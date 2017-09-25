Sentiment Follows Price: Why Oil Is Going Higher And There's Nothing You Can Do About It

Welcome to the still higher edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Brent just hit a high not seen since 2015 today ($58.89/bbl). If you are still a novice, you are probably still watching WTI, which is trading at $52/bbl. The Brent WTI spread is almost at ~$7/bbl, and for those who don't know the implications, please read our Friday OMD.

Sentiment, it's a funny little thing. Why is it that sentiment turns bullish when prices are going up, and bearish when prices are going down, instead of the other way around?

If it wasn't obvious by now to those who are following the oil markets, weekly US crude production data is massively overstated. EIA even admitted in the latest DPR that July figures were overstated, but you know, there will still be people calling for oil tops along the way to $60 and beyond.

Here's a chart for reminder sake:

Save it, throw it away, delete it or even make it your wallpaper. We don't care, but what we do care about is being right that US shale production growth isn't what the sellside says it to be.

For the first eight months of 2017, we took a brutal beating being an oil bull. The energy sector had the worst performance YTD in history, and all the while WTI was stumbling between $45 and $50/bbl. We said time and time again, US shale growth is not going to happen, non-OPEC supplies are declining faster than expected, oil demand will be higher than expected, and storage will decline. Our frustration led us to write this OMD titled, "Energy Stocks Conundrum: What's It Going To Take?"

We said:

In the market's view and many of the money managers we talk to, the fear of U.S. shale growing is the big concern plaguing investor sentiment. Depressing E&P stocks will close the spigot to equity markets, and hopefully, send a message to the "grow at any cost" U.S. shale executives who are paid to grow for the sake of growing rather than profits. But, more importantly, it's the perception that needs to change. Our analysis from analyzing conventional field production is that the world needs U.S. shale in the future. This is in stark contrast to the narrative of, "Oh, no, U.S. shale will push us into oversupply."

In just a month and a half following numerous public articles from us pointing out where the consensus is wrong on US shale production growth, Wall Street is finally paying attention. While we agree that the sellside analysts took a while to wake-up from the complacency, some are nonetheless waking up to the reality that maybe US shale oil growth isn't what's all set out to be.

But the frustrating thing for us is that it took eight months for the consensus to realize this. Sentiment, it's a funny little thing.

Why is oil going higher?

We will make this about as concise as we can make it.

Non-OPEC supplies are falling faster and earlier than expected.

Don't believe us? Look at Brazil's latest production figures. Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reported 2.1 million b/d in August, when it should have been 2.3 million b/d. It's the first time since 2015 that y-o-y production growth went negative.

Then you look at China, and its production is plagued by "longer" maintenance.

And then Mexico, which is below 2 million b/d, and expected to remain there for the rest of 2017.

But no worries folks, let's all just watch how many thousands of barrels the Permian grows, because that will surely offset the 200k b/d disappointment out of Brazil, 100k b/d from China, and 50k b/d from Mexico.

All the while, IEA just said global oil demand growth in Q2 2017 was 2.3 million b/d, when it's not even supposed to be seasonally that high.

Now for the final push, throw in Brent which is trading almost $59/bbl today and global physical spreads screaming "not enough barrels" and the recipe for higher oil prices is born.

As for energy stocks, we aren't even in the first inning yet, so buckle up, because we are going higher.

