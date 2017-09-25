Could Inflation Yet Take Off?

This wasn't so hard to explain, but if we apply the same logic now the risks for the markets could be considerable.

While not as dramatic as then, but some warned in 2010 that QE would be massively inflationary, it was anything but.

Central bankers don't have a good grasp on inflation, or better, the lack of it.

Fed Chairman Janet Yellen confessed last week that the Fed doesn't really understand why inflation is just 1.6%:

More broadly, with employment near assessments of the maximum sustainable level and the labor market continuing to strengthen, the committee continues to expect inflation to move up and stabilize around 2 percent over the next couple of years in line with our longer run objective. Nonetheless, our understanding of the forces driving inflation isn't perfect. And in light of the unexpected lower inflation readings this year, the Committee is monitoring inflation developments closely.

With an unemployment rate at 4.4%, we should see the traditional Phillips curve (depicting a trade-off between unemployment and inflation) assert itself, but so far it doesn't:

the unemployment rate has stayed low in recent months, and at 4.4 percent in August was modestly below the median of FOMC participants' estimates of its longer-run normal level. Participation in the labor force has changed little, both recently and over the past four years. Given the underlying downward trend in participation stemming largely from the aging of the U.S. population, a relatively steady participation rate is a further sign of improving conditions in the labor market. We expect that the job market will strengthen somewhat further.

Basically the Fed is as surprised as you and me. What happened with inflation? Nobody really seems to know.

Indeed, in the light of the unprecedented monetary measures, like zero or even negative interest rates, massive asset buying programs ('money printing' for some, QE for others) to the fold which wrong-footed hard money men at the beginning of the decade.

These warned, in an open letter to then Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in 2010, that these programs risked seriously accelerating inflation, but nothing of the sort has even remotely materialized, despite years of ongoing 'unconventional' monetary policy.

According to Nobel laureate Milton Friedman, inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, which makes it understandable that those hard money man wrote a rather alarmist letter to the Fed when (even if Friedman himself almost certainly would have advocated for QE).

However, they also failed to properly take into account Friedman's restatement of the classical quantity theory of money, here is Roger Farmer to remind us:

Friedman's restatement of the quantity theory of money improved over earlier versions of the quantity theory by recognizing formally that the velocity of circulation is a function of a spectrum of interest rates on alternative assets. In its simplest form, Friedman's restatement implies that money is like a hot potato that is passed from hand to hand more quickly when the interest rate increases.

This passing like a hot potato (the velocity of money) slows down dramatically if there is no reason to switch money into other assets as these bear no higher interest rate, that is if they become almost perfect substitutes. Here is the graph:

So the massive 'money printing' didn't lead to inflation basically because there was little need to switch it into higher yielding assets like bonds, as they didn't yield all that much more. Attentive readers might have recognized a Keynesian liquidity trap here

Some of it switched into stocks, but these are not perfect substitutes as they are risk bearing assets. Essentially at (or close, there is a subtle difference) the zero lower bound, demand for money becomes infinite and it's inverse, the velocity of money slows down dramatically.

One might retort that this thing isn't finished, if rates return to 'normal' the economy moves out of its liquidity trap, and the opportunity cost of holding money (the interest income foregone) will once again become significant.

Indeed. Perhaps that's why the Fed is in a hurry to reign in all that liquidity, by starting to unwind all the proceeds from years of QE which have accumulated on the Fed's balance sheet.

Some, most notably prior Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, think this is unwise. He argues that the Fed should increase interest rates first, in order to create some margin of safety (that is, room for future reductions) for when the next economic downturn arrives.

Bernanke rightly argues that this was in fact Fed policy, rate increases first, unwinding the balance sheet later, and he would know. That policy apparently has changed, even if Bernanke hoped (until last week) it hadn't.

If you take Farmer's logic, this is probably not a good idea, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of money thereby reduce money demand (that is, increase its velocity). All that latent liquidity could still turn into higher prices.

So Farmer argues massive money printing isn't inflationary as long as the economy is in a liquidity trap. There is something of a self-fulfilling prophesy at work here.

Those interest rates on alternative assets that Farmer talks about are low mainly because inflation expectations are low. So far, stopping QE and even Fed rate increases have done little to lift inflation expectations nor bond yields.

The only thing that did lift bond yields, albeit temporary, was on the promise of the Trump reflation, the trifecta of deregulation, massive tax cuts and massive infrastructure spending.

That got the 10 year yield all the way up to 2.6% in December last year, and then again in March of this year. But as the Trump reflation has hid a roadblock or two, rates have fallen back, although not all the way back to where they were before the election (well below 2%).

The Markets

If the normalization of monetary policy get us out of the liquidity trap, inflation could well take off, given the low unemployment. This could push the self-fulfilling logic we've just described into reverse and force the Fed onto a more robust monetary tightening path.

This is likely to come as a nasty surprise for the markets, which is why the Fed is likely to move only very gradually. Given the $4.5T on its balance sheet, running off $10B a month does seem a rather careful start.

Still, it's something of an experiment, and Bernanke's warning that it's better to initiate this when rates are higher to create a safety buffer for when things go wrong might come back to bite us.

Conclusion

It seems like fiscal policies, even the expectation of these, have a stronger impact on yields and inflationary expectations than central bank actions. Could it be Friedman was wrong, and inflation isn't always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon?

One part has held up pretty well, massive money printing isn't inflationary when the economy is in a liquidity trap and money demand becomes very elastic.

Whether inflation will re-emerge when we get out of a liquidity trap remains very much to be seen but if it does, the markets aren't going to like it.

