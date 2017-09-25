Is There Reason To Fear An October Massacre?

One of the worst periods for stocks, historically, has been the August-October period. August is regarded as the worst S&P month since 1987, with September a close second, as both months have a dismal track record over the last 20 years. It's also a time when many portfolio managers readjust their portfolios, which often results in market choppiness.

In recent years, financial analysts, bloggers, and even mainstream publications like Time magazine have joined forces to make dire predictions for equities in the August-October period. Time ran an article on Aug. 4 warning that "Stocks Have Just Entered a Historically Scary Period." It reminded its readers that beyond the traditional August-September weakness, October has witnessed some of history's most epic crashes.

This year's August-September period hasn't quite lived up to the negative hype, however. After a brief-but-shallow pullback in the S&P 500 (SPX), the index managed a quick recovery and was on its way to new highs by early September. For the week ended Friday, Sep. 22, the SPX stood just below its all-time high 2,508. With only a week remaining in September, the market appears we on its way to dodging another bear raid attempt in a traditionally malevolent month.

Many investors also fear October for its association with market crashes. The infamous 1929 and 1987 market crashes occurred in October; in more recent times the mini-panic of 1997 and the worst part of the 2008 credit crash also occurred in October. Yet as Stock Trader's Almanac has pointed out, anticipators, shifts in cultural behavior and faster information flow have altered the seasonality for October in recent years. What was once known as the "jinx month" has since become a "bear killer" and is no longer the worst month for stocks.

Despite this, investors' visceral memories of the scary October crashes of years past often come to the fore whenever we approach the "witching month." And if the latest financial news headlines are any indication, this year's October will be no exception.

Media mogul and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg told CBS News' Anthony Mason, "I cannot for the life of me understand why the market keeps going up." Bloomberg gave a litany of reasons why the bull should be dead in its tracks: decrepit U.S. infrastructure, the threat of technology for the job market, obstructions to immigration, to name a few. "All of those things would give you pause to worry about the future," he said.

Bloomberg, like many befuddled bears, seems unable to fathom that the stock market is forward looking and has long since discounted the superficial problems he mentioned. The informed investors who are responsible for pushing equities to new highs have shown no signs of selling their holdings as they obviously see something in the intermediate-term outlook which is beneficial to the corporate economy.

Indeed, stocks have several things going for them which have kept seasonal weakness at bay. One of those positive factors is the tendency for traders to become overly bearish at the slightest hint of a market retreat. Traders are so primed for expecting the worst from stocks that even a rally to new highs in the major averages is enough to prompt a slew of commentaries predicting disaster lays immediately ahead. Such was the case last month when the fear of another market crash reached a fever pitch, resulting in a buildup of short interest so intense that it sparked a rally to new all-time highs.

The pattern described above has become repetitive: a rally to new highs, instead of inspiring fresh confidence in the strength of the uptrend, only serves to increase the already prevalent levels of investor cynicism. Far from torpedoing the market, this serves only to bolster the "wall of worry" and push equities to greater heights.

It's not enough, though, that a wall of worry exists. In order to encourage stocks to actually climb the wall, a catalyst is needed. That catalyst has consistently been provided by informed investors, who have purchased stocks each time the crowd is scared into selling. Their collective insight into the attractiveness of equities is visible in the following chart exhibit.

Chart created by Clif Droke

The above is a graphic depiction of the 24-week rate of change in the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. This is arguably one of the best ways of isolating the stock market's internal path of least resistance on an intermediate-term basis. This is because the new highs-new lows measure the incremental demand for equities better than almost any other measure of broad market internal strength, and the 24-week (120-day) R.O.C. reflects several important market cycles. As such, it's an excellent barometer for the overall internal health of the broad market.

While the bears may soon attempt another raid on the market in keeping with the "fall scare" seasonal theme, their efforts at gaining control of the dominant interim trend are likely to fall short for the reasons mentioned here. Based on the combined strength of the market's technical and fundamental position, whatever weakness which might become apparent in the immediate term will likely prove to be fleeting affair as the "wall of worry" is still too strong to be toppled.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.