Negativity Continues For Under Armour

When Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) reported second-quarter results last month, investors were hoping the company's stock was finally finding a bottom. The company had seen a plethora of negative news flood its ticker including "losing relevancy compared to a year ago" in the very important U.S. teen demographic, job cut announcement in the company's connected fitness business unit, and FBR Capital lowering their price target after recent channel checks. However, the stock moved lower as a result of the earnings release mainly due to management lowering the full year revenue forecast down to 9% to 11% growth compared to the previous 11% to 12% figure.

During the 2nd quarter, revenue increased 9% to $1.1 billion. The increase was primarily driven by a 20% increase in direct-to-consumer revenue, which is important because it will drive margins as this revenue stream gains in proportion to total revenue. Despite the higher direct-to-consumer sales, gross margin decreased further to 45.8% largely as a result of managing inventories. However, inventories continued to climb at an 8% rate, which indicates that there will likely be further markdowns as the company continues to manage inventories appropriate to market demand. This is apparent in the company's gross margin guidance for 2017 slightly lower than 2016's gross margin rate of 46.2%. The reasons for the lowered guidance primarily focus around simmering North American growth as consumer sentiment shifts and competition increases.

It's no secret that the Under Armour is facing a highly competitive retail landscape that is constantly changing as consumer sentiment shifts. This was evident in the NPD Group's August athletic footwear data report. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) sport footwear sales grew more than half for the month and share grew to 13% to become #2 in the market segment. While Adidas still remains behind Nike (NYSE:NKE) for the #1 spot, they are stealing Under Armour's sales with this hyper growth. In response, Under Armour basketball sales were down half. For the industry, sales were relatively flat year-over-year, which really puts a damper on Under Armour's prospects in this segment. This comes the same month as NBA superstar, Kevin Durant, made the comment that Under Armour basketball shoes are harming colleges that enter into exclusive basketball shoe deals with them.

"Nobody wants to play in Under Armours. I'm sorry. The top kids don't because they all play Nike," said Kevin Durant.

This brand sentiment, the lack of growth in the market, and competitors outpacing Under Armour has dampened the prospects of taking over this market segment. These means the company must focus on other areas to drive growth. This growth is coming from apparel, 11% increase, and accessories, 22% increase where the company is taking advantage of growth in new marketplaces including Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and Latin America. All of this comes amidst the sentiment that the end of the fashion athletic trend is here as reported by Quo Vadis Capital founder, John Zoldis. This certainly doesn't bode well for Under Armour's apparel prospects in North America; however, the company does have room to grow internationally.

Despite the overwhelming negative brand sentiment, Under Armour is still securing key partners including Cam Newton, Bryce Harper, Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, and Jordan Spieth. This is certainly key because as long as the company maintains these relationships with top athletes in popular sports, it will allow the company to continue to be relevant. These relationships along with a focus on innovation give the company a chance going forward. With the acquisitions of MapMyRun, MapMyRide, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo, the company has created a community of nearly 200 million registered users. This type of engagement will certainly help brand sentiment as users will want to continue purchasing Under Armour's products in order to access the community.

While the stock has seen further declines, the price-to-earnings ratio is currently hovering around its lowest price-to-earnings ratio near 26 and a stock price of approximately $16.50, the stock still isn't considered cheap by that metric. Even though this appears to be cheap given the stock's previous highs, I'm still not seeing anything in the near term that will help reverse the company's slide. With the athletic leisure apparel trend slowing in the United States and a more competitive environment, I think the company will continue to see tough challenges. Despite these negatives, the company does have opportunities with international expansion, innovative connected fitness community, and partnerships with superstar athletes. Until the company is able to reverse brand sentiment, I would not recommend buying Under Armour's stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA, UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.