Foreign Funds' 24% Gains: CEF Weekly Update

Market outperformance on NAV isn't being met with market outperformance on price, creating many buying opportunities in an inefficient CEF market.

Despite a weak VIX, some covered-call funds raised distributions and the buy-write group is at YTD highs.

Foreign closed-end funds reached new YTD highs thanks to the weak dollar and growing investor attention on EM debt.

Perhaps the biggest news in closed-end funds has very little to do with CEFs: the U.S. dollar. With the U.S. dollar hitting a YTD low against major currencies, foreign stocks and bonds have rallied yet again. I’ve also seen a lot more market commentary, both on and off Wall Street, about emerging market bonds. Indeed, EM bonds outperform during periods of a weak U.S. dollar, and calculating the cash flow and risk profile could result in very interesting possibilities. For retail investors, that could mean the best foreign debt funds with few mandate constraints or EM debt funds specifically could be very appealing buys in the near term.

That also means the CEF Insider foreign sub-index is not only continuing its rise, but has broken out and reached a new YTD high:

Honestly, I am relieved. I have recommended foreign funds this year and after their massive performance since my recommendation I’ve been tempted to recommend selling. Nonetheless, the data said to wait, and so I waited. That waiting has paid off.

Waiting has also paid off for U.S. equity funds, which also broke out to new YTD highs. Similarly, the Buy-Write Sub-index is also climbing higher, and recent dividend increases from the Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX), Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX), and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) are particularly interesting to witness, considering the VIX has fallen to its lowest moving average in history.

Biggest Discounts

With the strong performance in foreign funds, you wouldn’t expect foreign-focused CEFs to have the largest discounts to NAV, yet three of the top 10 are in fact foreign funds:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (RIF) 2.24% 24.87 19.33 -22.28 6.83 (DNI) 1.69% 15.22 12.6 -17.21 4.76 (BIF) 1.43% 12.08 10.18 -15.73 4.03 (GAM) 1.24% 42.06 35.5 -15.6 0.15 (SRF) 4.02% 9.94 8.51 -14.39 5.64 (ADX) 0.62% 17.53 15.01 -14.38 6.93 (RGT) 1.71% 11.84 10.19 -13.94 1.38 (PEO) 0.79% 22.49 19.36 -13.92 6.4 (TTF) 1.08% 10.84 9.34 -13.84 0.91 (GGZ) 1.63% 15.14 13.06 -13.74 2.13

I will not repeat my previous comments on how yield relates to CEF pricing except to point out yet again that low yield funds are less popular. But do consider this chart of the three foreign funds’ YTD NAV performance:

Then let’s compare them to the 5 most premium-priced CEFs:

In terms of actual fundamental performance, foreign funds are winning. In terms of actual market demand from CEF investors, foreign funds are losing.

Biggest Premiums

Foreign funds’ and covered-call funds’ outperformance is all the more interesting when we take a look at the list of funds with the biggest price premiums—again chock full of familiar faces.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (PGP) 3.22% 11.31 16.51 45.98 10.66 (GUT) 1.67% 5.42 7.01 29.34 8.56 (RCS) 1.53% 7.76 9.72 25.26 8.89 (PCQ) 1.29% 14.22 17.35 22.01 5.33 (PHK) 1.08% 6.88 8.33 21.08 11.63 (PCK) 1.38% 8.69 10.21 17.49 5.56 (ECC) 10.05% 17.79 20.7 16.36 11.59 (DMO) 2.58% 21.93 25.46 16.1 10.6 (DNP) 1.90% 9.97 11.34 13.74 6.88 (BHV) 2.32% 15.67 17.8 13.59 4.25

Several of these funds, like GUT and RCS, have no YTD NAV gains, while an emerging market fund like the Templeton Emerging Markets (EMF) is up 34% YTD.

Yet take a look at this chart comparing GUT and RCS to EMF:

It is a point I harp on repeatedly because it’s the single most important aspect of closed-end funds: market pricing of CEFs is a source of market inefficiency that savvy investors and even medium-term oriented traders can take advantage of to gain alpha.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

