U.S. Natural Gas: Consumption Is Trending Down, But Long-Term Outlook Still Looks Bullish

As of 07:48 EDT this morning, we had to downgrade our mid-term trading risk indicator to mildly bearish. This is not the first time that we downgrade natural gas for the near term. The last time we issued a strong downgrade was on September 19, just before prices dived. At that time, the reason for a downgrade was very clear - bearish changes in storage outlook (see print screen from September 19 report below).

Source: Bluegold Research

Figures in the Storage table are measured in billion cubic feet. Deviation is from five-year average, measured in billion cubic feet. End-of-season is the week ending October 27, 2017 (to be reported on November 2, 2017). The changes (in the brackets) from the previous forecast are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, an increase in consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas an increase in production has a negative effect (red color).

This time, however, the rationale is different and the confidence is somewhat weaker. The latest changes in storage outlook do not look particularly bearish (as they did on September 19 - see the table below), but there are other aspects at play.

First of all, natural gas consumption is trending down due to seasonal factors (shoulder season) and therefore forward spread continues to favor the bears (see the chart below). However, after a 5% decline in natural gas futures, the relationship between spot and forward markets has more or less normalized, although the downward pressure still remains and will be probably exerted for the rest of October. Therefore, once October contract expires (on September 27), November contract price could be initially rejected by the market and, if so, price weakness will continue.

Source: Bluegold Research

Secondly, natural gas days of supply (DoS) are rising (again, due to season factors), but they are doing so faster than previously during the same time of the year and therefore the deviation from the norm is trending up (see the chart below - notice, that left axis is intentionally inverted to show the correlation between DoS and the price). Although the deviation will be getting less bullish, it is not currently expected to enter bearish territory (i.e., above zero), but that could still be enough to keep pressure on November contract.

Source: Bluegold Research

Thirdly, dry gas production continues to surprise on the upside. We now expect daily output to average around 75.8 bcf over the next two months.

Having said all of that, we cannot place a confident bearish tag on natural gas in the long term. This upcoming winter is expected to be normal, which means cold in most regions and very cold in some. Our end-of-withdrawal-season storage index is more than 300 bcf below market expectations. There is, therefore, a strong bullish bias for the long term. However, long-term projections are obviously less reliable.

