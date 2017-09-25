A Review Of Andrew Left's Charges Against Ubiquiti Networks

Some of the issues raised can be traced back to poor internal controls, which have been a problem for Ubiquiti since the beginning. Fortunately, they're getting better.

Some of his facts are correct, some are false. More is omitted than revealed. I find only one of his points (low returns on overseas cash) material to the thesis.

Recently Andrew Left of Citron Research accused Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) of fraud. As this is a company I am invested in and have been following since 2014, I immediately started vetting his claims. Here I will respond to the major ones, point-by-point. Though I quote sections of it here, I assume the reader is familiar with Left's original report, and has a passing familiarity with Ubiquiti Networks.

Left introduces Ubiquiti:

Ubiquiti Networks is a hardware company that focuses on network routers and has moved into consumer electronics. The company is controlled by a bright and brash, yet unsophisticated, CEO named Robert Pera. While Ubiquiti started out serving the WISP market with unique wireless networking products, its business quickly became commoditized.

There's no evidence its business product lines (AirMax, AirFiber, and UniFi being the major ones) have become commoditized. Home networking equipment is largely a commodity; one can replace a home wireless router with another and not notice a difference. However business networking gear frequently has unique, non-standardized, or proprietary features. Pera frequently boasts that Ubiquiti has never lowered a price on any of its products.

Ubiquiti's primary WISP competitors are Cambium Networks, MikroTik, and Mimosa Networks. Each of these company's products have their own strengths, weaknesses and niches. Moreover, there are large network effects in networking equipment. A WISP can't just replace a Mimosa CPE with Ubiquiti, or vice-versa.

The same is true for business networking. One cannot substitute a Meraki wireless access point with a Ubiquiti UniFi one and expect everything to continue working as it was.

I'll respond to each of Left's red flags in kind.

#1. CEO USED THE FRAUD “DEATH WORD” ON LAST CONFERENCE CALL

This isn't any sort of evidence. Moving on.

#2: OPERATING METRICS

Left says:

To illustrate how ridiculous the notion that investors can rely on the claims of Robert Pera, let’s just look at the closest competitor: Netgear.

This is false. Netgear is not Ubiquiti's closest competitor. 66% of Netgear's revenue in 2016Q4 was retail sales, up from 55% the year prior. Ubiquiti has so few retail sales (as of the last quarterly report, the only consumer product it had was AmpliFi) it hasn't even reported them separately from enterprise revenues. Consumer networking devices have much lower gross margins than business devices, owing to fewer network effects, simpler software, and greater competition.

Look at how often Netgear is discussed in the community:

Search term hits on community.ubnt.com Netgear 3,910 Cisco 9,450 Cambium / Canopy 882 / 2020 Mimosa 326 MikroTik 7,310 Meraki 997

Let's compare Ubiquiti's operating metrics to other companies who largely make business networking equipment:

Ticker Gross margin Operating margin R&D/rev SG&A/rev UBNT 47% 30% 8% 4% CSCO 64% 27% 13% 23% JNPR 62% 12% 20% 24% RKUS 68% -2% 26% 44%

Clearly UBNT's operating margins largely come from its almost-nonexistent SG&A spending and lower R&D spending. As we'll see later, this frugality both a blessing and a curse, as UBNT makes many mistakes related to poor testing, oversight, and internal controls.

Left also says Pera has "no hardware experience", which is false. Before starting Ubiquiti, Pera was a wireless engineer at Apple and worked on its AirPort home wireless router.

A minor digression: How is R&D spending so low?

It's fairly obvious how Ubiquiti achieves low SG&A spending: Pera does not take a salary, they employ no sales force, retain the minimum number of board members (four), have only three executives (Pera, VP of business development Ben Moore, and the CAO Kevin Radigan), and have minimal oversight in general.

But R&D is the lifeblood of a tech company. How is Ubiquiti's so low? This question gets asked frequently. I believe there are two drivers here:

One is the nature of the teams. They're small and dispersed; its well-known among software engineers that throwing more man-hours at a problem can actually slow development. They're largely located outside of the United States (the AirFiber team in Chicago is the only one I know of which is definitely in the US), and appear to have little managerial oversight. They interact directly with customers, beta testers and alpha testers via the community.ubnt.com forums. The second is that you sometimes get what you pay for. Ubiquiti's products tend to have more limited feature sets than their competition, at least initially. For example, UniFi has many fewer features than other enterprise solutions like Meraki and Aruba. One of Pera's design philosophies is to strip away costly features only needed in edge cases.

Their R&D can also be very inconsistent, and sometimes downright awful. AirFibers are the only WISP radios with a reputation for consistent quality.

Let me throw out two examples: AirMax AC was announced in 2014, yet is only now getting the features it needs to really flourish (GPS sync, backwards compatibility, backwards compatible GPS sync). For the first generation of UniFi access points, the standard $65 UAP was the only big seller. The others had poor 5 GHz radios, some got really hot, and some made funny noises. I could go on and on; if you're interested in more examples, just search the forums.

The latest Morningstar Equity Analyst Report has this to say:

Ubiquiti’s business model is centered on delivering well-engineered, but not so well-tested, products at extremely attractive price points.

As a software engineer myself, I can attest to what happens when coders don't have enough oversight: they don't test enough.

Why does such poor quality control elicit evangelism from its users? For the most part the users know to search the community before purchasing. It provides them with valuable feedback from real users which isn't available from many other brands. The poor models and product lines are simply avoided. Also, most of the poorly-tested products were still great bargains.

However a good number of customers have still been burned by Ubiquiti's poor QC. I believe this is largely why service provider revenues haven't recovered from where they were in 2014 prior to the rocky AirMax AC launch.

The good news is things have gotten much better over the past year and a half, as the company's revenue growth shows. The quality of software, firmware, and hardware has improved. They've also launched a beta store, which puts beta gear in the hands of people actually wanting to test beta products, instead of unsuspecting buyers.

#3: THE [UBIQUITI COMMUNITY]

In this section, Left provides a detailed report showing community.ubnt.com to have far less than the 4 million users claimed in Ubiquiti's latest investor presentation.

In his report, Left does note:

Ubiquiti also has forums for other countries/languages, but these are very small

As we can see this is not quite the case:

Language URL Highest user ID English https://community.ubnt.com/ 727,053 Spanish https://forum-es.ubnt.com/ 328,489 Portuguese https://forum-pt.ubnt.com/ 306,679 Pinyin (Chinese) http://bbs.ubnt.com.cn 23,663 Russian http://www.ubnt.su/forum/ 104,485 AmpliFi https://community.amplifi.com/ ? FrontRow https://community.frontrow.com/frontpage ?

The AmpliFi and FrontRow forums do not expose user IDs, but they are surely very small.

The total user count does appear to be much less than the 4 million claimed in the investor presentations. It's possible there are more official communities I don't know about.

Their other metrics are under-stated. The current number of stories is 1,875, not the 1,400 the presentation claims. The total forum post count is said to be 1.3 million, while its actually 1,587,426. I don't see the total number of registered users as important anyway; it's the activity which makes or breaks a community.

My guess is someone made a mistake with these numbers. It's possible they were counting deleted or de-activated accounts. It's also possible something went wrong in the switch to NodeBB in April, inflating the user count. I believe this is an example of UBNT's poor internal controls; the four million number should never have passed a smell test. There aren't that many WISPs in existence.

Left links to a report alleging 97% of accounts never post anything, based on an analysis of 11,250 recently created accounts. He does not present any data, and I am not going to scrape it myself as doing so would violate the site's robot.txt. Instead I manually sampled 66 user ids (10,000 to 720,000 in steps of 10,000, skipping missing ids), and found 7 (10.6%) of them to have posts.

My belief is bot accounts are being shadowbanned by forum moderators, which is a common tactic against spammers.

The real power of the Ubiquiti community is its ability to generate answers to technical questions and problems, and index them on the web for anyone to find with a simple search. Paid tech support is an antiquated, expensive solution next to simply typing your problem into a search engine and receiving an answer. Try it:

UAP-AC-PRO constantly reboots

AirFiber over lake

AirMax AC DFS soon

Nonetheless, a claim made by Ubiquiti appears to be false. It's not a claim that materially benefits them, and there are also false claims which make their community look less active.

For anyone suspecting Ubiquiti's evangelism is fake or created by bots, please go and read the communities. Visit the subreddit. Read other forums, such as DSLReports or the WISPA mailing lists. You won't find anyone who thinks the official Ubiquiti communities are faked.

The Ubiquiti community is much larger (about 2.7 times the post count) than MikroTik's, which I consider Ubiquiti's most similar competitor.

#4: SHADY DISTRIBUTORS

Left believes a few distributors which do a lot of business with UBNT, Flytec Computers and PW Batna (anteny24.pl), are a bit shady. First let me say Ubiquiti has 430 distributors around the world, as well as relatively weak internal controls owing to its stingy spending. Its inevitable some will be shady, especially in countries where corruption is more common.

I'll start with Anteny24.

The Google Streetview image (dated 2014) does at first appear to be residential. However, a satellite view (dated 2017) of Anteny24's shipping address looks to be a series of large buildings, with a large tent in the back. Around the back is the cargo entrance, and you can see they have a forklift (hidden from view in Left's picture). Here's the main entrance.

Using Google's measurement tool you can estimate the area of the buildings; I get 5,500 sq-ft (511 m^2), including the tent.

A cursory examination of Anteny24's Instragram feed reveals they stock a lot of product. Their forklift has Ubiquiti and RF Elements stickers on it; clearly these guys sell a lot of product to WISPs. They also call themselves "a main distributor", which is consistent with their being listed on Ubiquiti's Distributor & Master Resellers list for Europe.

Left continues:

Most importantly, Ubiquiti’s financials don’t reconcile with its distributors. A report by financial blogger “Unemon” revealed that the Ubiquiti’s disclosed rec[ei]vables don’t match its distributors disclosed payables. In the case of Batna the analysis “show a discrepancy of at least 236%” We encourage all to read Unemon’s report here.

The report Unemon references is available to purchase for $35 from EMIS. I have purchased it, and it does contain what Unemon claims. However its based on unnamed third-party sources. This is not an audited public company. There are a multitude of possible explanations for this mismatch, including the time difference between when Ubiquiti books their receivables and Anteny24 books its payables, as well as incentives deriving from taxation and regulation.

It's worth noting the 10-Q Unemon refers to was filed during FTI Consulting's employment with Ubiquiti. FTI's Mark Spragg was serving as intern CAO during that time, and they seem proud enough of the posting that it was put in his biography.

Unemon also references Discomp, but there's a date mismatch: he's comparing a report from CY2012 to Ubiquiti's FY2012 (June 30th, 2013).

Moreover, why would a company forging sales to distributors name those distributors in its SEC filings?

It's hard to say much about the charge against FlyTec. Allegations against the founder in Brazil shouldn't be too convincing; its an extremely corrupt country where 16% of GDP may be black market.

Let's look at the web traffic of Anteny24 and FlyTec, compared to reputable American distributors streakwave and shopblt (which resells for Ingram Micro):

#5: THE CASH

The low interest earned on overseas cash does raise questions. I hope to learn why returns are so low in the upcoming investor webcast.

However this part makes less sense:

The largest expense for Ubiquiti is manufacturing the product (Cost of Revenue) ~55% of revenue. The manufacturing of Ubiquiti products is done by contract manufacturers exclusively outside the U.S. Also, logistics/fulfillment is “primarily in China, and to a lesser extent, Taiwan and United States.” In addition, roughly 2/3 of UBNT’s workforce is outside the U.S. So we are expected to believe that Ubiquiti generates nearly all its cash in Hong Kong and U.S. cash balances have not grown, despite the fact that most its expenses are offshore, it has been profitable every quarter since its IPO, and roughly one-third of its revenues are from the U.S. market. Where is the growth in U.S. cash?

As a multinational corporation, Ubiquiti has subsidiaries in many countries around the world. What Left seems to be suggesting is that Ubiquiti Networks of Hong Kong could manufacture product using its cash, then gift them to Ubiquiti Networks Inc. of Delaware for importation into the U.S. Gross margins would then be 100%, allowing U.S. cash to grow greatly.

I'm very far from an accountant or tax lawyer, but it seems to me any such scheme would require Ubiquiti Networks Inc. to pay U.S. corporate income tax on the gifts. This wouldn't work so well because the U.S. has the fourth highest corporate income tax rate in the world.

In the U.S. Cash graph, Left says he's adjusting "for buybacks (done with U.S. cash), dividends, and debt issuances". He does not say how he's estimating U.S. revenues (Ubiquiti reports revenue for the entire North Americans continent only, not just the U.S.), whether or not he's factoring in taxes, the disproportionately high salary U.S. employees would earn, or the concentration of SG&A and probably R&D expenses in the U.S.

We don't see his spreadsheet, or even some of his assumptions and math. Without these, its very difficult to judge the reasonableness of his claims here. I may try to construct my own model of Ubiquiti's U.S. cash flows.

#6: CORPORATE TURNOVER

Left lists all management and board turnover. Yikes, a lot of board members have quit. It could be because Pera only paid them $40k per year; he switched to $200k in October 2016. No board members have resigned since. This is consistent with his general dislike of spending anything on business management. If we continue to see high board turnover then we should worry.

Your average S&P 500 company pays its board members $251,000 a year.

Again Left mentions Ubiquiti's lack of a CFO. This isn't news; Pera dislikes CFOs, or at least the role of CFOs in talking to Wall Street. From the 2016Q3 earnings call transcript:

Robert J. Pera - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Well, I know, traditionally, the term CFO is used. I don't know what you want to call it CFO, CAO. What we needed was a responsible leader of the accounting team, someone that is going to, first and foremost, install very good controls, which we're lacking. And he's going to be fully concentrated on the finance side. And we think it's probably a more disciplined approach to call that person Chief Accounting Officer, because we want to emphasize the person we're bringing on board isn't somebody who is going to build a personal roll deck and talk with Wall Street. It's somebody that's going to first and foremost rollup his sleeves and lead that finance team and set an example and make sure we have the proper controls in place. It was [to make sure] something like we went through never happens again.

One of the board members, Michael Hurlston, is a SVP of Broadcom (a $100B company) and appears to be a reputable guy. Left's claim that 'Ubiquiti has yet to bring a “grown up” to either the board or management' is clearly false.

Ubiquiti's board is tiny - it's one of only 16 companies with the minimum four-person board.

#7: THE MOST IMPORTANT OF ALL — CORPORATE CULTURE

This section focuses on Yu-Cheng (Believe) Lin and a recent lawsuit from Synopsis.

Lin made $1.6 million insider trading UBNT prior to earnings, and has a warrant out for his arrest. As Taiwan has no extradition treaty with the US, he's presumably still there living the good life. At some point in his criminal career UBNT fired him, but I can't find any record of exactly when this was.

Left says Lin was Pera's "right hand man" and "had signing power for the company in Taiwan". He presents no evidence to back up either of these claims. I can only find one mention of Lin in anything Ubiquiti has put out:

Lin was authorized to sign a lease, and that's it. Unless further evidence is presented, we should not believe statements that he was Pera's "right hand man". If this title goes to anyone, my guess is it would be the VP of business development, Ben Moore (UBNT-Ben).

The Synopsis lawsuit is more troubling, because it may cost the company and its shareholders money. Software piracy in Taiwan is common, and its existence in Ubiquiti is evidence of poor internal controls, not fraud.

On the San Jose office

ClaudeSS, a notable SuperUser and alpha tester on the Ubiquiti forums, had this to say:

The San Jose office was closed because Ubiquiti has moved to a better tele communication model involving tech like Slack, etc. Though they still maintain significant offices in Chicago, Taipei, eastern europe, etc, and the new warehouse in Sparks, NV.

San Jose is an extremely expensive place to run a business, and the closing of this office is consistent with Pera's frugality.

Left seems to be suggesting the closing of this office is due to secret financial difficulties at Ubiquiti. If so, why would they have bought back at least $22.3 million worth of stock this quarter?

On the video

The video contains some content not present in the report:

Ubiquiti did start in under-served markets, in the WISP markets, from 2005 to 2011. From 2011 on, you'll see what they sell now, networking equipment, wireless cameras, and their newest product, and I wish we joking about this, I swear, a competitor to the GoPro.

This is false; Ubiquiti still sells WISP gear. Last quarter, 50.1% of their revenues came from their service provider segment, which primarily sells to WISPs. I expect service provider revenues to increase significantly in FY2018. Their wireless cameras also don't sell nearly as well as their networking equipment.

Also, the FrontRow camera is a camera designed to be worn in everyday life. GoPros are durable, waterproof sports cameras. Its true there's some overlap here, but they aren't primarily competitors. By the way, most of us Ubiquiti longs aren't optimistic about the FrontRow.

It continues:

What they've done, is they've moved all of their R&D to Latvia.

This is also false.

The Ubiquiti careers page currently lists 12 offices around the world. These are Orange County CA, Salt Lake City UT, Chicago IL, New York NY, Portland OR, Kaunas Lithuania, Krakow Poland, Prague Czech Republic, Kyiv Ukraine, Riga Latvia, and Laipei Taiwan. I believe only the New York and perhaps Orange County offices do not do any R&D.

Left continues:

There're not even good schools in Latvia, with all respect to Latvia, to even justify having your R&D department there.

He is insinuating Latvia is a strange or poor place for tech R&D, but this is also false. A simple google search brings up many examples of tech in Latvia; here are some examples. Ubiquiti's main competitor, MikroTik, is based out of Riga.

[Robert Pera] will not discuss his business.

Also false. Pera discusses his business quite often, just not on television. He has a personal blog where he covers both technical topics and his business model. He also posts on the Ubiquiti community semi-regularly.

The rest of the video does not bring up any new points.

On Andrew Left

Left's wikipedia page contains some anecdotes on his character:

Left's first job was with Universal Commodity Corp, a high-pressure commodities brokerage firm that hired salespeople to make cold calls and push "questionable investments."[8] Left quit in March 1994, after 9 months with the company. When the National Futures Association sanctioned the firm in December 1998, Left, along with every other former employee, was sanctioned for three years along with being required to take an ethics-training course as part of the probe into the firm for making false statements to sell commodity futures contracts.[10] The National Futures Association stated Mr. Left “made false and misleading statements to cheat, defraud or deceive a customer in violation of NFA compliance rules.” [11]

More recently:

In 2016, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission accused Left of spreading false and misleading information about Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd. The trial marks the first legal action of the Securities and Futures Commission against a short seller with ramifications for free speech, according to the judge. Left had been researching Evergrande since 2012 when he received papers from an anonymous whistleblower, and claimed they were insolvent and the chairman's credentials were false.[15] Later in 2016 A Hong Kong tribunal banned Andrew Left from trading for five years after publishing “false and/or misleading” claims about China Evergrande Group. Left was ordered to repay HK$1.6 million in trading profits, pay about HK$4 million in legal expenses, and face criminal prosecution if he breaks Hong Kong rules again.[42]

China Evergrande Group's PPS is doing quite well.

I am of the opinion activist short sellers are often treated unfairly by popular opinion, the law, and media. Nonetheless, the anecdotes in his wikipedia page seems consistent with the falsehoods contained within his report on Ubiquiti. Still, Left has made good calls in the past and his critique should be reviewed seriously.

Conclusion

Imagine you're a 30-something entrepreneur who has bootstrapped your own business. By enabling low-cost deployments you've basically created the WISP industry as it exists today. You have at least enough cash flow to support rapid revenue growth and enter new markets, all without capital raises. You've hardly sold any shares, and still maintain 70% ownership of your company. If you cashed out now you'd be set for life and then some.

Why would you commit accounting fraud? Stranger things have happened, but its not something I'd bet on. If Left is right, Robert Pera, Mark Spragg of FTI consulting, Kevin Radigan and Craig Foster would all be criminally liable for the fraud.

While Ubiquiti has made plenty of mistakes, these are more easily explained by poor internal controls than deliberate fraud. These controls are necessary to handle the agency problems inherent in your average public company, but are much less necessary for Ubuiqiti with Pera's 70% ownership.

I would like to hear the low interest earned on cash explained in the upcoming investor webcast.

