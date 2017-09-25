Office 365: New Microsoft Goose That Lays Golden Eggs

It is also carrying much of Microsoft's turnaround burden, and doing so in an admirable manner.

Microsoft (MSFT) has a secret weapon called Office 365. Aside from being the fastest growing product line in the company’s portfolio, in just a few short years since its launch, the service has created a nearly impenetrable moat around itself. From an investment perspective, this is as good as it gets: a globally accepted product line with over 100 million commercial users growing at healthy double-digit rates and little to no competition to speak of.

Microsoft’s Office 365 has been a roaring success for the company, and it is well on its way to becoming the product family that will define Microsoft’s future for many more decades to come. After Windows failed to gain any traction in the mobile space, Microsoft desperately tried to resurrect its fortunes by buying Nokia, only to find the going even harder. Then, the company made a huge bet to go all-in with Cloud Computing. It was a risky bet, but one that paid off handsomely.

But the way Office 365 is growing, Microsoft may have already won the office productivity segment, and there are several reasons why it will be very difficult for competitors to even get close to Microsoft Office 365, let alone beat it.

Where Is The Competition?

Microsoft Office products are the most widely used productivity applications in the world, and there’s a global sense of familiarity with Word, Excel and PowerPoint that keeps drawing people to it whenever they upgrade their systems.

But as great a job as Microsoft has done with its productivity applications, the company should also be thanking its competition for letting it have a free run in this $20+ billion market. Not many of us will be able to name a viable alternative to Microsoft Word and Excel simply because what the competition offers is nowhere near what the Microsoft Office suite is able to.

Google offers G Suite, which includes Docs, Spreadsheets, Forms, Slides and so on, and if you are a business user, you can subscribe to all of the above, along with Gmail and Hangouts. But Google’s productivity applications are not as feature-rich as Microsoft’s products:

“Excel’s most defining feature is its advanced functionality in comparison to Google Sheets and all other spreadsheet software. Excel offers features like Power View (a data visualization technology that brings your data to life by creating interactive charts, graphs, maps, and other visuals) and advanced mathematical calculations for serious number crunching. You will be able to find many more formulas on Excel than Google Sheets. Not far behind, Excel is known for it’s unlimited storage and simultaneous responsiveness. It was built for massive amounts of data and remains fast no matter how much data is added.” - Tallyfry

There are other open-source alternatives to Microsoft’s suite of productivity apps as well, but nothing comes close. This lack of competition is a powerful advantage that will stay with Microsoft for the foreseeable future. The world’s consumers and companies are so comfortable with Microsoft’s productivity apps that there’s really no second choice.

The 100-Million Moat

Both Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) have already realized that they need to address the gap in the cloud productivity segment and are trying to slowly build themselves into a position. But the problem is, Microsoft has already notched up 100 million subscribers with Office 365, and the revenue growth - which has been in excess of 40% for the last six quarters - shows very clearly that Microsoft is quickly reaching even deeper into the market.

Microsoft Office 365 is nearly doubling its size every two years. By the time Google and Amazon are able to build products that can match Office 365, Microsoft will already be sitting on a huge customer base, possibly with couple of hundred million customers on list of subscribers. Once these hundreds of millions of customers get hooked on Office 365 applications, it will be extremely difficult for them to migrate to a new suite of applications. The cost of migration, unfamiliarity with a new product and the possibility of business disruption will make customers stick to Office 365, instead of migrating to Google's, Amazon's or any other company's product.

The longer the growth runway Microsoft’s competitors allow it, the stronger Office 365 will get at the top of this crucial market segment.

Office 365 Eating Microsoft Office Revenue

Source: Microsoft SEC Filing (Annual Report 2016)

Microsoft Office system revenue declined in 2015, but reported near flat growth in 2016, while Office 365 Commercial revenue has been growing at double-digit rates for the past several quarters.

The Productivity and Business Processes segment includes revenues from Office 365, Dynamics 365 and LinkedIn. During the fourth quarter of the current fiscal, Microsoft reported revenues of $1.1 billion from LinkedIn, while the segment’s total revenue was $8.4 billion.



During the fourth quarter of 2017, Microsoft reported that “Office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 5% driven by Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 43%”.



This statement by Microsoft makes it very clear that Office 365 is the key revenue growth driver for the segment. Net revenue from Office products grew only by 5%, while Office 365 commercial revenue grew 43%.

One point to note here is that Microsoft is eating into its own revenue from Microsoft Office by selling more Office 365. But as long as customers are moving from one Microsoft product to another, in this case moving from a standalone annual licensing model to a monthly subscription model, Microsoft wins in the end. That’s why I’m not calling it cannibalization, because it’s merely a question of a forward-looking product replacing a legacy one. And, in the process, Microsoft is ensuring the longevity of its Office products using the strength of cloud.

SaaS Has Fat Margins

As I mentioned, Microsoft’s Productivity and Business Processes segment now includes revenue from LinkedIn, which the company bought last year. The addition of LinkedIn reduced operating margins for this unit, with the segment reporting an operating margin of nearly 46% in fiscal 2016 compared to nearly 39% in fiscal 2017.

Nonetheless, these are still above-average margins, another clear indication that competition is very weak and that Microsoft will do everything it can to keep its high-margin product at the top of the sales charts. And it has been doing this by launching new services and features to Office 365 every month, making a bold statement that it is not going to help the competition gain ground in any way, shape or form.

Here is a list of just a few of the major recent additions to Office 365:

New to office 365 in August

Three New Applications added to Office 365 Business Premium

Launch of Microsoft Stream (Enterprise Video Stream)

Investment Case

Microsoft’s Productivity and Business Processes segment is just few more quarters away from becoming the company's top revenue earner. It is already the fastest growing of all three of Microsoft’s operating segments, and also the most profitable profitable one, registering growth of 21% during the fourth quarter of 2017 and a fat operating margin of 32.6%.



The lack of competition and the momentum from its +100 million user base will allow Microsoft Office 365 to continue its above-30% growth rate for some more time. And if Office 365 keeps growing at that rate, which is highly probable, it will push segment revenues to expand further, allowing it to reach the critical milestone of $10 billion in quarterly revenues in the next two to three years.



With growth looking secure for this segment, Microsoft should be able to easily overcome any weakness in the More Personal Computing segment, while continuing to report steady overall revenue growth over the next several years.

Moreover, the speed at which the company is releasing more services and features to the Office 365 family of cloud software applications makes it clear how important they consider it to be. With an already-large subscriber base, competition being a long distance away and the healthy margins enjoyed by SaaS products, this is Microsoft’s goose that lays golden eggs.

The reason that’s relevant to every Microsoft investor is that this is not a one-time upside. This is total segment dominance similar to Google Search and Android. And it’s even better than Google’s 'segment-dominators' because it is a paid product, not a free one that is monetized through other means. And that translates into an extremely stable revenue stream.

By disrupting its own star product, Microsoft has achieved two things: first of all, it has once and for all weaned itself away from standalone licensing, which is the traditional form of software delivery; second, it has created a forward-looking product that capitalizes on the strengths of its legacy Office suite. That’s not an easy achievement any way you look at it.

Finally, with new services, products and features constantly being added to the Office 365 suite, the gap between Microsoft and the competition in this segment is only going to get wider with time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.