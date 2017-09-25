With 19.3% Dividend Yield BDCL Is Attractive As A Diversifier

Performance of BDCL and Dividend Projection

While the UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL) has been an erratic performer, on balance for the last two years it has done fairly well. For the two-year period ending September 22, 2017 BDCL returned 38.65% based on a purchase on September 22, 2015 at the closing price of $17.65, the September 22, 2017 price of $17.45 and the reinvestment of dividends through to September 2017. It does not include my projected October 2017 quarterly dividend of $0.8261. That would be the highest dividend for BDCL since July 2015. It might be noted that the 38.65% total return on BDCL was above the 34.09% total return on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over that period. Obviously, since the price of BDCL declined slightly over that period, all of the returns were due to the dividends. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from UBS 2X leveraged ETNs such as BDCL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying business development companies, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

The Index upon which BDCL is based is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted Index that includes business development companies listed on the major exchanges. There is an unleveraged ETN that is based on the same index, the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS). It should be noted that Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) only supplies the index and UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is the issuer of the exchange traded notes.

The substantial total return performance of BDCL since mid 2015 is due to the high dividends. In a recent article: Is MORL And Other High Yield 2X Leveraged ETNs Impacted By Re-Balancing Decay? I examined the total returns over "round-trip" price movements of MORL and other High Yield 2X Leveraged ETNs using market back-testing to see if decay is a cause for concern. These ETNs emulate a portfolio based on a specific index that is 2X leveraged. In order to maintain the 2X leverage, the size of the implicit basket of securities in the portfolio must be periodically rebalanced. This entails increasing the size of the assets that one share of the leveraged ETN represents if the market value of the index components increase and reducing the size of the assets that one share of the leveraged ETN represents if the market value of the index components decrease. This raises the question of the possibility of a "buy at the top, sell at the bottom" decay problem

For decay to be empirically observed, the total return over a "round trip" holding period for 2X leveraged ETNs should be significantly less than twice that of their unleveraged companion versions. In order to do a "round trip" holding period total return comparison, there must be two dates, hopefully as far apart as possible, where one of the securities being compared began and ended the period at as close as possible to the exact same price. I was not able to find any holding period where either BDCL or BDCS started or ended with the exact same price. The closest I was able to find was the period from 7/20/15 to 6/12/2017 where BDCL started at $19.33 and ended at $19.34. The total return on BDCL for that period was 35.42% slightly less than twice the 18.28% total return on BDCS for that period using the same reinvestment of all dividends basis. That is about what would be expected given that interest expense is incurred by BDCL and not BDCS. The purpose of BDCL 7/20/15 to 6/12/2017 total return calculation was to isolate the impact of any decay that might have occurred as periodically rebalanced 2X leveraged ETNs adjusted their portfolio size and thus their exposure to market movements. However, the total return on BDCL for that period, assuming reinvestment of all dividends of 35.42% can also be used to demonstrate that by far, the bulk of the total return on BDCL has been due to dividends rather that capital gains.

BDCL pays quarterly. As can be seen in the table 1 below, of the 40 Business Development Companies that comprise the index upon which BCDL is based, 30 pay dividends quarterly and 10 pay dividends monthly. The table below shows the components of BDCL along with the price, weight, dividend and ex-dividend date for each. In the frequency column "q" denotes quarterly and those that pay monthly have an "m". From this data I calculated a projection for the next quarterly dividend of BCDL of $0.8261. There were some factors and changes will impact the October 2017 BDCL dividend. Most of the Business Development Companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL and BDCS is based maintained the same level of dividends as in the previous quarter.

There were some changes that will impact the October 2017 dividend relative to the previous quarter BDCL dividend. Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) paid monthly dividends of $0.0833 until August 2017, but now is paying monthly dividends of $0.06. Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) paid monthly dividends of $0.185 until August 2017, but now is paying monthly dividends of $0.19. Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT) ) increased its' quarterly dividend to $0.44 from $0.40. Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) increased its' quarterly dividend to $0.24 from $0.21.

A negative factor impacting my projected BDCL October 2017 dividend is the decrease in the net asset or indicative value. The dividend for a UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged ETN is impacted by the rebalancing of the portfolio each period to bring the amount of leverage back to 2X. As the value of the Business Development Companies in the portfolio decreases, portfolio assets must be decreased to maintain the leverage level. This decreases the dividend, separate from any increases or reductions in dividends by the Business Development Companies in the portfolio. The relationship between the net asset value of a UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged ETN and the dividend is explained more fully in: "MORL's Net Asset Value Rises - Implications For The Dividends."

Conclusions and Recommendations

While each of the Business Development Companies that comprise the index upon which BCDL is based have their own specific risk factors. The power of diversification can make a portfolio now comprised mainly of high yielding interest-rate sensitive instruments more efficient when BDCL is added to that portfolio.

As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Portfolios of assets will generally be more efficient than individual assets. Compare investing all of your money in one security that had an expected return of 10% with some level of risk, to a portfolio comprised of 20 securities each with an expected return of 10% with same level of risk as the single security. The portfolio would provide the exact same expected return of 10% but with less risk than the individual security. Thus, the portfolio is more efficient than any of the individual assets in the portfolio.

In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool", I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: "17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?" those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY).

The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) was shown to be highly correlated to SPY while only 5% of the variation in daily returns for MORL can be explained by the daily variation in SPY. Since CEFL yields not that much less than MORL, this suggests that a portfolio consisting of both MORL and CEFL would have close to a yield as a portfolio with only MORL, but considerably less risk. My article explained why adding BCDL to such as portfolio could result in a more efficient risk/return profile

CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchanged traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates.

The outlook for BDCL depends more on the equity markets than the bond markets. One thing that is strange in the post-election period is that uncertainty seems to be increasing rather than decreasing. Now that the election results are known it might have been expected that government policy would be easier to forecast. However, the range of possible policies with regard to economic and financial outcomes seems to be widening.

A major risk to the financial markets and equity markets in particular is that of protectionism. There is also considerable uncertainty concerning fiscal and monetary policy. As was described in: "MORL Still Attractive With 21.6% Dividend Yield, However, Uncertainty Is Increasing" One does not have to be a Keynesian to see that shifts in income to those with lower marginal propensities to consume will cause an increase in savings and a decline in consumer spending. The wealthy clearly have lower marginal propensities to consume. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

"...Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates.

The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout."

The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality..."

The shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005 many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. This was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting.

As the supply of loan-able funds increases faster than the demand from borrowers interest rates will be pushed down. The equity market will also initially benefit from lower interest rates as the growing pool of savings seeks securities to invest in. In a longer run the excess of savings will enable new businesses to start that otherwise might not have been able to obtain financing. These new businesses could create additional competition for existing companies which could eventually reduce profit margins and stock prices. To the extent that small business and potential entrepreneurs are now stifled by overregulation and red tape, a Trump administration that reduces those impediments to new start-ups could also eventually curtail profits for existing firms.

Janet Yellen's term as chair of the Federal Reserve Board expires next February 3rd. In addition to the chair, there will be a number of opportunities for President Trump to appoint new Federal Reserve Board Governors relatively soon, including two current vacancies. One could envision a possible doomsday scenario for the financial markets and then likely the economy, arising from very unfortunate choices by President Trump regarding appointments to the Federal Reserve Board. Logically, that should not happen. However, everything that has happened involving actions by President Trump in the past year may not have totally followed logic.

Logically, a low interest rate policy would improve the already long odds against Trump's budget assumptions of 3% real growth. Low interest rates would also help the trade deficit. However, President Trump may not be able to resist the temptation to reward some of his early supporters by appointing monetary "hawks" to the Federal Reserve Board who would raise interest rates precipitously. Since most mainstream Republican economists were originally in the "Never Trump" camp during the primaries, some monetary crackpots were able to have their populist views heard in the Trump campaign and administration.

As I elaborated on in: REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking taking actions which may generate short-term gratification especially in terms of appearing to address a problem, but make the problem eventually much worse is behavior well known. Arguably, with tweets and other actions, President Trump appears to exhibit that type of behavior at times. Installing advocates of rules-based monetary policy as the chair and members of the Federal Reserve Board could generate short-term gratification as President Trump could be seen by some as fulfilling a promise to his base and early supporters. However, a policy that required much higher interest rates could possibly be disastrous, both for the financial markets and most likely the country.

Of course, not all monetary hawks are crackpots or populists. Since at least 2010 there have been many thoughtful and intelligent "adults" predicting and/or advocating for higher interest rates. Those adults calling for higher interest rates employed reasonable arguments based on sound economic theory. However, they were completely wrong, certainly with regard to their forecasts and arguably with regard to their policy proscriptions. There were also others calling for higher interest rates using arguments that displayed profound ignorance of facts and economics.

There is a much more respected school of thought which thinks that the Federal Reserve has too much power and/or operates with too much discretion. They favor a rules-based monetary policy. These may actually now be the most dangerous to fixed-income investors since most of the rule-based policy formulas would call for a much higher Federal Funds rate now.

Higher interest rates would typically hurt the stock market. However, higher interest rates due primarily from stronger real economic growth could be accompanied by higher equity prices. A threat to the stock markets now would appear to be the threat of possible protectionism in the form of tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax from the Trump Administration. There can be no doubt that tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax would be very inflationary. This could force the Federal Reserve's hand into raising interest rates, especially at this point in the business cycle with unemployment now at 4.3%. This would have deleterious impacts on the Federal Budget. These would be negatives for most financial assets.

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster and Border Adjustment Tax proposal, might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. The tremendous benefits of doing so are discussed in: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

I am still a buyer of BDCL, primarily as a high yielding diversifier in my portfolio of high yield 2X leveraged ETNs. My projection of $0.8261 for the BDCL October 2017 dividend would be a trailing four-quarter annual rate of $3.151 This would be a 18.1% simple yield, with BDCL priced at $17.45 and an annualized quarterly compounded yield of 19.3%. If someone thought that over the next five years market and credit conditions would remain relatively stable, and thus, BDCL would continue to yield 19.3% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $241,893 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $19,300 first-year annual rate to $46,741 annually.

BDCL components prices as of September 22, 2017

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Ares Capital Corp ARCC 10 15.85 9/14/2017 0.38 q 0.0837 Fs Investment Corp FSIC 9.22 8.1 9/19/2017 0.2228 q 0.0885 Prospect Capital Corp PSEC 9.08 6.69 10/30/2017 0.06 m 0.0853 Main Street Capital Corp MAIN 8.23 39.92 11/20/2017 0.19 m 0.0410 Apollo Investment Corp AINV 5.5 5.89 9/20/2017 0.15 q 0.0489 TPG Specialty Lending Inc TSLX 4.86 20.34 9/14/2017 0.39 q 0.0325 Golub Capital BDC Inc GBDC 4.48 18.72 09/01/2017 0.32 q 0.0267 Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc HTGC 4.25 12.64 8/10/2017 0.31 q 0.0364 TCP Capital Corp TCPC 3.69 16.2 09/14/2017 0.36 q 0.0286 New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC 3.56 13.95 9/14/2017 0.34 q 0.0303 Solar Capital Ltd SLRC 3.56 20.62 09/20/2017 0.4 q 0.0241 Triangle Capital Corp TCAP 3.28 14.03 9/1/2017 0.45 q 0.0367 Goldman Sachs Bdc Closed End Fund GSBD 2.74 22.29 9/28/2017 0.45 q 0.0193 BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp BKCC 2.23 7.25 9/15/2017 0.18 q 0.0193 PennantPark Investment Corp PNNT 2.17 7.48 9/19/2017 0.18 q 0.0182 Fifth Street Finance Corp FSC 1.92 5.34 9/14/2017 0.125 q 0.0157 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd PFLT 1.81 14.39 9/19/2017 0.095 m 0.0125 Fidus Investment Corp FDUS 1.54 15.91 9/7/2017 0.39 q 0.0132 TICC Capital Corp TICC 1.47 6.74 9/13/2017 0.2 q 0.0152 Medley Capital Corp MCC 1.3 5.85 8/21/2017 0.16 q 0.0124 THL Credit Inc TCRD 1.28 9.19 09/14/2017 0.27 q 0.0131 Gladstone Investment Corp GAIN 1.12 9.3 9/19/2017 0.064 m 0.0081 Newtek Business Services Corp NEWT 1.09 7.46 09/21/2017 0.44 q 0.0224 Solar Senior Capital Ltd SUNS 1.02 16.88 9/21/2017 0.1175 m 0.0074 Monroe Capital Corp MRCC 1.01 13.55 09/14/2017 0.35 q 0.0091 Capital Southwest Corp CSWC 0.98 16.86 9/14/2017 0.24 q 0.0043 Gladstone Capital Corp GLAD 0.96 9.25 9/19/2017 0.07 m 0.0076 Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp TPVG 0.86 13.15 8/29/2017 0.36 q 0.0082 Capitala Finance Corp CPTA 0.79 9.29 9/19/2017 0.13 m 0.0039 MVC Capital Inc MVC 0.74 10.01 7/20/2017 0.135 q 0.0035 Stellus Capital Investment Corp SCM 0.67 13.63 9/28/2017 0.1133 m 0.0058 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp FSFR 0.66 8.88 12/14/2017 0.19 q 0.0049 Alcentra Capital Corp ABDC 0.56 10.88 09/28/2017 0.34 q 0.0061 Garrison Capital Inc. GARS 0.53 8.39 09/07/2017 0.28 q 0.0062 American Capital Senior Floating Closed Fund ACSF 0.53 11.6 10/20/2017 0.097 m 0.0046 Horizon Technology Finance Corp HRZN 0.52 11.01 11/17/2017 0.1 m 0.0049 KCAP Financial Inc KCAP 0.48 3.49 10/09/2017 0.12 q 0.0058 OFS Capital Corp OFS 0.36 13.01 9/14/2017 0.34 q 0.0033 WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF 0.36 14.46 09/15/2017 0.355 q 0.0031 CM Finance Inc CMFN 0.31 9.55 9/7/2017 0.25 q 0.0028 Great Elm Capital Corp GECC 0.29 10.58 12/28/2017 0.083 m 0.0024

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDCL, MORL, CEFL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.