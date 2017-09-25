Bristol-Myers Squibb Achieves Earlier Than Expected Win

Recently, the FDA had approved Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) immuno-oncology drug Opdivo, for use in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) who failed prior therapy. These were patients that had already gone through treatment with current first-line therapy of sorafenib (marketed as Nexavar), which is produced by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). In my opinion, this was a good win for the company. That is because it won approval for Opdivo in this patient population. The accelerated approval was based on excellent tumor response rate, and durability of response.

Phase 1/2 Data

The accelerated approval of Opdivo in patients with liver cancer occurred, because of early positive clinical data in the phase 1/2 study. This study was known as Checkmate-040, and it had recruited a total of 154 patients. These were patients that had received prior sorafenib therapy. In addition, at least 19% of patients had gone through two or more systemic therapies before receiving treatment with Opdivo. FDA approval was based on the positive tumor response rate, and response duration. AT least 14.3% of patients in the study responded to treatment with Opdivo. That breaks it down to being 1.9% with complete response, and around 12.3% with partial responses. That may seem low, but remember these are patients who had failed with prior main therapy of sorafenib. In addition, there are a proportion of patients that can't tolerate sorafenib due to adverse events, therefore Opdivo can act as a secondary treatment in such a scenario. As far as duration of response, that was also highly positive. Among those who responded, 22 patients out of 154, the duration of response ranges from 3.2 months on the low end to 38.2 months on the high end. These results are highly impressive in my opinion. That's because 91% of the patients that responded to treatment, saw a duration of response of six months or greater. At least up to 51% of patients had duration of response of twelve months or more.

Competitor

It is established that Opdivo will be used after patients either can't respond to or can't tolerate taking sorafenib. That leaves Bristol-Myers Squibb to compete against another drug known as regorafenib as a second-line therapy for this patient population. Regorafenib is marketed as STIVARGA by Bayer. It was approved by the FDA in April as second-line therapy for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma who were previously treated with sorafenib. Both Opdivo and regorafenib have many common adverse events. Common adverse events for Opdivo include: Fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, abdominal pain, pruritus, diarrhea, rash, cough, and decreased appetite. On the other hand common adverse events for regorafenib include: fever, chills, flu symptoms, diarrhea, severe vomiting, unable to urinate, heavy sweating, feeling thirsty and hot, blood in urine or stools, coughing up blood. What Opdivo seemed to perform better on was overall response rate (ORR) in its trial. In the Checkmate-040 trial Opdivo obtained an ORR of 18.2% according to modified RECIST criteria. The overall response rate, based on modified RECIST criteria, was observed to be 11% for those treated with regorafenib. It seems that Opdivo had performed slightly better in its trial treating patients with liver cancer who failed prior systemic therapy. Although we can't draw final conclusions, it is my opinion that Opdivo might potentially sell better than regorafenib. It highly depends upon what Doctors feel is more appropriate to subscribe to their patients. This is a risk that should be monitored closely, nonetheless.

Risks

There are two major risks that I can think of for Opdivo in this patient population. For starters, the accelerated approval is based on contingent approval of confirmatory studies. What that means is that even though Opdivo was approved for this indication, it can possibly be pulled from the market if the confirmatory studies prove to be unsuccessful. There has to be a clinical benefit observed in the confirmatory studies for the FDA approval, of this indication, to remain in place. The second risk lies with the competitor that just received approval for the same indication this year in April. I don't believe that regorafenib will outsell Opdivo, but it will likely be a competitor that can't be ignored.

Conclusion

The accelerated approval proves just how quick the FDA wants patients to have another treatment option after failing with prior sorafenib therapy. The approval will remain so long as the confirmatory trials show a clinical benefit when taking Opdivo. Competition from regorafenib should be watched closely, because it could potentially be a major competitor in the second-line hepatocellular carcinoma space.

