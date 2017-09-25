Dividends & Income Digest: How Do Major Life Events Affect Your Investment Decisions?

Is there a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest? Let us know by commenting below.

My husband and I recently bought a new house. We sold our old house for a satisfying profit, and even though our new down payment increased, we came out of the whole deal with a chunk of change in our pockets. We've discussed eventually making some changes to the new home, but we want to live in it for a while first before we rush into anything. In the meantime, we've decided to set up a new brokerage account, which we've deposited the bulk of our proceeds into, with the goal of investing that money and (hopefully) watching it grow until we need it for renovations.

By setting up a new account, we'll be able to keep our eye on this money specifically, separate from our other accounts, in the hopes that we can skim off the top down the line without having to touch much of the initial investment. Because we did nothing to earn this money other than live in our old house for five years, it feels a little unreal still - but we want to treat it as something special and protect it if we can, in the hope that it will allow us even greater financial flexibility and security down the road. We aren't big risk takers, so we'll likely be buying mostly safe, boring stocks that we know well and that we deem to be at a discount. We're thinking about starting with Apple (AAPL) and Costco (COST), but if you have any other ideas, please let me know if the comments!

It's an exciting time for us - a new house, a new school for our kids, a new commute for my husband (and a new view from my window as I work from home), a new investment account. It's interesting to me how money weaves itself in and out of our major life events. Our financial situation influences every big choice we make, and every big choice we make in turn affects our financial situation.

With this in mind, here's this week's Digest question:

How do major life events affect your investment decisions?

Here's what several of our D&I authors had to say:

It’s interesting that Rebecca came to me with this question since fairly recently my family has experienced a rather large change in our financial situation that has forced me to change my investing strategy. I’ve spoken about this before, but earlier in the year, my wife stopped working to return to graduate school. Our monthly budget is pretty tight these days, having transitioned from two incomes to one. Thankfully, this will be a short-term change for us. It required some planning on my part, but I imagine it is nothing compared to preparing for retirement; the program she’s working on should only last a couple of years, and afterwards, her earnings power should be greatly increased. But in the mean time, I’ve had to adapt. Because there typically aren’t excess cash flows being generated by the household these days, I’m not adding new money to the portfolio. This means that I’ve had to be more active trading, generating cash flows organically from within the portfolio, via dividends as usual, but since our portfolio is focused on dividend growth rather than high yielders, I’ve had to lock in capital gains from time to time as well. What’s more, I decided to dip into our cash reserves to pay for her tuition, rather than adding high interest rate debt to our household’s balance sheet. Because of this, I’ve become much more conservative within the markets, due to a somewhat unexpected cash withdrawal (we knew she’d be applying, but the program is very competitive, so we weren’t sure exactly when she would begin). For years, it seemed, I spent about 95% of my energy when looking at the market analyzing my buy lists and building the portfolio. Now that I’m a lot more cash-strapped, I find that I’m spending roughly half my time paying attention to the holdings within my portfolio, because if I see an opportunity in the markets I want to take advantage of, I need to raise cash from within - or else invalidate my desired cash allocation. I see myself becoming a more complete investor as I navigate these foreign waters. There have been growing pains, for sure, but that’s to be expected with change. With that said, I don’t envy those who are thinking about portfolio management after the accumulation phase, especially if it looks like one’s savings may or may not last throughout retirement. Although the decisions I’m making today are based upon my long-term pursuit of financial freedom, I know that we’re a long way off from being able to comfortably retire. Thankfully (God willing), we have time before we need to get there. If nothing else, this experience has taught me the importance of preparing for one’s retirement properly. One feels rather helpless without the flexibility that comes with cash. Believe me, it’s much easier (and more fun) accumulating shares with excess cash than it is to manage a portfolio without additional cash flows coming in from the outside.

Just over a year ago, I began working for a new company. I had been employed by my previous employer for nearly eight years, was saving a fairly hefty chunk of my salary in my 401(k), and had amassed quite a tidy sum of money. Looking at that statement and realizing that this money represented eight years of hard work, eight years of my life, my resolve was strengthened to make this product of my labor work for me. I have reached the point in my life where I have more working years behind me than ahead of me. My wife and I have made sacrifices and have been saving a large percentage of our paychecks for years. It is important that the assets we have accumulated start paying us. After I finally made the decision to manage the money myself instead of leaving it parked in an assortment of mutual funds, I had to do some soul-searching and decide precisely how I wanted to invest based on this new reality. I was rather proud of the sum of money my wife and I were able to accumulate and knew I wanted to not only grow the pile of money but also protect it. I have not changed my strategy of investing in dividend growth stocks for the equity portion of my portfolio. In my opinion, dividend growth investing is still the best way to turn a pile of money into an income-producing machine. However, Father Time has softened my previous opinion that fixed income investments are for wimps. This change in employers, combined with the realization that I am not a kid anymore, made me rethink my investing style. When I was young and had 30+ years of my career ahead of me, I uttered sentences like “Why would I buy a bond fund when I could buy shares in XYZ company and get the same yield plus potential price appreciation?” Well, I still have a large chunk of my savings in dividend-paying stocks, but I have decided to use index funds to round out my portfolio into other asset classes. I have 40% of my retirement money in various fixed-income funds now. The major life event of a job change was undoubtedly the catalyst that started me down this road. It has moved my investing strategy from the “accumulate as much as you can” phase to the “this money needs to one day be my paycheck” phase.

My investment strategy is focused on earning income within my retirement accounts, primarily through the collection of dividends and the collection of covered-call premiums on blue-chip stocks, no matter what happens. Major life events happen to everyone. Oftentimes these events - either good, bad, ugly, or tragic - happen to people with the same uncertainty as the direction of the stock market. Regardless of what happens in life, and regardless of what direction the stock market goes, the income you collect from your investments is always yours to keep. The companies I invest in are well-known, blue-chip dividend champs that have been around for a long time and should be around for even longer. Each company pays a good, reliable dividend every quarter, and most of them raise the amount of their dividend year after year. I add even more income to my retirement portfolios by selling covered calls against the stocks in my portfolio and collecting option premiums. As a bonus, all income generated in retirement accounts is non-taxable, which allows you to keep 100% of the income in your retirement portfolio. You also do not have to worry about capital gains, because they are also non-taxable. My investment strategy is all about collecting income. Month after month, quarter after quarter, and year after year, my investment strategy of collecting income stays the course, no matter what happens in life: good, bad, ugly, or tragic.

In general, most major life events don’t affect my investment decisions. My investment strategy has remained the same since 2010. I believe the power of a good investment plan is being fully realized through a long time horizon. Quick profits and easy wins are nice, but I’m in the investing game for the long haul. Therefore, if you keep changing your strategy because you expect a child or you are about to retire, you put all your effort in jeopardy. Too many investors think they should move their asset allocation around in response to a major life event. Since 2010, I had one child, bought a house, switched jobs twice, took a sabbatical to travel for a year, and recently quit my job to work full-time online. None of those events changed the course of my investment plan. I guess this is why my portfolio is in good shape: because I focused on my 7 dividend growth investing principles. The only difference is in regards to my savings rate. Major life events will obviously affect your budget. The coming of a new child, the purchase of a new house, or becoming a young retiree will have a substantial impact on one’s budget. I’ve established a “minimum” investment per year to meet my retirement goal. Each time I increase my income, I use a part of the new earned money and invest it in the market. I run my retirement calculations each time there is a major change in my life. I want to make sure I’m on track with my goals and review my saving habits at the same time. The key is to assess the financial impact of a life-changing event and make sure you can keep your retirement plan as-is.

In my own personal investing approach, I have become more aware of enjoying what I have left of life. Unfortunately, my wife had breast cancer and then, one year later, I myself had major cancer surgery, which threw us both for a loop. Not only were we both going through treatments and surgeries, but we found it difficult to even take care of each other. Now, thankfully, we are both in remission and dealing with our situations. Believe it or not, money has taken a back seat to living and enjoying life. We do not worry about money, and do not deny ourselves very much. That is one thing I have found about the investing world: Too many folks take it too darn seriously. While, of course, money is important, having that balance in life is even more so. I don't let an investment that goes bad get to me at all! I know that it is only money, and there is more to life than finding an undervalued Dividend Aristocrat. That might sound odd coming from someone who has a following of 45,000 readers who strive to become better investors by being part of the Seeking Alpha community, but I sincerely hope to help folks while, at the same time, reminding everyone that our lives are a gift, and to try not to beat yourselves up over money to the point where that becomes your universe.

I chose "aging" as my major life event. Turning 70 means quite a few things as an investor. First off, you are facing required minimum distribution for the first time, particularly important to those of us with the majority our money in tax-advantaged accounts. Second, as you age, you must come to grips with the fact that your spouse may need to manage the account someday without your guidance. I believe strongly that a plan needs to be personally developed and fully understood by all parties before that happens. Those who follow me know of the work I have done personally to prepare for that time. I share my most recent plan here: "One Thing Every Self-Directed Investor Must Do - Part Two."

Have a plan for investing throughout all your life. Pay yourself first, and keep a buffer of savings for emergencies. We always lived below our means and never tried to "keep up" with anyone else. Have comfort at all times with your life, religion, family, and friends. Know thyself, which worked for us, but then, we are and always have been thrifty and even eloped. I never needed or wanted to be the center of attention - especially for marriage in a fancy, expensive manner. The lack of that big wedding allowed us to purchase our duplex to live in - our first home. Again, just know thyself, have plans for your future, and make it happen, as you will find you are the only one that can make it happen. If you don't know how to do something, it is very easy now to find a way: learn and search. It works. SA has been an exceptional way to learn about almost any type of investing. If you need to complain, then have a plan to fix it. Fixers are winners; complainers are not. And lastly, remember to be positive first and foremost. It also is a way to win in almost all matters and ways.

Now, it's your turn. How have major life events affected your investment decisions or strategy? Please chime in in the comments below!

