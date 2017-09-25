Senate Bill Unhinges Healthcare REITs

Health Care REIT stocks have been severely impacted by proposed changes to federal support for Medicaid programs, although the real impact for Health Care REITs if the new Senate bill is passed as proposed appears to be much less than generally believed.

Health Care REITs tumbled (4%) last week:

This loss brought the average gain for Health Care REITs followed by REITMonitor Index to only 2% year to date for 2017, compared to gain of 12% year to date for S&P 500 Index.

(REITMonitor Index tracks 88 REITs with total market cap of $930 billion. Performance is analyzed by REIT sectors, noting standout performers and underperformers triggering investor response - see charts below).

The Senate will debate the Graham Cassidy bill this week, proposing to repeal and replace ACA (Affordable Care Act) with a program of federal block grants to states. Reapportionment of spending within the US would cause some of the largest states to face cutbacks, while other states would see incremental benefit from the Graham Cassidy system.

The Graham Cassidy structure would give states the opportunity to cancel Medicaid insurance for the previously uninsured, while leaving MediCare intact. Individual insurance mandate would be canceled, while requirements for small and medium employers to provide health benefits for all employees would be rolled back.

The important point to remember for investors in Health Care REITs is that Medicaid cutbacks impact only certain portfolio segments for Health Care REITs, particularly hospitals and medical office buildings. Senior housing, not health care service, is the largest portfolio segment for many Health Care REITs, and rents for senior housing properties are entirely private pay, completely unaffected by the Graham Cassidy bill in the Senate.

Whatever is passed by the Senate, it would have to go a reconciliation process with the bill previously passed by the House of Representatives, throwing open the possibility for many changes before ACA (Affordable Care Act) is replaced.

Investors should consider the portion of a Health Care REIT's portfolio that is invested in senior housing properties to seek out the lowest risk Health Care REITs.

First choice among Health Care REITs should be Welltower (HCN), where 70% of NOI (net operating income) is generated by senior housing and only 13% by outpatient medical services. The remainder is LTAC (long term acute care), contributing 17% of total NOI, a segment that Welltower plans to downsize or divest.

Next choice should be Ventas (VTR), with 55% of current NOI contributed by senior housing, while medical office buildings and health systems contribute 24% and life science centers 6%. Ventas has almost no remaining exposure to nursing homes (1% of NOI), while pending divestitures will reduce 7% exposure to inpatient rehabilitation facilities and LTAC (long term acute care facilities) by half by the end of 2017.

In contrast, HCP Inc now shows 42% of total NOI contributed by senior housing, while medical office buildings contribute 22%, hospitals 15%, and life science properties 21%. HCP Inc used to be the largest Health Care REIT as measured by market cap, but it has been reduced by divestitures and last year's spin-off of HCR ManorCare properties to only half the size of Welltower.

Looking beyond large cap Health Care REITs, I include a pair of small cap REITs for contrast: Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) and Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

Senior Housing Properties Trust reports senior housing contributes 56% of total NOI, while the rest is almost evenly split between medical offices and life science properties.

Greatest exposure to proposed changes to ACA (Affordable Care Act) may be seen in a small cap REIT included above, Healthcare Realty Trust), where all NOI is concentrated in portfolio of medical office buildings. Paradoxically, Healthcare Realty Trust has outperformed other Health Care REITs, trading up 7% year to date for 2017, while the average Health Care REIT followed by REITMonitor has increased up only 2%.

Our choices among the largest cap Health Care REITs deliver terrific dividend yields, including Welltower yielding 4.9% (dividends increased by 4% in 2016 and 1% in 2017) and Ventas yielding 4.7% (dividends increased by 4% during 2017). In contrast, HCP's spin-off of HCR ManorCare properties forced (36%) dividend reduction during 4Q 2016.

Among small cap REITs, Senior Housing Properties Trust pays 8.0% yield, more than double the 3.7% yield provided by Healthcare Realty Trust

So remember that Health Care REITs provide long term consistent performance, driven by exceptional demographic demand trends. While tenants of certain portfolio segments for Health Care REITs face potential revenue loss from reduction in Medicaid rolls, rents for Health Care REITs are unaffected by pending changes.

We recommend investors BUY Welltower and Ventas and SELL HCP Inc. Senior Housing Properties Trust is a BUY and Healthcare Realty Trust a likely SELL as proposed legislation is voted.

None of the Health Care REITs are as exposed to repeal of ACA (Affordable Care Act) as the hospital companies are. Have you noticed Tenet Healthcare (THC) today? Stock is DOWN (5%).

About REITMonitor Index:

