BRT Apartments Is Leveraged Toward Multifamily Fundamentals

BRT Apartments (BRT) is a high risk, high reward way to play the apartment space. Essentially, it will outperform if apartment fundamentals remain strong, but it would likely be among the worst performers if things turn south. Unusually high leverage gives BRT a fundamental beta that is perhaps double that of its peer-set. We are fairly neutral on BRT, so do not expect a groundbreaking thesis here. Instead, this article is merely aimed to be informative about this small cap REIT, of which few people are aware.

Let us begin with a look at BRT’s track record and property performance

Poor track record

Back in 2006, BRT issued equity at $28.00 per share.

They got hit hard by the financial crisis, never fully recovering, and deeply underperforming multifamily peers as well as the REIT index.

BRT was initially a mortgage REIT which stumbled upon multifamily properties through foreclosure. Coming out of the financial crisis, BRT transitioned over to a multifamily equity REIT.

As an equity REIT, its performance has been a bit better.

Portfolio recycling

BRT’s acquisition and disposition activity has been quite extensive over the past 52 weeks, with the volume of each approximating BRT’s entire market cap.

A majority of the dispositions were at a profit when compared to what BRT paid for the assets plus any value-add capex.

Total profits of ~$10.9mm on total cost of about $119mm is about in line with what would be anticipated in the multifamily sector. Rents are up nationally, and cap rates are down which combine for substantially increased property values. My opinion would be that BRT got a fair deal in its portfolio recycling.

Steady revenues but rocky FFO

Over recent quarters, BRT’s revenues look quite strong with a steady incline.

Despite this steadiness, FFO has been all over the place.

Much of the FFO volatility has been due to acquisition costs, and BRT has remedied this situation by changing its accounting. As of the most recent quarter, BRT will be capitalizing its acquisition costs. This is a reasonable thing to do, in my opinion, and it will give a cleaner picture of earnings trajectory.

Capital allocation spike

On September 12th, BRT announced that it was initiating a dividend at $0.18 quarterly. The stock loved the idea.

I too am a proponent of dividends, but from a fundamental perspective, such capital allocation decisions are not all that impactful to underlying value. Either BRT was undervalued before the dividend announcement, or it's overvalued now. The dividend seems to be covered with the 2Q17 FFO coming in at $0.19 per share. My point, however, is that the $0.19 of FFO was just as valuable before the dividend announcement as it is after.

Dividend is not as safe as one would think

Heading into the crisis, BRT paid a $0.62 quarterly dividend which was later suspended with the last payment occurring in 2009.

It seems to me that BRT has not learned from their past mistakes as it still runs with very high leverage and a dividend that leaves minimal cash flows for reinvestment in the business.

Do not be fooled into thinking it is a safe dividend stock. Even a slight bit of distress could wipe out the dividend and drop the stock 30% (a reversal of the dividend announcement spike). As a highly levered REIT, each incremental amount of distress has an amplified impact on the bottom line. Apartments are a fairly stable asset class, but revenue fluctuations of 10% are certainly within the realm of possibility in a recession or similar economic circumstance. Most of the other apartment REITs would handle a 10% revenue cut without significant long-term implications, but due to BRT's leverage combined with its high payout ratio, a 10% revenue cut would severely endanger its dividend.

What about valuation?

Multifamily value

Prima facie, BRT appears to be an excellent value with an FFO multiple that is lower than most of the sector. If we annualize its most recent quarter, BRT would have $0.76 of FFO giving it a 13.4X multiple at today’s price of $10.20. Only Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSEMKT:APTS) is cheaper than BRT on a straight FFO multiple basis.

However, I think it is wise to look at a leverage neutral valuation. If we look at NexPoint Residential (NXRT), as a comparison, NexPoint is actually quite a bit cheaper on a leverage-adjusted basis.

In the spreadsheet snapshot above, we adjust NXRT’s capital structure to match BRT’s 80% leverage. In doing so, we assume NXRT takes out 4.5% debt and uses it to buy back shares. With such an adjustment, NXRT has a multiple of only 11.6X 2018 projected FFO, which is quite a bit cheaper than BRT. I am by no means suggesting that NXRT does this; it is merely to show how leverage affects multiples. Even at its present 60% leverage, NXRT is a bit on the high leverage side.

Independence Realty (IRT) would similarly be cheaper than BRT at equal leverage. In my opinion, NXRT and IRT remain the best values in the multifamily sector. Each sports an FFO multiple well below that of the sector and strong southern submarkets with excellent job growth should propel rental rate growth.

While we are on the subject of leverage, let us explore that of BRT.

High Leverage

BRT has exceptionally high leverage with $149.5mm of market cap against an EV of $948.8mm.

It looks slightly less bad on a book basis with book equity coming in at $162.9mm, but this is still quite high leverage. Nearly all of the debt is secured mortgage debt, and BRT has obtained reasonably cheap rates with a weighted average cost of 4.08%.

We appreciate that they use primarily secured debt as this saves the investor quite a bit of money through the lower cost of capital as compared to unsecured.

Insider ownership benefit and risk

Insider ownership is above 40% at BRT, with the Gould family making up a majority of that figure.

In our experience, high insider ownership is a double-edged sword. In the right hands, it can be an excellent form of alignment, but the position can also be used to entrench management. We do not yet have an opinion as to on which side of this BRT falls, but it is a risk of which we think investors should be aware.

Hurricane boost?

BRT’s largest submarkets have been hit with the recent hurricanes which destroyed homes and some competing multifamily supply. While a tragic event, it should be a benefit to surviving multifamily properties. We anticipate occupancy to rise due to the reduced competing supply and this should come with extra pricing power for potential rental rate growth.

We generally like BRT’s geographic exposure as these southern states have higher job and population growth as compared to the national average.

Summing it up

While there are plenty of risks to owning BRT such as track record, leverage and a high payout ratio, they are somewhat made up for with a cheap price. In other words, I think BRT is fairly valued with both high risk and high reward. It could serve a place as a macro bet on apartments if someone is particularly bullish on the area. However, we think there are better choices in the space. While we are slightly long BRT, our positions in NXRT and IRT are significantly larger.

