Chile's Dominant Beer Brewer Has Rallied 35%. What To Do Now?

This article originally appeared in Ian's Insider Corner on September 17th.

Long-time followers may remember that I previously recommended Chile's Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) – or United Breweries in English. In February '16, I called the stock a buy at $19.50, as its fundamentals were improving. However, its share price remained near multi-year lows. Things have changed nicely on that front, with the market revaluing CCU sharply higher; in fact, we've now topped my price target from that article.

As such, with the stock closer to its multi-year highs than lows, is it time to take profits? Or is there more in the tank to support a further rally?

I recommend revisiting my prior article if you want the full scoop on the business. The purpose of this article is to update the thesis, not restate it. That said, for those new to the story, CCU is Chile's monopolistic brewer, controlling 78% of market share in their home country, according to this survey. Their top brand, Cristal, alone accounts for 60% of the entire Chilean beer market. Their nearest competitor, a subsidiary of InBev (NYSE:BUD), makes up just 14% of the Chilean market. Needless to say, when you control a market 78% to 14% in a stable high margin business like beer, you have a cash cow on your hands.

CCU is now 115 years old; their legacy beer business has been going strongly for decades now. As part of their efforts to modernize and diversify, management has added on a lot of other businesses over the past 20 years, most notably various international expansions. These have had less clear-cut results than the core beer business.

Among the other operations, CCU has a large wine business, among its brands, Gato Negro is internationally well-known, and is currently sold in 80 countries.

In Chile, CCU is the PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) bottler; this would potentially be a highly valuable business, except that Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has near 90% soft drink market share there.

More recently, CCU has been expanding aggressively abroad. They moved into Argentina's beer business years ago, and are now the #2 player there. Profitability has been limited by consistently weak economic conditions there, unfortunately. The company is also #2 in beer in Uruguay. More recently, CCU has rolled out international efforts in Colombia and Bolivia. More on that in a minute.

So far, the core Chilean business remains the main story. While accounting for 64% of sales, and 71% of unit volume, Chilean beer, soda, and spirits make up fully 76% of EBITDA. Operating as a near monopoly does offer high profit margins. The wine business is proportionally profitable, generating a 22% EBITDA margin as well (equal to core Chilean operations) and making up 13% of sales and 16% of overall corporate EBITDA.

International remains the weak spot of the three segments. It accounts for one quarter of the company's unit volume and revenues, but just 12% of corporate EBITDA. For CCU to start firing on all cylinders, this division needs to improve its fortunes.

Why This Business Is So Attractive

It's no secret that I think most folks should hold sizable positions in beer, wine, and liquor companies. The industry is among the most recession-resistant out there, offering high stable cash flows, strong dividends, and limited risk to the downside. CCU is no exception to this trend.

Over the past 15 years, CCU has grown both its revenues and unit volumes every single year. Here's sales volume:

Source: CCU data, author's graphic

That's about the prettiest growth chart you could ask for as a long-term investor. Steadily up and to the right each and every year.

Now, of course, growth has to come at the right price. And, the current $27/share quote isn't as attractive as the sub-20 levels where I was recommending the stock last year. Even now, however, shares are trading at 19x forward earnings. That's hardly outlandish for a high-quality alcohol producer, particularly one with virtually no debt and a fortress balance sheet. (The firm is AA+ rated in Chile)

Why The Stock Is Rallying Now

CCU has seen several things go their way in 2017. The first of these is that the Chilean Peso is finally showing some strength. Like most emerging market currencies, the Chilean Peso had been stuck in a multi-year downtrend, as the US Dollar continued its incredible rise. However, that trend has given way this year, and the Peso is making its biggest upward move in quite awhile (a rising chart represents a stronger US dollar, falling is stronger Chilean Peso):

This is helpful to US-based investors in several ways. For one, our shares are worth more, assuming they maintain the same value in Chile, simply due to FX moving in our direction. For a stable business that earns the lion's share of its profits in Chile, stronger FX increases our profits in dollar terms and dividends with minimal downside (yes, it might hurt wine exports a bit, but the effect is marginal). And, on the flip-side, raw materials can be imported more cheaply.

The more general rebound in Latin American sentiment has caused a rally across the region. CCU stock rallied almost 10% in August. However, when one looks at the Chilean ETF, we see a similar magnitude move; stocks like this can simply ride the wave. Emerging markets (and Latin America is no exception) have underperformed the US for close to a decade now. We may well be seeing that trend finally reverse. CCU is an ultra-defensive way to gain a foothold emerging market position.

More specifically to CCU, its Argentine division has struggled for many years under the weight of a very soft economy. Wage growth consistently trailed inflation (estimated at 40% for several years recently), putting pressure on the consumer. Over the past 10 years, Argentine beer consumption rose just 0.7%/year compounded, and wine consumption outright declined 2%/year. Both figures trail their region by large amounts. In Chile, for example, beer grew by a much more robust 2.6%/year over the same span.

With the capitalist turn in Argentina, investors have regained cheer for that country. The Argentine market has doubled over the past two years. Foreign money is flowing back in. While I'm an Argentine bear and expect this revival to be short-lived, even a modest capitalist boost – for as long as it lasts – helps CCU as opposed to the alternative. And if, by some fortunate turn of events, Argentine were able to become a modern functional economy again, it'd bode very well indeed for CCU, which owns almost 20% of the beer market share there. Remember that Argentina has 44 million people to Chile's 18 million, CCU can potentially score significantly more growth there, even with a much weaker market share position.

In a more recent development, Anheuser-Busch InBev exercised its right to early termination of a licensing agreement for the Budweiser trademark to CCU in Argentina. ABI will be forced to pay $306 million to CCU in cash for this right, along with transferring over the Isenbeck brands to CCU. SABMiller bought up Isenbeck for $43 million in 2010, and it appears it wasn't part of the newly-refocusing ABI's plans, thus giving CCU a few more (small) brands within the Argentine market, plus a massive infusion of cash.

Colombia Represents A Big Opportunity

What will CCU be spending the cash on? The $306 million comes at a nice time, as CCU is involved in a Colombian joint venture. Over time, $400 million will be invested in Colombia, so that the JV can produce beer locally, rather than importing it from the US and the Netherlands, as happens now. CCU has the Colombian rights to Heineken, Tecate, and Coors Light, among others.

CCU's JV is already #2 in the Colombian beer market by share, and manufacturing locally should provide a strong lift in profit margins. Remember that CCU's issue has been that their profit margins outside of Chile have been nothing close to what they earn domestically. Given that Chile is a small market that is already wealthy and consumes relatively high quantities of wine and beer, CCU has pretty much saturated its local opportunity.

Colombia, by contrast, has 50 million people and has much farther to go in terms of developing a middle class. While Colombian beer consumption is already high, virtually no market has developed yet for wine; Colombian wine consumption is just 2 liters per year, compared to 10 in the US and 13 in Chile. And within beer, there's room for competition as people become wealthier, the dominant ABI-produced Colombian beers tend to win based on price rather than drinkability.

CCU also has a new JV under way in Bolivia. This could be a decent market. It's not particularly large (11 million people) or wealthy, but it is a neighbor of Chile, and its small size is likely to discourage the foreign multinationals from investing too many resources there, allowing CCU to pick up market share as it has done in other small South American nations such as Paraguay.

What's It Worth?

Ultimately, CCU remains a compelling hold because it is one of the world's largest independent brewers left. The wave of consolidation over the past decade has left very few countries unscathed. For a multinational that wants to pick up global market share, CCU is one of the larger bolt-on acquisitions potentially left.

That said, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) is the 50% owner of a JV (the other half is a Chilean firm) that controls 60% of CCU's stock. If someone wants to buyout CCU, it would likely need Heineken's approval. Heineken themselves could buy CCU, though the JV and partnership model seems to be working well enough for them as it is.

Assuming there's no buyout coming in the near future, where should CCU be trading. As noted, it's at less than 20x forward earnings, which is reasonable for an alcohol stock at any time, and looks especially reasonable now with the big rallies in Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A), Diageo (NYSE:DEO), and other industry peers over the past quarter.

Over the past 15 years, CCU has grown its sales, EBITDA, and net income at 11%, 9%, and 13%/year compounded, respectively. Results have been comparatively weak over the past several years – then again, shares are trading well short of their all-time highs. If you think the worst is behind Chile in particular and Latin America more generally, and that management will be at least reasonably successful in its growth expansion, shares still have upside here:

It's not unreasonable to aim for the all-time high in the 35 area, but for my 12-month price target, I'll assume 10% EPS growth over the next year and the market giving it a 20x forward PE, giving us a $30 price target. Not huge upside by any means, but the business is incredibly stable, it pays a decent dividend (around 2%), and is recession-resistant. Easy to hold for tax efficient compounding, especially if you have a cost basis well below the current share price.

