Ingredion: Looking Attractive After Share Price Declines

Ingredion’s (INGR) poor relative performance in 2017 has been nothing more than a tiny blemish that has proven itself to be a great creator of shareholder value: total shareholder returns since 2009 has been nearly 30% annually, versus 17% from the S&P 500. Dips have been few and far between, and recent weakness has not been because of missed expectations, but instead overall market sentiment on the industry it operates within. This is the first valuation reset for the company in a while, which has seen steady multiple expansion during this bull market. While 2017 will likely be a down year for earnings, along with the news that current beloved CEO Ilene Gordon will be stepping down, Wall Street expectations have actually been on the rise as business fundamentals improve, particularly in South America. There appears to be a disconnect between bullish management and sell-side analysts and the market as a whole – who has the story right here?

The Ingredion Business, End Market Fundamentals

While the name Ingredion has a relatively short history (driven by a name change in 2012), the company can trace its roots back nearly one hundred years. As far as publicly-traded history goes, what is now Ingredion first hit the exchanges under the name Corn Products in 1998, and the company quickly gained scale by piecemeal acquisitions – typical of the food products industry. By the time the company made headlines acquiring National Starch ($1,200mm in annual revenues), Corn Products/Ingredion already generated nearly $4,000mm in annual revenues. That wasn’t the last acquisition, as since then Ingredion has picked up a handful of smaller businesses, such as Penford (potato ingredients), TIC Gums (hydrocolloids) and Kerr (fruits and vegetables) in 2015, as well as and Sun Flour (rice starch) in 2016. All told, the company now will generate more than $6,000mm in annual sales.

As a value-add food producer, Ingredion takes raw agricultural products like corn, tapioca, and potato and converts them into add-in products, like starches, sweeteners, concentrates, and other products. Given the company’s old name, its pretty easy to tell that the company has a long history of working with corn, but recent acquisitions show Ingredion’s willingness to expand into other ancillary products, reducing dependence on corn as a source of revenue. That is important, given trends in the market here domestically. Today, Americans especially are clean label driven, looking for food products that are free from chemical additives and are minimally processed. This is a long-coming reaction to increased obesity, higher incidence rates of diabetes, and just poor overall health. Sales of products like high fructose corn syrup are under pressure, which is driving a focus on so-called “specialty ingredients”, or products that are generally simplistic, nutritional. Product examples include alternative sugars (Enliten, Bestevia, Bioligo) or starches sourced from products like potatoes or tapioca, which are generally viewed as healthier by the consumer base. Where markets allow, Ingredion hedges uses futures contracts, as well as how it structures its contracts with customers (pass-through on costs), particularly with corn in order to protect gross margin levels.

These are high growth products that carry healthier margins, but investors are watching closely to see if the company can maintain earnings as North American consumers adjust their tastes. Ingredion is spending significant amounts of money on development of these products; $411mm in research and development spending last year, and is on track for a similar amount of spend in 2017. The company operates 27 research labs around the world, and is making capital investments via facility upgrades as well; guidance is for $313mm in capex this year. Competition, however, remains fierce, and there are large players in these markets: Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Tate & Lyle (OTCQX:TATYF), and Cargill to name some of the other players in this space.

Long-Term Outlook

Going forward, expect continued focus on specialty ingredients, and the dynamics of how that impacts mix and margins, as a large driver of earnings. Ingredion is targeting $2,000m in net sales of specialty ingredients, or 30% of revenue, by 2019. Low double digit earnings per share growth looks attainable, driven by volume/mix (400bps), gross profit expansion (200bps), and leverage on selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) costs (200bps), with further growth expected from cash deployment into acquisitions. As far as mix goes, in certain international regions (management has used South Korea as an example), there is an ongoing shift towards North American dietary trends: from high fructose towards blends or sweeteners that are deemed more healthy (isomaltose, stevia) because of calorie reduction. As sales shift from high fructose and towards capacity in refineries towards these healthier products, there is a lag period (roughly one year) where the company loses efficiencies as it begins producing that more differentiated product that is on-trend with consumer tastes. Margins efficiency recover as yields move back up and capacity utilization returns to normal levels.

Recent Results, Balance Sheet, Valuation

Like many companies with international operations, North American results at Ingredion have buoyed consolidated results. In Q2, North American operating income was $181mm, up 13% from the prior year period. This is a somewhat apples-to-oranges comparison, given the company shifted planned maintenance to the fall. Organic volumes were up 2%, and the acquisition of TIC Gums added 3% to the top line as well. On the whole, however, trends are favorable, with only some marginal volume declines in Mexico being worthy of concern. Overseas, Asia wasn’t much of an issue either; while operating income was flat due to mix, volumes were up 11%, and guidance in the region is favorable (although it is just a marginal contributor to the bottom line, <20%).

South America is a different story. The continent’s pitfalls when it comes to volatile currencies and political strife should not be new to most readers, and the region’s largest agricultural producers are also where these problems exist most deeply. Outside of the Lima, Peru facility, all of Ingredion’s South American operations are located in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. While the company has tried to manage costs where it can, such as the recent announcement that it will close two Brazilian facilities, earnings are still rough (albeit positive). Luckily, labor issues should moderate in Argentina given the new labor agreement that was reached with its workforce June 1st, although many remain concerned over Brazil, given President Temer is facing a second round of criminal charges (obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy). Next year, Ingredion will hopefully see some easy comps here as cost cutting takes hold, and some one-time costs fall off (security costs, warehousing, labor negotiation expenses).

The balance sheet appears healthy. Net debt/EBITDA of 1.4x gives a large margin of safety, and there are relatively few short-term debt maturities to worry about. Ingredion does have $300mm worth of 1.8% senior notes that came due within the last two weeks, but given the lack of press releases, I would imagine the company either paid it down with cash and cash equivalents or rolled the balance into its revolving credit facility (likely a mixture of both). 2020 will see heavy refinance activity ($598mm of debt), but given the company currently holds an investment grade credit rating, there should not be any issues at sourcing more debt at reasonable rates.

2017 operating cash flow guidance of $775mm is in line with prior year results of $771mm. Investment spending in growth projects will be higher this year ($312mm in guidance, versus $283mm in fiscal 2016), but even including all this spending, free cash flow yield is 5.4% at current share prices. While that is below recent levels, elevated capex spending (15% above the recent three-year average) is to blame for some of that. Other multiples (EV/EBITDA, P/E) are in line with recent historical averages. I think its clear that the stock price flirting with $140/share was not justified, but now that shares have fallen 15% from highs, Ingredion is beginning to get more and more attractive.

