Compass Minerals Falls 13.5% On Mine Disruption Sending Dividend Yield To 4.8%

Compass Minerals (CMP) announced that due to a geological disruption which caused a partial ceiling collapse, their Goderich rock salt mine will be operating at reduced rates for the next six weeks. The company also lowered full-year guidance and now expects 2017 earnings per share to range from $2.50 to $2.80 which is down from its previous full-year guidance reiterated in Q2 of $3.00 to $3.50. These announcements sent the shares down 13.5% on Friday, September 22 leaving the company's shares now trading with a dividend yield of 4.8%. These temporary headwinds could be providing an opportunity for investors with a long-term view of the company.

A Little about the Company

Compass Minerals is a provider of minerals including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals. For 2016, with their latest nutritional minerals acquisition of Brazilian company Produquímica included pro forma, Compass Minerals revenues were generated from plant nutrition (41%), highway deicing (36%) and consumer & industrial (23%). The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K.

A Profitable & Growing Company

Compass Minerals strong asset portfolio have allowed the company to achieve average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 29.5% and 15.0% respectively over the past 8 years. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $10.60 in 2010 to $20.51 which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 25.4% annually.

Source data from Morningstar

Diversifying or "Diworsifying"

Some readers might have noticed what looks like a decline in profitability over the period with ROE and ROIC ending the trailing-twelve-month (TTM) period at 17.7% and 9.7% respectively. Since 2011, the company has spent around $422 million on acquisitions, mentioning reasons such as to "improve our growth prospects, provide greater earnings diversity and lower winter weather dependency".

I am always wary of acquisitions as a lot can be what Peter Lynch has coined as “diworsification,” which is when a business expands for the sake of revenue growth and diversification only to reduce returns for the overall invested capital of the business. For a company with a market cap around $2 billion, these $422 million represent a significant amount of change. Some of the company's historic salt mines such as Cote Blanche, Goderich, and Winsford offer great assets with remaining mine life of 104 years, 86 years, and 31 years respectively as of the end of 2016. Shareholder's might well have been better off with the company buying back their own shares instead of pursuing acquisitions into plant nutrition.

Increasing Leverage & Financial Risk

While the company has not been diluting shareholders as they pursued acquisitions over the past few years, they have been inching up their use of financial leverage in the business. Financial leverage has increased from 2.5x in 2014 to 3.3x in the most recent quarter. Alongside this, interest coverage at the company has declined significantly from 15.5x in 2014 to 3.9x in the most recent quarter. While interest is still adequately covered around 4x, investors are probably wanting to see some stabilization and debt repayment with further acquisitions being put on the back burner for now.

Source data from Morningstar

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

I always like to start by first examining the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 29.5% over the past 8 years and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 2.93 when the price is $60.10, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 10.1% for an investor's equity at that $60.10 purchase price, if history repeats itself. Given the recent decline in profitability, I have also shown this ratio using the average ROE of 22.0% for the past 3 years which came out to an adjusted ROE of 7.5%. This is below the 9% that I like to see in a great opportunity.

Source data from Morningstar

Conclusion

The 13.5% decline in Compass Minerals shares on Friday left the shares trading with a dividend yield of 4.8%. However, the company is not without its problems as financial risk at the company has risen in recent years while profitability has decreased. While the dividend yield is attractive, it also looks like it may be supporting a higher valuation from income oriented investors.

