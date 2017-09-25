Optical Cable Corporation: Selling At Discount To Tangible Book, But Outside of Turnaround Few Catalysts Exist

OCC may be a smart speculation for those looking to bet on a turnaround in the next quarter, but long term the company fails to provide.

With a non-staggered board and insiders owning just under a quarter of the company's shares, an activist could stand a strong chance of making headway.

While selling at a healthy discount to tangible book, the company has a large amount of debt, although this debt is asset-backed and does not mature for several years.

The company is banking on a rebound: with the low liquidity of shares, a positive earnings report could create a significant bump in the share price.

In the micro-cap space, it is easy to turn a speculation into an investment: with illiquidity creating the potential for dramatic upside in the event of good news, it can be tempting to check "margin of safety" and "economic moat" at the door and just start handicapping turnarounds.

While floundering companies sometimes turn things around, more often than not the also-rans continue to finish out of the money.

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) is such an example. While the stock is selling at a discount to tangible book value, the company has too many long term problems to justify a strong investment idea: while even the slightest bit of good news will send shares soaring, long-term catalysts are few and far-between.

Company Overview

Founded in 1983, Optical Cable Corporation is a manufacturer of fiber optic and copper cable products and related connectivity products. End-users for their products include the standard fiber optic cable markets (enterprise networks, data centers, homes/college campuses), as well as specialty markets for "harsh environment" products (military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, and other applications).

Optical Cable reports performance under one segment, but divides their product offerings into four areas:

Fiber Optic Cable Products (fiber optic cable for the telecom industry)

Copper Datacom Cable Products (Copper Cable for the telecom industry)

Fiber Optic/Copper Enterprise Connectivity Products (related products such as optic wall mounts, connectors, splice trays, jumpers, data center cabinets/racks).

Harsh Environment/Specialty Connectivity Products (specialty products for the oil & gas, petrochemical, broadcasting, and military industries).

Optical Cable is a small player in the fiber optic/copper cable industry. Major competitors include Corning, General Cable, Belden, Nexans S.A., CommScope, and OFS, as well as Amphenol and Delphi in their specialty product lines.

Recent Performance

Since 2014, sales have seen a gradual decline year after year:

Sales in FY14 were $83m; TTM sales have fallen to just $64.2m

FY14 EBITDA was $3.5m; TTM EBITDA was $2m.

As a result of this diminished performance, shares have fallen from over $5 in early 2015 to just over $2.15 a share in the Fall of 2017.

This decline has slowed down over the most recent fiscal year:

For the first nine months of FY17 (11/1/16-7/31/17), sales were flat YOY ($46.9m vs. $47.3m).

Despite flat revenue, gross margins increased 520 basis points, to 33.7% ($15.8m), compared with 28.5% ($13.5m) for the first nine months of FY16.

Unfortunately, despite a nice bump in gross margins, SG&A as percentage of revenue soared from 32.7% ($15.5m) for the first nine months of FY16 to 35.2% ($16.5m), for the first nine months of FY17. The company has increased SG&A in anticipation of a rebound in sales.

For the most recent quarter, EBITDA was $0.3m, a sharp decline from the $0.87m in EBITDA seen in Q3 of FY16.

For the most recent quarter, revenues were down 2.9% YOY, gross profit was down 2.9%, and SG&A was up 5.4%, resulting in a $295,000 loss compared to a $188,000 net income YOY.

It should be noted that there an element of seasonality to OCC's business: the company's end users typically make their purchases the end of the year, so as a result sales are slightly higher in the second half of the year (53%) as opposed to the first half (47%). Any tangible evidence of a turnaround may not be seen until the last quarter of FY17 (period ending 10/31/17), and the first quarter of FY18 (period ending 1/31/17).

Valuation

OCC currently trades at ~68% of tangible book value. This discount is justified to some extent given the lackluster performance over the past few years. Nevertheless, given the bulk of the company's assets are either current assets or real property, an argument could be made the company should be valued closer to book value (especially in light of stabilized sales and the potential for a turnaround).

Current Assets

OCC has $28.7m in current assets:

$0.5m in cash

$9.3m in A/R

$18.4m in inventory

~$0.5m in prepaid expenses

Source: 10-Q (Period Ended 7/31/17)

Properties

Optical Cable owns two of their facilities (two additional facilities are leased-the Plano, TX facility where the company's harsh environment products are made, and an additional warehouse facility in Roanoke, VA).

Based upon the 10-K, the company values the land and improvement of their owned facilities at $11.3m.

(Source: 2016 10-K)

Based upon the analysis below, I believe this book valuation exceeds the current market value of the two properties.

Roanoke Facility

The first owned facility is in Roanoke, VA. This facility also operates as the company's headquarters.

(Source: Google Maps)

This facility, which is 146,000 square feet and sits on 23 acres of land, is encumbered with a mortgage, on which $5m is outstanding (as of 7/31/17).

Using Loopnet listings for sales comps, this facility could be worth between $30-$60 PSF, or $4.38m-$7.3m. Based upon the original $6.5m in principal on the Roanoke mortgage (assuming commercial LTV of ~80%), the property was assessed around $8m (~$55 PSF). This valuation implies the property is a Class A industrial property (such as this facility that is currently for sale). While the exterior of the property appears to be relatively modern (as seen in the above photo), an employee review on Glassdoor implies the interior is in need of updating. Given the lack of strong information with regards to the quality of the facility, the $8m valuation may be up for debate.

The large amount of additional land relative to the facility could also be developed into additional industrial space for third parties, creating a tenant-diverse asset that would be more easily salable.

Swannanoa Facility

This facility (where the company's enterprise connectivity products are manufactured) is located in Swannanoa, NC (east of Asheville, NC). Sitting on 13 acres, the property consists of 64,000 square feet of industrial space. The property (like the Roanoke facility) is mortgaged, with $1.725m remaining (as of 7/31/17).

(Source: Google Maps)

Above is a satellite image of the facility (street-level image not available).

Finding appropriate sales comps was difficult on Loopnet for the Ashville area: most of the industrial property for sale in the area were located closer to Hendersonville to the south and Hickory to the east, and many appeared to be vacant textile or furniture facilities.

Based upon the original principal on the mortgage for this facility ($2.24m), along with an assumption of a 80% LTV for the mortgage, we get an estimated value of $2.8m (~$44 PSF).

Given there is warehouse space available for lease NNN at rates around $6 PSF this valuation may be valid, but in the light of the number of vacant industrial properties for sale it may be difficult to achieve the $44 PSF valuation from a third-party (although it would likely be a sale-leaseback transaction).

Other Non-Current Assets

Subtracting the estimated value of the real estate from the other PP&E assets gives us $2.4m. Considering this is less than 10% of the gross value of the machinery and equipment I believe this to be a decent back-of-the-envelope salvage value of the company's non-property fixed assets.

I have not included the $0.6m in intangible assets (goodwill from the company's acquisitions) or the $0.2m in other assets (likely the valuation of the company's tax assets, namely NOLs from prior years).

Liabilities:

The company has $6m in current and non-current liabilities, and $11.9m in outstanding debt (detailed in "Risks" below), giving us total liabilities, giving us total liabilities of ~$17.9m

Sum of The Parts

Assets Current Assets $28.7m Properties $10.2m Machinery/Equipment $2.4m Total Assets $41.3m Liabilities Current and Non-Current Liabilities $6m Outstanding Debt $11.9m Total Liabilities $17.9m Net Value of Assets $23.4m

The net value of the company's assets stands at $23.4m, or $3.19/share, in line with the company's tangible book value.

In light of the murky performance of OCC, I believe this discount to be justified: investors entering the stock today deserve a discount to compensate for the company's high level of long-term risks.

Catalysts

Material Increase in Performance in the Second Half of 2017

The future success of OCC is riding on their performance in the second half of 2017. As the business is highly dependent on enterprises making their end-of-year materials purchases, everything hinges on a rebound between now and the end of the year.

But where is the evidence of a turnaround? The increases in inventory in the past nine months could be a sign of increased demand-perhaps the "Trump Bump" that was built into the share prices of domestic manufacturers after the election is finally showing up in actual economic activity.

When the next earnings release occurs (based on historical trends of earnings releases I anticipate 8/1-10/31 earnings will be released in December), investors will make up their mind whether or not OCC is on a rebound, or will continue to languish.

In the event of a successful quarter, the combination of low liquidity in the stock, along with a depressed valuation (currently selling for a more than 30% discount to book), could result in a material appreciation in the share price.

There are also NOLs that would be utilized in the event of a profitable turnaround, icing on the cake if a return to profitability pans out.

Strategic Alternatives: Always A Possibility, But Not Likely

As we all know full well, strategic alternatives are the "Deus Ex Machina" of the investing world: when we hold a stock that isn't seeing any love from Mr. Market, we all convince ourselves that somewhere a deep pocketed acquirer is waiting in the wings, a commission-hungry investment bank selling them on a deal via a 100-page slide deck.

Looking at the most likely strategic buyers of OCC (General Cable, Belden, CommScope), it is difficult to create a rational scenario in which they decide to buyout OCC. While OCC is the second largest manufacturer of multimode fiber optic cable, and the "premier provider of tactical fiber cable to the US Military" (which government spending records fail to corroborate), in most categories OCC is an also-ran.

While a larger buyer could eliminate duplicate R&D ($1.3m) and overhead expenditures, the addition of ~$70m in revenue would do little to move the needle at these multi billion-dollar enterprises.

Room For Activism

With a non-staggered board and insiders owning less than a quarter of outstanding shares, activism could be successful at Optical Cable. In one fell swoop a proxy contest could change the board composition and bring about a fresh perspective to this languishing company.

OCC has had one 13-D filer in the past: Anita Zucker (who runs the industrial empire of her late husband Jerry Zucker) is a 5% holder, and has filed a 13-D, but has not made any public activist moves on the company. It should be noted that Ms. Zucker is a multi-billionaire, and her ~5.3% interest (worth less than $1m) is not a significant asset.

But what could an activist achieve? An activist could push for a change in corporate strategy (perhaps reduce capacity and focus on the specialty products business), but long-term this company is too small to thrive as an independent concern. Coupled with the lack of likely buyers there is not a clear-cut exist strategy to make the company a worthwhile activist target.

Stock Repurchase Plan

In 2015, the company approved a stock repurchase plan; under the terms of the plan the company is authorized to buy back up to 400,000 (or 6% of the then-outstanding shares); so far, only 1,600 shares have been repurchased. The company has several repurchase transactions outside of the official repurchase plan (which consisted of buying out certain shareholders and holding an odd-lot tender offer).

However, as mentioned below in "Risks", dilution from the company's equity compensation plan may negate the benefits of the share buyback plan.

Risks

Upside May Be Diluted by Generous Equity Compensation Plan

For incentive compensation, OCC primarily makes grants of restricted stock. Under the terms of the 2017 Stock Incentive Plan (approved on March 28, 2017), the company can issue up to 500,000 shares as executive compensation. This new plans replaced the previous 2011 Stock Incentive Plan. Adding in 36,903 shares transferred from the old plan to the new plan, along with 60,689 shares forfeited or withheld for taxes in connection with vesting, then subtracting 31,380 granted shares, there are 566,000 shares remaining for issuance. If the entire plan were to vest, this would result in a ~7% dilution of shareholders.

For the past nine months (according to the cash flow statement), there has been ~$0.7m in share-based compensation expense.

Debt

As of 7/31/17, OCC had $11.9m in outstanding debt (net of $0.25m current portion). While the company is generating enough EBITDA to service this debt, repayment of principal could be an issue down the road.

The company has entered into several loan modification agreements on their debt:

On the company's third loan modification agreement with the Bank of North Carolina (two loans backed by the Virginia and North Carolina properties), the interest rate was raised from 3.75% to 3.95%, and the loan maturity was extended to May 1, 2024.

Outside of the term loans ($6.48m outstanding as of 7/31/17, net of $0.25m in current principal installments), the company has a revolving credit line with BNC. This revolver, with a maximum principal amount of $7m, has a current interest rate of 3.72%. This is an interest only loan.

Under the terms of a second loan modification agreement (which occurred on 2/28/17), the revolver's maturity was extended to 3/31/19. In addition, the original reductions in the credit line set to occur in 2017 and 2018 were eliminated. All other loan terms were kept in place.

OCC currently has $5.4m drawn on the credit line.

With the maturity dates for both the credit line and mortgages moved further down the road, the company has bought themselves more time while they figure out a way to turn around the ship. A return to the levels of net operating cash flow seen in 2014 ($4.4m) would enable the company to pare down the debt.

Limited Details From Management

While the financials provide sufficient disclosure of the company's financial performance, the lack of breakdown of performance by product segment creates difficulty is assessing OCC's strengths and weaknesses. While the company has quarterly earnings calls, and occasionally you can find a nugget of information (such as the move towards higher-margin products), typically analysts do not join the call, leading to many questions investor many investors may have go unasked (individual investors must submit their questions ahead of time-which in the age of conference call trolls may be a good thing).

Bottom Line

Optical Cable Corporation is selling at a discount to tangible book that is warranted: the company has a large amount of debt, that while not due for several years, requires a significant turnaround in order to repay. The real estate assets may have value, but a sale-leaseback transaction would just turn 3-4% interest payments into 6-7% rental payments (perhaps even higher considering OCC would not be a blue chip tenant).

While the potential for a turnaround does exist, the lukewarm performance of Q3 FY17 compared to Q3 FY16 does not give confidence that the next quarter will show signs that a rebound in sales is occurring. However, given the illiquid nature of the stock, a modicum of good news could lead to material increase in the share price.

At best Optical Cable is a short term play-a bet on revenue and earnings returning to levels seen in prior years; taking into account the company's disadvantages and headwinds, long-term the company fails to produce a strong investment idea.

