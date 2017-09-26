IBM's $190 Billion, Paper Pyramid Has Not Produced Societal Wealth

Corporations don’t create societal wealth by playing the Wall Street game

When America’s twentieth-century chief executives manufactured wealth for their customers, employees, shareholders and societies through their corporations, they created this country’s greatest and most formidable asset. To these businessmen, it was always business-first.

Wealth is not increased by stock activity; at best, it only changes hands. Wealth is not created; it is but a score in a game. I was once quoted as saying that the stock market was a good thing for business. The reporter omitted my reason – “because it drives so many men back to legitimate business by breaking them.” Henry Ford, Today and Tomorrow

IBM, (NYSE: IBM) of any company in the 21st Century, is the exemplar of Henry Ford’s insight into the failure of a corporation to create societal wealth through high levels of stock activity. On average, since 1999, IBM has repurchased 75 million shares of stock annually through stock buybacks, but it has also issued on average more than 20 million shares every year for “stock-based compensation” and “stock purchase plans” reducing the average annual drop in outstanding shares to 50 million.

Some financial analysts believe such a stock repurchase strategy is a sound practice for a corporation to return value to its shareholders. They write that it is prudent to buy back corporate stock when it is undervalued. Of course, this means that a chief executive is smarter and is less vested and emotionally attached to the stock than the overall market when he or she impartially values their corporation; and as I discovered in my research, IBM’s executive team couldn’t outsmart the market in 1978-79. In a first for the corporation, the executive team attempted to manage IBM’s stock price and they failed. The team bought back corporate stock when they believed it was undervalued, and they reduced the price of the stock through a stock split under the premise of making it more affordable for the individual shareholder. Even though the number of shareholders climbed by more than 25%, the stock returns diverged and fell dramatically behind a large company stock index it had tracked closely for most of the decade.

IBM’s current stock buyback plan, though, is a different approach. It is not the purchase of a corporate stock when it is undervalued. IBM’s corner office has been repurchasing its stock for the last twenty-one years without a break. This is more akin to dollar cost averaging—a technique recommended for individuals—to buy a fixed dollar amount of stock on a regular schedule over a long period of time, regardless of the share price. This is a tactic to maximize an individual’s long-term wealth in the stock market by investing in stocks through good times and bad; it is not a viable strategy for a corporation such as IBM to invest in stocks to create shareholder wealth when it should be investing in making people more productive, processes more effective, and products more valuable.

IBM is no longer producing societal wealth

Even with this massive infusion of cash, IBM’s chief executives have failed to keep the corporation’s market value on par with inflation. If IBM’s 1999 market value had risen with inflation, the stock price would have been 75% higher at the end of 2016—$290 a share not $166.

So, as wealth changes hands in this Wall Street game, it is truly questionable whether IBM’s twenty-first-century executive team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value or parroting shareholder value while implementing one of its two extremes: shareholder-first and ‑foremost, or me-first and ‑only. The twenty-first-century executive team of Gerstner-Palmisano-Rometty needs to be remembered for the results of the last two decades in Henry Ford’s terms: they have not been driving a legitimate business; they have not created societal wealth; they have been playing a shell game, a financial sleight of hand, shuffling around two different forms of paper—stock certificates and greenbacks.

These three chief executives have invested $190 billion dollars over the last seventeen years on stock repurchases only to have the corporation’s market value drop by 18%. If enough corporations had deliver similar results at the same time, the combined effect would have been a two-decade-long bear market.

IBM’s Wall Street game: Using corporate wealth to buy paper

In 1995—one year after it cut 35,000 jobs and lost $8 billion—IBM started its buybacks. These stock buybacks were funded, in part, by raids on IBM’s worldwide pension plans in 1995, 1999, 2008, 2009 and 2012: implementing the pension equity plan, starting the U.S. cash balance plan, freezing the U.S. defined benefit plan, closing the U.K. defined benefit plan, and changes to IBM’s 401(k) Plus plan, respectively.

Every chief executive officer must decide if it is Wall Street-first or business-first. Harvey Firestone of Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, Henry Ford of Ford Motor Company, Owen D. Young of General Electric Company, George F. Johnson of Endicott Johnson Company, Tom Watson Sr. and Watson Jr. of IBM, and many other early twentieth-century industrialists believed the former was a sure path to eventual failure.

The moment that officers or directors of a company begin to speculate in its stock, the ruin of the company is not far away, for it is impossible to serve both the company and the stock market. Harvey S. Firestone, Men and Rubber: The Story of Business

While IBM has exhibited no expertise in improving employee productivity [see previous three articles on revenue and profit productivity here], it has demonstrated the financial ability to transfer wealth from corporate stakeholders to fund its on-going stock repurchases. It has been IBM’s strategy for more than two decades to support one form of paper—its stock—with another form of paper—greenbacks; no matter the cost to its employees in lost benefits, less employment security and lower productivity; no matter the cost to its customers in lower-quality products, deteriorating service and missed strategic opportunities; and no matter the cost to its shareholders in mediocre returns—even after spending $190 billion of their stakeholders’ money.

This article is an excerpt (with some changes and additions) from THINK Again: IBM CAN Maximize Shareholder Value.

