ratio. To put that in some context, this was our highest level of first half catastrophe losses since 2011. While relatively high, the level of weather losses this quarter and year are within an overtime range that we plan and price for. And we are confident that we are appropriately managing our exposures. Putting aside the weather, we were very pleased with the underwriting results in our commercial businesses and the progress we have made in personal insurance. In business insurance, we improved our underlying combined ratio compared to the prior-year quarter. We were able to maintain a flat underlying loss ratio year-over-year in part by managing the non-rate levers that we talked to you about from time-to-time. Things like risk selection, mix, segmentation, risk control and claims handling. We also improved our expense ratio by about half a point."

The graphic below shows the vision that will drive TRV forward.

Source: The Travelers earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of the top management to the continued growth of Travelers and to deliver good value to its customers and shareholders.

Takeaways

Travelers is an investment choice for the total return and income investor with above average yield and growing dividend with a low P/E. The Good Business Portfolio will not consider TRV as an investment for The Good Business Portfolio but will re-evaluate the company after the storm season is over. Right now, the portfolio does not have an open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recent Portfolio Changes

The increased position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold the Harley-Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, "3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return."

Wrote some LB October 20, strike 40.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain out of the money and get to 10% of the price they were sold at, the position will be closed with a BTC order.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and they easily beat Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) in orders by a mile.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.8% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Added to the position of Digital Realty Trust (DLR) now at 2.4% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Realty Trust this year if you are interested. DLR is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of the portfolio and Boeing is 11.3% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position. My money management rules say to trim Boeing now, but I will wait until after the next earnings report which I expect to be good.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instruments (TXN), Digital Realty Trust and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.