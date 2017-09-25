MannKind's (MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna on Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference Call

September 25, 2017 9:10 AM ET

Executives

Michael Castagna - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Bill Tanner - Cantor Fitzgerald

Michael Castagna

[Call Starts Abruptly] So we have a corporate office on the West Coast and Westlake Village, that’s where the executive offices are and commercial operations. And on the East Coast here, we have a manufacturing site in Danbury, so we’re 310,000 square feet, and there we do have R&D manufacturing and some of the back-end office dynamics for the company.

The company’s totality is about 250 employees. And the reason I highlight that is, our head count has been relatively flat year-over-year, despite fully transforming from an R&D manufacturing into fully commercial-oriented company, who has over hundred and some people in the field. So we’ve been able to redeploy our FTEs in a way that kind of kept the company moving and redirected that without increasing a large cash outlay from where we were.

We pretty much have an entire new revamped management team with a phenomenal biopharmaceutical medical device experience. Steve just joins in July; Pat McCauley joined us in July from Astellas; Dave Thomson has been our General Counsel since as far back as 2002; Ray Urbanski, our Chief Medical Officer joined the company about three years ago; and then Courtney is our Chief Compliance Officer and a few others. So we’ve revamped the entire management team over last year and are really taking the company forward in a new direction.

For those of you who don’t know about the diabetes market, one thing I’d highlight is, just this morning, as you think about walking in and coming back just to have an coffee, you will have to think about your insulin and you have the time room for two, three hours out what you think it’s going to happen. You couldn’t just enjoy that coffee and wonder what was going to – how you’re going to enjoy your day and how you behind low in all these meetings.

As I went to bed last night, I thought about put – my sugar was 300, 400. I would not be others go to sleep comfortably and take my insulin without worrying about nocturnal hypoglycemia. These are things that people diabetes go through every single day.

So you have this treatment paradigm that takes your diagnosis to diet and exercise to multiple steps of failure and it takes about 9 to 11 years to progress through orals, basal, basal bolus and then ultimately you wind up with potentially a line on insulin completely. And then last here in the green is the one market that we’re focused on today is Type 1 and Type 2 patients on insulin, which is about almost 6 million people here in the U.S.

If you take a step back and just focus on that market for a second around the unmet need just there, I’d say, there’s an unmet throughout those 23 million patients here in the U.S. Though we just focus on those on insulin and if you remember over the last 10, 15 years, pumps have been adopted from Medtronic and Tandem unanimous. You’ve had new technologies on measuring your sugars and using apps, and you’ve had new analog insulin launched from Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Despite billions and billions of dollars and more expenses over the last 10, 15 years, 70% of the people on insulin are still not a goal. I think that’s important, because if you really think about this chart on the bottom here on the right that 70% PPG is your mealtime sugar. If you’re not controlling mealtime sugar, you’re not going to get the goal, because that that mealtime dose, if you’re not dozing it properly, your sugars are floating high all day and that’s what’s causing your A1C not to get the goal.

And so when you understand diabetes, you understand the unmet need, in fact, that 70% of the people are not less than seven, and the reason they’re not probably getting there is, because they’re not pushing their dose of insulin. And the reason not pushing their dose of insulin is because of the timing. You’re always bringing the seesaw effect of too much insulin may kill you and too little insulin may put you in hospital for hyperglycemia.

So you always try to maintain a delicate balance of how many are safe, as I’ll say, and I’ll talk about why we think that’s important as it pertains to our product. So those of you who’ve not seen Afrezza, that’s literally a very small inhaler those of you who’ve never seen in person, but it comes in four, eight and 12, you see the three cartridges up there. And you simply put in here, you breathe and you’ve got your dose, that’s about how long it takes for you to get your dose of insulin move on with your life.

I think it’s really important. And once you get started, that’s about what your life looks like. When you eat, drink, coffee, snacks, desserts, you guys take your mealtime insulin. So we continue to transform and position MannKind as a fully integrated growth company. Back in June, we’ve increased our near-term optionality around financing. We drew down cash for the Mann Group.

For those who don’t know, Al Mann was the Founder of the company. He built the diabetes pump that that one or being sold to Medtronic and then took a lot of investment there and put in the MannKind and really built this company. Afrezza really just had its trajectory in terms of growth, it took about a year to fix a lot of things. And I’m not going to spend the 20 minutes I have here.

But just to let you know, we really had to focus on the packaging, the pricing, the managed care access to sampling, there’s a lot of nuts and bolts that just took time to get in order, which is what we’ve done over last year. And in July, we completed our final steps of getting our packaging out there in a way that allows people to dose this drug appropriately, so they can get the outcomes that they’re looking for.

As I already talked about redeployment of capital and clinical resources, we’ve really tried to become better in managing our expenses, reducing our burn rate, and really putting money where it’s going to contribute to the growth in the near-term. Continue commercial and medical affairs execution, there’s more here than I can – have time to say.

But number one, our sales force was hired in February. We started with a small beta cells force last year, and we subsequently expanded them to a full-time MannKind sales force in February. And we started, February was about 70 FTEs, we since hired some Medical Liaisons and we’ve got a fully integrated sales team, I think right about 90ish sales reps today, and our insurance coverage continues to expand. So we have expressed this with no prior authorization, had an Anthem and more to come.

One Drop collaboration is something we announced in late May, and that’s something that we’re looking at around, how do you use coaching to get out some outcomes? How you potentially think about a membership model to change the cash market? There’s $300 million in cash insulin sales in this country, where people paying several hundred dollars a month just for their insulin.

The next thing is around clinical trials. So the last time there was a new trial done for this drug was probably back in 2012 subsequently getting ready for approval. Since then you’ve had people like Dexcom and One Drop and I believe where there’s all these new technologies coming into diabetes around coaching and virtual apps, and so we don’t have any data in that space.

We started to invest data looking at dosing of this product and how you does the drug, because we think that if you go back to the pivotal programs, the product was consistently underdosed. And so we passed our outcomes, but I believe if you really dose the product if you look at some more modeling data, we believe we can have potentially superior insulin.

Now we’re trying to really get some of that data moving, so that we can really articulate what the product profile looks like versus other mealtime insulin. We’re around the cusp of an FDA label change – we – our PDUFA date this Friday. There’s nothing we’ve heard that would put that in jeopardy at this point. So we do expect some label change, which I’ll talk about in a second.

Our product pipeline, so this is something that we haven’t really put our next phase of product from the Technosphere platform into patients. And so we’re on track to file an IND for Treprostinil, that should happen either later this year or early in 2018. We had a pre-IND meeting back in June, which went phenomenally well. So an FDA looks at products that are already delivered to the lung and starting no molecule a lot faster time for approval and higher probability of success.

There’s a Receptor Life Sciences collaboration, which we haven’t talked about much in the 18 months. It was announced in January of 2016. We’ll have some updates on that collaboration, that’s focused on the collaborating market. And so we’ll be talking about that in near future, that’s another product that you think about putting this in humans and moving it forward for our two products in the pipeline as we go forward. We announced recapitalization process back in June and that process is ongoing and we’ll have some updates in the future on that as well.

So one thing I haven’t really talked about in the past is global expansion focus for Afrezza. So we talked about international deals, they haven’t given full perspective on what our strategy is here. And our perspective here is, we really want to get Afrezza to the world population. If you just take on India for a second, there’s 80 million people with diabetes with an average A1C of 10. How do we help those patients? How do you think about dosing? There are different challenges in some of these international markets.

Right now just thinking about Puerto Rico and Mexico City, they don’t have refrigeration. Here when we talk about donating insulin, they say, can you donate refrigerators? Can you donate electricity? We don’t have the basics right now. And we think about our product, they can be used in room temperature in the first 30 days. It does give us some differentiation as we go into some other markets.

But we are targeting getting Afrezza filed an approval in these near-term markets. And obviously, as we go forward, we’ll continue to expand our presence in other markets, but these are the near-term focus. Some of these will file through partners and some of them will do ourselves. And so we’ll continue to bring clarity today as we move forward.

For some commercial highlights, so first four quarter a promotion by a MannKind sales team occurred in February. And since Q2 is with our first time out, we have 60% growth over Q1. We continue to see that growth going into Q3 as we close up the quarter this week. Continued focus on enhanced payer coverage, so we have good dial on the payers after waiting on the FDA label before we went forward to any further contracts and now that we start to get clarity on that.

We’ll continue to execute the payer coverage and really think about – we want to contract more for outcomes. And as you think about the payer environment, it’s very hard for them when your outcomes could be hyperglycemia or less hyperglycemia and hospitalization. And you talk to payers and not tracking that, which is probably the number one issue that people with diabetes face everyday. It’s hard to contract whatoutcome that you’re not tracking, so how do we get payers to track the outcomes that we think are important as it relates to our product.

Social media enhancements, so we launched a lot of social media platforms. If you look in any YouTube, Twitter or particular social media platform, there are hundreds of people who post the personal records online about best in lifetime A1C goals, or outcome, or happiness, or satisfaction. And for me having happy customers is the first beginning of the start. You have to get people to be happy, because then they share with others how they’re doing.

So that’s really very important, so we believe we can capitalize on that. We finished up some market research in late August. In that research, 98% of people own insulin or any other oral molecule are not even aware of Afrezza exists.

So as we go forward, we wanted to test out commercially. We want to really understand the consumer responsiveness before we put a lot of money in DTC, social media is relatively inexpensive. But if you’re going to go broader and to more digital and more broadcast TV, you want to understand what their response was to our commercial to the message of the product.

The great news is, there’s a phenomenal response. They really are unaware of it and they really want this once they were on it. So there’s a lot of opportunity here as we go forward on, I’ll say, that more DTC angle DTC.

Afrezza TV commercial launch, so we first launched the commercial on July through a small channel on Discovery called Discovery Health. That TV show was called REVERSED, it’s a celebrity Charles Mattocks who filmed this Real Life Diabetes in 10 episodes. And that TV show is now getting picked up and cost communications and that will be placed in about 16 million households starting in November, and we’ll also continue to have the presence in that expansion of that opportunity.

A lot of people that’s why we sponsored the show. We didn’t think there was anything on TV focused on diabetes. And if you really watch, it highlights the trials integrations and what people go through every single day and had a nice uptake in every week they continue to increase their people watching. And so now cost communications has picked it up. We’re ongoing other discussions for season two.

So we’re excited to be a partner with them, because there’s really a small pilot putting a lot of money in the grand scheme of things and that pilot is now starting to get on some more traction.

So our commercial expansion, you can see here, Sanofi had a launch, they had over probably about 500 reps promoting this thing at that time, and you could see a nice ramp in 2015. If you look here on the NRx line, which is this one, you can see that they kind of flattened out right around the fall and by January they gave back to us. And so we had no sales force promotion from January to July.

I joined right here in March and we got the infrastructure. And for those of you who are familiar with my industry being able to go from zero to an entire commercial infrastructure with wholesale distribution and payer contracts, and doing that 90 days generally does not happen.

And so we are able to really catch this form toward as you could imagine, stabilize the trend, and then we could quickly see when the trend sliding down the fall that we have to do something else. And so that’s what we moved from a contract sales organization into a full-time MannKind sales force.

And so you saw right here in February, we hired 90 reps, but we basically went without a sales force for a few months in the fall last year. And since that expansion, we’ve had a continued record highs. This last week, we finally passed 87,000 cartridges in a week, which was better than Sanofi ever had on products and resources.

And so I just highlighted, we have a very efficient commercial model that is working. And if you look at what we spent in the last 12 to 15 months versus the base spend launched, we actually have achieved more on a dollar per dollar basis significantly.

So part of the area of medical is around the clinical strategy and looking at the feedback loop. So when you eat food, your body color of the sugar go up and many of the sugar back down. You got this constant struggle you go through everyday, every minute. So we’ve tried to build out three platforms on a constant medical strategy.

Number one, starting and staying on the product, Sanofi had a lot of people start, and also said that they had a lot of people come off the drug. One of our big focus, if you go back to previous slide was people as they start they’re saying, so we’re seeing nice tighter conversion from new Rxs and TRx.

And as you go forward, we should start to see that compound. But proper dosing and how you titrate, our label change will help with that dramatically, but also giving some dynamic dose and showing people how to dose in the beginning would be really helpful and then speed of titration.

So rolling at a titration schedule that’s stays now weeks or months is really important. So how do you properly dose this drug is something with that. The traditional doctor, a diabetic educator says go low and slow, don’t like to say go fast and furious. You’ve got a drug that works real-time and you have to get that responsiveness pretty quickly.

The second part of integrating digital platform, so we announced the study with One Drop looking at Type 2 patients. And so that’s really looking at the real world data, integrating FEV1 testing and really showing what can possibly happen with coaching across Afrezza. And then we did a trial. We had zero data on Dexcom. For those of you who aren’t familiar with Dexcom, it allows you to track your glucose every five minutes on your iWatch, on your iPhone, on your Android and seeing what your sugar does every five minutes is great.

But if you have no tools that can start working in five, 10 minutes, what good is that. And so we’re happy that people are starting to measure their sugars, I think, that’s a great thing for society. But you’re also going to need a tool to help you gain that responsiveness otherwise injecting yourself and waiting an hour to – for insulin to start to do something is no fun. And so we believe, we’re excited about that trial. There’s 250,000-plus patients on Dexcom around the world, mostly in the U.S. and that will be a nice opportunity and then expand our clinical knowledge.

So we believe in long-term, pediatric program is really important. As a father, as working in Pediatric Growth Hormone, it’s really, really hard as a parent to teach your kid all day and try to get them to take their medicine right. And so trying to make these kids, so they can do as now, become more normal in their life and that is intrusive at school be really important.

Long-term safety study is something we’ll kickoff in the second-half of next year and our closed loop system. So a lot of you may be hearing noise around artificial pancreas. And what that means, you have two devices on your body regulating, giving that feedback mechanism. And what you will see as we go through this trial is, we have some data from years ago. But when you add Afrezza into the closed loop system, you really tighten up the control.

And so we’re doing a study right now up here and we have additional trials looking at that additional people we’re talking to looking at closed loop systems and then generate real world data. So we also believe, it’s important to think about the real world on Tier 1 patients as well as Type 2 and look what’s happening. So that’s really the One Drop study plus the [indiscernible] study.

So as you can see here there is A trials here. Some of like pediatric is a two-part study. We’ll look to see how we can shorten it up. We do have to go back to that say probably and retrigger the trial a little bit. But at this point, we expect actually to dose our first patient this week. So that trial will finally be off the ground and running. We have several other trials as I’ve talked about already.

So this is probably one of the most important slides about the company and the products. So if you understand this slide, you start to understand why we’re excited about Afrezza. The top graph here is really just looking at Afrezza by two different doses. And what’s important is, it’s not something we’ve traditionally talked about when it comes to this product.

But being able to see at a four unit cartridge, both of these four and 12 units, you hit a P Constant, which you can see in your body inhale through all that insulin across the size of a tennis court in a few seconds and you get the huge peak effect very fast. And then what happens is, you see within about five, 10 minutes, you hit the peak and within an hour, hour-and-a-half, two hours inside your body.

But then it starts working on your glucose effect and that’s where you can see now as, a four unit cartridge works in about 30 minutes, a 12 unit cartridge by peaks in about 45 minutes. And so inside of your body in about 90 minutes, and a 12 unit cartridge inside your body by about two to three hours.

The reason that’s important, again, if I go back to going to bed at night, you have a very high sugar. If you could take a four unit cartridge and know that in 30 minutes you know what the peak effect was inside your body. By 10:30, you can go to sleep safely and probably know where your sugar is, which direction it’s going.

If you would inject yourself, if you go down towards this bottom graph, you could see if you inject yourself about two hours later a peak and it’s into your body for about four to six hours. And so trying to worry about where you are going to land at 2 in the morning is not a really comfortable feeling. So these two dosing dynamics really help people articulate how to dose the product appropriately, which we think is the missing since its launch. These two graphs in the bottom are looking at 12 units of Afrezza versus eight units of injectables.

So looking at the PK/PD of injectable insulin versus inhaled insulin. And I would like to be the first one to tell you, when a doctor says to me, I don’t see any insulin inhaled in for my patients don’t mind injecting. I always say, that’s the last reason I ever use this product. It’s not, because it’s inhaled, it’s because of how it’s used, because of how you can integrate this into your life. And I think that that’s critically important.

If you understand PK/PD, which is all insulin is about, you understand why this product fits into the unmet needs of the market, because we can dose real-time and start to get these kinds of curves and keep your glucose in a really tight normal range, you’re going to get phenomenal outcomes in the long run.

Eight and 12, you can see PK now looks here, you’re peaking about 60 minutes versus a few minutes. And on the right-side here, eight and 12 really shows your glucose effect. And if you see this white space here, this is where people worry, your food clears and you have all insulin sitting on your body. And so how do you worry about hyperglycemia in that time period when you still have insulin there and your food clears out of your system, that’s a really important point that we look at as we go forward.

There’s some noise about a fast acting insulin coming from Novartis and I just want to highlight. These are two separate studies that overlaying the PK/PD curves is number of insulin really doesn’t get into body much faster, it’s a little bit faster than what you’d normally get with the SubQ, but it’s not the same time point as Afrezza. If you also look at the PK/PD effect, it’s still in your body for about four to six hour.

So you’re not seeing this huge on and off phenomena with even these newer insulins that are coming out. But the good news is, there’s going to be a large focus, you just saw some data presented last week in Europe that fast tracking insulin is a good thing getting out of body faster is a good thing, hopefully decreasing the rates of hyperglycemia and around the world is a good thing.

And so there’ll be a lot more noise on the PK/PD of insulin as we look out forward and we’ve seen that in the basal market and I think you’ll see a lot more that coming into the mealtime market. So we look at that as a positive thing.

So the next thing is about our pipeline. So I won’t go on that too much, I talked about the two programs we’re looking at. But just for your knowledge here, MannKind is looking at bucket one, which is known compounds already delivered to the lung. There’s not a lot of non-clinical work required typically at Phase 1 study dose finding in bioequivalents to reference drug. And you think about drugs that go along with cystic fibrosis, IPF, pulmonary arterial hypertension, these are the areas of focus for us is in this orphan.

Bucket two is known compounds lung – non-drug delivery acute use. So could you put products like anxiety medications that you want enter fast in your body. So we’ll start to look in those as well and do some of the work. We’ve taken 45 compounds over the last decade and we can prove that we can lock in 43 on our platform. And such pretty high success rate, we’ve had to identify where we want to go and start to move the pipeline forward.

Today, our focus is on growing Afrezza, recapitalizing the company and start to build out that pipeline over the coming years. Bucket three and four aren’t necessarily things we will necessarily focus on. But we always look for partnerships or look to be opportunistic as we go forward in the market.

The IP around the company is very strong. We have over 780 patents going out until this 2030, so this isn’t something that worries us. We can take 5 or 5B molecules drop them on the platform and know that we have quite a bit of IP around the products. And then finally, I just want to highlight some key near-term milestones, the key events and things that we’re working on, that we think will work over the next three to five months.

And so first is growth trajectory of Afrezza. You said new highs, there’s no reason to think that that would slowdown at this point. Our FDA label change, we anticipate, hopefully, we’ll hear something by Friday or the weekend. Our recapitalization process is underway and we’ll be able to share some information shortly. International expansion announcement is something we saw where we’re focused on.

Receptor Life Sciences, we’re looking to bring more clarity to that collaboration for our shareholders. And the One Drop collaboration is really a little bit more complex, because no one’s ever really built a membership model or a concept like that for any drug. And so just take one more time that work through the regulatory hurdles. We do know we’ll have better managed care coverage as we go forward. We don’t expect that to get worse.

Going forward, we expect to be able to remove prior authorizations and continue to gain more coverage with additional plan. Our STAT trial, which is really looking at Afrezza plus Dexcom will be – we’ll get those results in late fall and they’ll be presented next year, and we’re on track for an IND filing for Treprostinil.

So as you can see, we have quite a few positive things that we’re looking forward to, and I think that will continue to deliver on the commitment of this management team that we say we do, we do and we’re going to do we say, and I think that’s important as we go forward.

I’m going to stop there, and I think I have few minutes for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bill Tanner

[Question Inaudible]

Michael Castagna

Yes. So there’s, for us the label had a statement in there that said just because you get in the body faster, you don’t work any faster. The PD effect wasn’t any better, and that was due to some anomalies in the trials. And so getting that statement removed, because if you’re sitting in the doctor shoes then you say as long as we use the drug isn’t held, which we don’t believe is the case. So that statement we expect to come out and that allows us to have a lot more flexibility as we go forward.

The second part was been articulate dosing. So four to 12 dosing and a different PK/PD allows people do more customized dosing to themselves. And so we have also, if you go back, we created new packaging. And so in the new packaging, a patient can now get four, eight and 12 units.

And so now they have a lot more flexibility around dosing is to have a coffee, a bagel, or dinner, a lot more flexibility. So they check the sugar two hours later and they’ll have a little bit and they might want us to take a four unit cartridge, they have that ability. But before it’s very hard to get that range of strength. And so that’s one of the reasons it took us a while to clean up the packaging in that part.

And then the final part will be, are we able to better articulate the conversion is, i.e., if you’re going to convert from Afrezza in a package insert, there’s a chart. We believe that chart will be clarified to say that’s just your starting those. Once you convert titrate up, and that’s been something that’s missing. A doctor will say, well, patients on eight units of injection, I’ll just change more to eight units of Afrezza should work. While because of that different PK/PD, you probably need to dose higher and dose additional doses, and you just got to think about how to do that. It’s a very different way to think about treating diabetes.

And so we’ll get a lot more clarity, which will allow doctors to understand how to use the drug a lot easier and incorporate them in practice. So far we think the feedback will be positive than what we received in the marketplace. Are there questions?

Bill Tanner

[Question Inaudible]

Michael Castagna

Yes, it’ll be secular, but there was some data that came out of Europe, Leads Institute that was looking at follow-up dosing from dinner and looking at cardiovascular potential indicators and signals. And so we’ve been actually in talks with them to figure out, if you really want to get follow-up doing, it’s really hard to do that when you have a four to six-hour tail.

And so when the drug does has an hour, have two-hour tail, giving follow-up doses and really look at some of those factors that we think are inflammatory markers will be important, so we’re trying to figure out. And as we think about the drug, we hear a lot of anecdotal things, you can’t always make claims in those types of things. But we believe running some trials that will look at certain parameters will be important in the future.

But first, we’ve got to recapitalize, grow the brand and keep moving in the right direction. When we think there’s enough other things we want to study that continue to articulate, we think is unique profile and some of the other stuff that this drug does around getting deliver and shutting down the alpha cells. There’s a lot of work there that that has not been always articulated.

And just maybe some perspective, the company has done well over – almost $3 billion in investments, 65 trials and over 6,000 patients in the development program. So we have a lot of data and the majority of data has never been published. So it’s been presented at conferences is one and done, but you will do us [indiscernible]you wouldn’t come up with over a lung data, you want to come up with our alpha cell data. And so trying to again get some of those data publish is important, because we found as we have the data that answer people’s questions, they just have never seen it.

And so how do we actually package that data and get that out there. So that’s the good news as we don’t need real large trials to start to change to the paradigms. We have to communicate effectively with the data that we have. Okay?

Bill Tanner

Maybe one last question. [Question Inaudible]

Michael Castagna

So we think, we’ll file our first patient trial for IND, Treprostinil, and that will start – it will be dosed early next year. We already – we know that CKP and Treprostinil work together. So once the trial doses, that will give us the confidence to launch that one. It’s not a very costly development program. In fact, it’s probably more costly on the CMC side and manufacturing is on the development side.

But we think that has a very definitive and fast path for the development. In the meantime, we can direct our R&D staff to start focusing on other molecules that we find of interest, because it doesn’t cost a lot of money to identify three to five more molecules and attach them and that work just take six to nine months and what we do. So, focusing the team on some really targeted efforts and by the time we continue to recapitalize the company and grow Afrezza, we’d kind of have a better discussion in 2018 around the pipeline and how that starts to look.

But we do have for those of you who don’t know, we spend a lot of money in IP on inhaler. And so we have this dose one inhalers. We have a lot of ways to make this a lot easier for patients and we have probably four or five different versions of this, so that really helps us trap on the molecules into the products and they’re not compromised anything. So that’s important. So we put together a platform, I think that’s the bottom line.

Michael Castagna

Okay. I see I have one minute left, is there anything else? Okay, thank you, Bill.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.