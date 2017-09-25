City Holding Company: Fundamentals Do Not Support Further Gains

City Holding Company (CHCO) is a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia (“Bank”). The Bank focuses on residential mortgages that generally have lower risk than consumer and commercial credit. CHCO also has positive interest rate risk position. It has been demonstrating consistently superior performance to its peer group over the last several years. In our opinion, the most significant threat is that the earnings backbone, the loan portfolio was lagging the sector lately in terms of growth. Also, the company is relatively overpriced even after adjusting for its superior profitability so we don't recommend buying at the current valuation.

Loan portfolio. The Bank’s loan portfolio (75% of its assets) mostly consists of residential real estate mortgages (47.2% of the portfolio) complemented by home equity loans. Quality of the portfolio is very high with non-performing loans ratio of less than 0.1%. Another quality ratio, net charge-offs to total loans is also consistently less than 0.1%. The amount of troubled debt restructurings in the portfolio is just about 1.0% (excluding the non-performing loans) which is well below the sector average.

The amount of impairment provision is 0.6% of the total loan portfolio and significantly exceeds the volume of identified non-performing loans. Troubled debt restructured are performing, however, additional provisioning may be required as most of the borrowers with TDRs have filed for bankruptcy already (69%). If all these TDRs become non-performing and are provided at 100% rate, the additional expense for CHCO will be about $22.4mln (excluding any potentially recoverable amount). This is less than the Bank’s net income for 6m2017 and if the provision will be that high, RoE will still remain positive declining to about 7%.

We believe that although loan portfolio quality may deteriorate somewhat, the potential effect is manageable for the Bank given its current disclosures in troubled debt. Actually the quality of the portfolio is most likely the reason for slower growth than the market as the Bank tries to stay more prudent in its credit risk assessment. If the bank can’t keep up with the pace of the market in terms of portfolio growth, it may become more active in mergers and acquisitions though.

Earnings diversification. The Bank’s non-interest income to total income ratio was 35% in 6m2017 which is an average figure. It should also be noted that in 6m2017 non-interest income of the Bank was significantly inflated by $4.3mln gains on operations with securities which the Bank believes to be non-recurring. Adjusted for these gains, the ratio drops to less than 30%. Another reason suppressing non-interest income was the sale of the subsidiary insurance company, CityInsurance, in FY2015.

The Bank relies mostly on its residential lending portfolio and it does not have any evident competitive advantages in terms of noninterest products. Even though the Bank acknowledged “fin-tech companies” as a potential source of risk, there’s little it can do and the percentage of noninterest income will most likely remain around the current modest level.

Dividends. As most bank holding companies, CHCO has a moderate dividend yield (2.9%). Over the last few years, it has just been increasing dividends per share by $0.01 each year regardless of the underlying earnings. The Company has sufficient capacity to maintain its dividend stream. At the end of 2Q2017, the Bank could pay dividends up to $81.4 million plus net profits for the remainder of 2017 without prior regulatory permission.

Capital adequacy. The Bank has enough capital so far to support dividends stream. However, capital adequacy ratios have a modest reserve only – so CHCO is trying to improve the situation. In the end of 2016, it filed a prospectus for the sale of its common stock having an aggregate value of up to $55 million through an "at-the-market" equity offering program. During the first quarter of 2017, the Company sold approximately 441,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $64.48, net of broker fees. That resulted in $28.2mln increase in equity reported in 2Q2017. Up to the date of 10-Q publishing, CHCO has sold another $6.9mln worth of stocks.

CHCO disclosed that it intended to “use the net proceeds from the offering to support loan growth, bolster regulatory capital, and provide cash for possible future acquisitions”. However, loan portfolio was growing very slowly in 2017 (by 1.3%) – less than the sector average of 1.7%. The Bank is also supporting its growth by acquisitions – although its activities in this field are very cautious. The latest M&A was in November 2015 when the Bank purchased 3 branch locations from a small American Founders Bank, located in Lexington, Kentucky. This increased the loan portfolio by about 3% and allowed to keep up with the pace of the sector’s growth.

So at the moment, capital utilization has actually worsened as well as RoE should decrease in the remainder on FY2017. However, the Bank’s Total capital adequacy ratio was just 12.2% at end-FY2016 while the minimum required to be considered “well-capitalized” (with no restrictions to pay dividends) will be 10.0% in 2019. Supposedly, The Bank is actually preparing to the Basel III full phase-in to be able to maintain its dividend stream. As a result, total CAR has increased to 13.0% as at end-2Q2017 – partially due to the above mentioned share issuance.

Superior financial performance. Most of the newly issued stocks were purchased by institutional holders – namely, Blackrock, Inc. increased its share to 12.2%. We believe that superior financial performance justifies the increase. Indeed, CHCO had reported consistently high RoE exceeding 12% and RoA of more than 1.3% over the last 5 years. Net interest margin decrease slowed down with 3.46% reported for 6m2017 as compared to 3.50% for FY2016. We believe that the decline should stop and the rebound is likely in the near future. The reason is the Bank’s positive alignment towards interest rate risk – if the interest rates increase by 1%, the Bank’s net income should grow by $6.7mln per year (about +10%). It should be noted that this positive development in net interest margin is conditional to an increasing interest rate environment which is still viewed as the most likely scenario in the United States for the rest of 2017. Even though on September 20 the Fed left the rate unchanged, we still believe that at least one raise should happen in the next 6 months even though the real GDP growth is expected to slow down in 3Q17.

So CHCO’s superior profitability was sustainable over the last few years as it may be seen by its RoE. The question is whether this has been taken into account already by the market participants?

Trading multiples and competitors. City National Bank of West Virginia is the third-largest bank in West Virginia with $3.9bn assets after WesBanco Bank, Inc. (NYSE: WSBC, $9.8bn assets) and United Bank (NYSE: UBSI, $6.0bn assets). We define its peer group as “West Virginia banks with $1.0bn total banking assets” (excluding 1 non-public bank). Our conclusion is that the company is overpriced in terms of P/B multiple as shown in the table below. It has 1.35 multiple per each 1% of RoA. At first glance, United Bancshares, Inc. has a greater P/B but it has only about 1/3 of its assets represented by its banking subsidiary. The rest of profit is derived from insurance and asset management business that are less profitable and drive RoA and RoE down.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. would have by far the largest multiple but we should take into account a large one-off litigation expense in 6m2017 ($9.9mln). After taking these into account, CHCO is actually the most expensive stock among its peers.

It should also be noted that CHCO has a much lower beta than its peers. While for CHCO it is 0.54, the median beta for its peer group was around 0.9. We believe that the abovementioned stock issuance plan contributed significantly to the decrease of the beta and once the program is terminated CHCO’s stock price volatility may increase.

Table 1. P/B ratio and return on equity/assets for 5 largest West Virginia public bank holding companies. Company Ticker P/B RoE RoA P/B per 1% of RoA Assets, $mln o/w ban-king subsi-diary Net income for 6m17, $mln Current market cap, $mln Divi-dend yield, % WesBanco, Inc. WSBC 1.23 7.6% 1.1% 1.16 9,874 99.7% 52.2 1,688 2.76% United Bancshares, Inc. UBSI 1.12 4.7% 0.8% 1.41 19,036 32.2% 75.9 3,629 3.87% City Holding Company CHCO 2.05 12.5% 1.5% 1.35 4,057 98.5% 30.7 1,010 2.74% Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. PFBI 1.12 8.4% 1.0% 1.11 1,495 71.6% 7.6 204 3.14% Summit Financial Group, Inc. SMMF 1.49 14.0% 1.3% 1.15 2,095 99.7% 13.6 287 1.91%

* SMMF RoA, RoE, and net income are adjusted for one-off event by adding $9.9mln to net income

Summary. We believe that strong market positions in its home state and adjacent regions where the Bank has about 10% market share will support its earnings in the near future. The continuation of interest rates increases should also reflect positively on CHCO’s profitability. The Company is lagging the market in terms of portfolio growth and may need to engage in M&A activities to keep up with the pace of its rivals. That may introduce additional business integration risks and costs. Over the last year, the stock price has increased by 31% while equity grew by 12% only (after adjusting for newly issued shares). Given CHCO’s relative overpricing relative to its peers (after taking superior performance into account) we don't recommend buying at the current valuation.