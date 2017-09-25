Motion Control Leader Nabtesco Moves Toward High Margin Service Model

Backdrop

Back in May, I wrote an article suggesting that investors ought to consider taking the backdoor approach to industrial robotics exposure. In the article, I looked at CNC and industrial robotics leader Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY, OTCPK:FANUF). More specifically, I looked at which companies Fanuc holds shares in. Since Japanese companies are big into cross shareholdings of key customers and suppliers, the idea here was to take the “backdoor” approach to hot companies (like Fanuc) which often trade at lofty multiples.

Fanuc’s largest shareholding at the time (by total yen value) was in Nabtesco (OTCPK:NCTKF, OTC:NCTKY), a global leader in motion control. I have since received several comments and messages asking to cover Nabtesco. The company has been on my list of companies to review for a good while; and it’s time to dig in. For investors interested in trading directly in Japan, Nabtesco's ticker is 6268.

Before I begin, I’d like to give a quick disclaimer. If you’ve been reading my articles for a while, you probably already know that I tend to research smaller Japanese companies. This is because the value proposition in Japanese small caps is clearer to me as a native Japanese speaker. Generally, large caps are difficult to analyze with any degree of precision or detail due to the scale of the companies. Moreover, they tend to have English IR (and sometimes even analyst coverage), which diminishes the utility of my native Japanese, American value angle. Now, with that in mind, let’s move on to Nabtesco.

Overview

In laymen terms, motion control is about moving and stopping things with precision. In fact, “moving it. stopping it.” is the catchphrase that Nabtesco uses in its IR presentation. Frankly, the company is very good at moving and stopping things with precision, as evidenced by high market share in various segments (pg 41 through 44). Some of the most notable products are industrial robot joints (60% global share), flight control actuator (100% domestic share), automatic doors (50% domestic share).

Nabtesco recently rearranged their business segments. The old segments, for ease of historical explanation, are these:

Precision Equipment (industrial robots, machine tools, energy)

Transportation Equipment (railroad, commercial vehicle, marine vessels)

Aircraft & Hydraulics

Industrial Equipment (Automatic doors, packaging machines)

Historically, revenues have been well diversified across the 4 segments:

Source: Nabtesco IR (pg. 46)

The Precision and Industrial segments have historically generated consistent business performance, both from a revenue and operating income perspective:

Source: Nabtesco IR (pg. 46)

The Transport segment consistently delivers positive operating income, though, with some fluctuations. In contrast, the Aircraft & Hydraulics segment performance has lagged in recent years.

The new segments are rearranged as follows:

Component Solutions (precision reduction gears, hydraulics)

Transport Solutions (railroad, commercial vehicle, marine vessel, aircraft)

Accessibility Solutions (automatic doors)

Manufacturing Solutions (packaging machines)

Personally, I think the new segment arrangement makes more sense. The Aircraft & Hydraulics segment in the previous arrangement was a strange combination of two unrelated offerings.



Nabtesco’s technological positioning

A general observation of the manufacturing industry gives us an idea of how to stack rank technological complexity by industry. Without getting stuck in the details, I think it’s fair to say that automotive manufacturing requires an increased level of precision, fault tolerance, safety, etc. compared to consumer product manufacturing; like mobile phones, for example. This is mostly because cars are bigger toys that tend to have humans inside them. One error can lead to a fatal accident. In contrast, a malfunctioning phone would most likely lead to a (hopefully) non-lethal, frustrating day. On a similar note, aerospace manufacturing would require a greater degree of technological sophistication compared to the automotive industry. Hence, society started using the term “rocket scientist” to refer to highly intelligent people.

In any case, Boeing (BA), the largest aerospace manufacturer on planet Earth, named Nabtesco as one of its 13 outstanding suppliers for 2016 (out of 13,000+ suppliers). In fact, Nabtesco’s been on the list for three out of the past five years (2013, 2015, 2016).

Business strategy

Nabtesco management has guided to increase revenues to 330 billion yen and operating profit to 42 billion yen by fiscal 2020. That’s equivalent to a rather aggressive 7.8% revenue and 11.8% operating profit CAGR. The business strategy to achieve this target is explained in their medium term (~2020) plan. It primarily focuses on three things:

Market Creation

Technology Innovation

Operational Excellence

On the surface, this just sounds like boilerplate corporate jargon. However, with a little bit of digging, there is a lot that makes sense. Now, Nabtesco management plans on spending 77 billion yen for capex, 40 billion yen for R&D, and 30 billion yen for M&A through 2020. A breakdown in capex shows Nabtesco’s bet on Component and Transport segment as well as the company’s focus on production improvements, or “Operational Excellence”:

Source: Nabtesco IR

R&D spend is clearly in line with Technology Innovation. This leaves us with M&A, which I find much more interesting than the other two investment categories. M&A is particularly interesting to me because many deals diminish shareholder value. Occasionally, deals are catastrophic. Toshiba’s nuclear fiasco, for example, is in recent memory. This isn’t a coincidence either, as Corporate Japan has built a reputation for bad M&A strategy in recent years.

M&A strategy and intellectual property

In March, Nabtesco acquired German automotive parts manufacturer Ovalo GmbH. Nabtesco’s news release, which outlines the deal, can be found here. A closer look at the deal gives us an idea on Nabtesco’s approach to M&A and why it may work.

Nabtesco purchased Ovalo for about $87 million (or 4x sales). Given the small scale of the acquisition relative to Nabtesco’s market cap of ~$4.7 billion today, I don’t think the multiples matter so much as what Nabtesco’s intention for Ovalo is. According to a Nikkei article (Japanese) published in July, the Ovalo was Nabtesco’s first acquisition led by its technology division, which includes the intellectual property (IP) division.

Nabtesco’s M&A efforts mostly involved top management and the technological division. The IP division has been working on assessing the IP of acquisition targets since two years ago. In Ovalo’s case, the IP division concluded that Ovalo fills a few of Nabtesco’s weaknesses, which is in software and motor systems. Additionally, Ovalo is involved in self-driving technology development, which is an area Nabtesco has considered entering.

The IP division is the key here. Nabtesco doesn’t exactly plaster its IP department all over the investor relations page, but IP strategy is an integral part of Nabtesco’s overall business strategy. Some may think the IP division merely exists to file patent applications. However, Nabtesco’s IP department also proactively defends its patents, even against heavy hitters like Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japanese source). The idea here is to build or buy technology, file patent applications, then protect it. If we dig deep enough into Nabtesco’s 2014 growth strategy, there’s a comprehensive explanation of the company’s IP strategy. Nabtesco holds the #1 market share in many areas, but it also strives to be #1 in “patent share”, or number of patents filed.

Moving forward

There is actually another angle to the Ovalo acquisition, which is loosely related to M&A, but speaks more to Nabtesco’s general business strategy. The Precision Equipment segment, which now falls under the Component Solutions segment, is a big part of Nabtesco’s focus. 40% of planned capex (~2020) is going into this segment. Now, Component Solutions is exactly that: components. Recently, Nabtesco expressed interest in going beyond components; developing systems.

Perhaps a few Nabtesco investors may have overlooked this snippet from page 13 of the 2016 IR presentation:

In the news release announcing the Ovalo acquisition, Nabtesco CEO Kazuaki Kotani commented about the company trying to become a system supplier instead of a component supplier. Ovalo is a mechatronic system supplier.

Maybe this is a long-winded way of explaining how Nabtesco is going to realize “synergies”. Acquiring companies possessing technologies that Nabtesco doesn’t have makes sense. Pushing for a mish-mash of Nabtesco tech and acquired tech to develop new solutions also makes sense. However, I think it’s fair to say that many investors are skeptical about the realistic probabilities of synergies actually being realized, mainly because M&A diminishes shareholder value in many cases.

With that said, even if the technological mish-mash doesn’t pan out, Nabtesco’s IP focused strategy ought to be implemented with relatively few heartaches, simply because it’s not a matter of integrating operations (which is often a key roadblock to successful M&A).

Macro environment and Nabtesco

Since Nabtesco is well diversified, we can’t really point at any one industry as a reference to the company’s general direction.

Component Solutions

This segment will be largely dependent on the industrial robotics industry and China. The industrial robotics angle is pretty clear: Nabtesco’s precision reduction gears are a component of industrial robots. In fact, Nabtesco supplies all of the Big 4 industrial robotics companies - Fanuc, ABB (ABB), Kuka (OTCPK:KUKAF, OTCPK:KUKAY), and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY, OTCPK:YASKF). The China angle is actually two angles. First, the biggest projected growth area for industrial robots is China. The second angle is infrastructure development. Hydraulics equipment now falls under the Component Solutions segment. Nabtesco supplies many of the major Asian heavy machinery manufacturers like Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUF, OTCPK:KMTUY), Kobelco, Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTY, OTCPK:KUBTF), Sany (OTCPK:SNYYF, OTC:SNYYY), Zoomlion (OTCPK:ZLIOY, OTCPK:ZLIOF), etc.

For industrial robotics, Transparent Research is expecting a 6.6% CAGR through 2024. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) is projecting 20-25% CAGR in China through 2020. In contrast, Nabtesco is expecting 11% growth YoY for fiscal 2017 in its precision reduction gear business. As for hydraulics, PwC projects that a pessimistic scenario for China is 0% growth in infrastructure spending through 2020. Nabtesco management is projecting 8% growth in hydraulics for fiscal 2017.

Transportation Solutions

Besides commercial vehicle equipment and “other”, Nabtesco is projecting slight revenue declines for railroad, aircraft, and marine vessel equipment. That said, this segment is where 34% of capex spending is allocated through 2020. I think it’s important to note here that aerospace projects take years before commercialization. More importantly, these projects are frontloaded - suppliers tend to have slim margins on actually selling parts. The bread and butter is in service. This point is noted in Nabtesco’s most recent investor presentation’s Q&A session. Management commented that Boeing’s large scale B737MAX project is not likely to materially contribute to profits until 2022-23, when high margin maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) business is expected to kick into gear. I don’t think we should expect much in terms of revenue growth from this segment in the near term. Eventually, however, I think this segment is bound to be a high margin, MRO-heavy segment; particularly with railroad, aircraft, and marine vessel equipment. This is in line with Nabtesco’s transition to systems and services.

Accessibility Solutions

This segment is better described as automatic doors. If you’ve ever been to a train station in Japan, the automatic doors between the platform and train as well as the automatic sliding doors on buildings are made by Nabtesco. The company has been on an acquisition spree of automatic door companies globally; including Switzerland’s Kaba Gilgen (2011), Canada’s Porta Service (2013) & Ontario Door Control (2014), Italy’s OCLAP (2013), and US based Wisconsin Automatic Door (2014). Nabtesco management plans on growing top-line at 5% CAGR (industry growth is 3.4%, according to IR presentation). The company plans to accomplish this through continued M&A, developing maintenance services, and increasing regional focus.

Manufacturing Solutions

In other words, bag filling machines (for boil-in-the-bag food). Nabtesco controls a whopping 85% of Japan market share for these machines. Essentially, the company plans on growing this segment by expanding sales in Europe, Asia, and US. According to Nabtesco’s own survey, Asia is expected to grow at 7% CAGR while China is expected to grow at 10% CAGR going into 2020.

Overall

Combining all the segments together, Nabtesco arrives at its seemingly aggressive 7.8% top-line CAGR (~2020).

Financials (and a little bit of historical valuation)

Before I go through financials, I should probably note that I’m highly value-conscious and risk-averse. Investors who have some experience roaming around the Japanese small cap scene would understand: The Japanese market has an abundance of small caps with healthy operating businesses sitting on piles of cash, trading for less than 5x EV/EBIT. My general thought is that 7~10x EV/EBIT starts sounding expensive for small to mid caps in Japan. Of course, large caps with strong value characteristics and a long runway for growth ought to be given more leeway.

Currently, Nabtesco’s EV/EBIT multiple sits around 16x. For the most part, Nabtesco EV/EBIT has floated around low to mid teens over the past 10 years, with a few exceptions both on the high and low end.

It’s important to keep in mind that the 16x EV/EBIT multiple comes at a time when Nabtesco is delivering record level EBIT (on a TTM basis). The balance sheet isn’t spectacularly healthy or unhealthy with an equity to asset ratio of 0.56.

Dividend payout ratio has remained in the 30% range over the past several years, which converts to a yield of 1~2%. Current dividend yield is at 1.4%.

Quality of revenues for Nabtesco would be on the high end of the spectrum with exposure to industries with a high technological hurdle and slow pace of change implementation (aerospace, railroad, heavy machinery, etc). I particularly love the shift to a systems and service-focused business. Service revenues in industries with a high technological hurdle tend to come with high margins. The automotive dealership model is a good case study for this; many dealerships make a third of revenues and two-thirds of gross profit through service. AutoNation (AN) would be a perfect example. Take the discussion to commercial trucking (like Rush Enterprises (RUSHA, RUSHB) and the service margins are even higher.

To be sure, the high quality of revenues puts Nabtesco in control of its own destiny. That said, the company isn’t immune to swings in the broader economy:

My main concern with Nabtesco is the aggressive revenue targets. I think the business case for Nabtesco’s growth is compelling. Still, as a cheap human being, I don’t want to pay for growth. Regardless of whether Nabtesco meets revenue growth targets, I think the focal point ought to be EBIT growth, especially since management is aiming to transition the company into a system and service-based business.

The company is posting record performance during what I’d consider good times. On top of that, the company is trading at the higher end of historical EV/EBIT multiples. Therefore, I am sheepish about investing in Nabtesco.

The bottom line

Some may say I’m missing the train, but I’ll pass on Nabtesco at its current price. The industrial robot story is well known and probably already baked into Nabtesco's price. However, I think traction in bag-filling machine sales outside of Japan may give a good, unexpected boost to Nabtesco's bottom line. Investors ought to look out for this as Nabtesco controls 85% of the market in Japan. At the very least, this suggests that the machines come with a strong value proposition. The technology is already there. Nabtesco only needs to figure out how to distribute the machines.

I’ll revisit the company when it isn’t setting records; perhaps during the next hiccup, and hopefully at a lower multiple. In the same breath, if I had to be fully invested, Nabtesco wouldn’t be a bad choice either. The intellectual property, M&A, and system/service transition is sure to perform solidly over the long, 10+ year term.