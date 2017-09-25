Adidas Conquers Jordan Brand

In February of 2016, it had become clear that adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) had stolen momentum from Nike (NKE) and Jordan Brand (also owned by Nike). At the time, I recommended a paired trade of long adidas/short Nike that worked out exceptionally well. In the past month, adidas has officially taken the No. 2 spot in terms of US footwear market share, still well behind Nike overall, but ahead of Nike's Jordan Brand. Ultimately, the trend could reverse later in the year, but regardless, I think adidas currently possesses a strong lead in terms of popularity.

Let’s take a look at recent results that suggest adidas' momentum is poised to continue, and take a look at the strategies Nike and Under Armour (UA) are implementing to attempt to combat share. Overall, I think adidas is poised for superior performance, though valuations look too high from my standpoint.

Continued Slow Turns on Jordan Retro Flagship Product as Fashion Dominates

The most troubling trend I see for Nike remains its excruciatingly slow turns of Jordan Retro product. There are certain models that previously sold out in days that now are sitting for weeks, if not months, in full size runs. Here are a just a few examples from Foot Locker’s Eastbay (FL) website of Jordan products that I’m confident were day one sell outs in 2015.

On the contrary, here’s the performance of some recent popular adidas models:

As long as this dynamic persists, I think adidas will have momentum with US and European consumers.

However, Nike is not going down without a fight. Nike has invested in new technical platforms like VaporMax and ZoomX, but performance has completely failed thus far to seize the momentum from adidas’ fashion-oriented design. Nike has also had some success with designer partnerships. Collaborations with popular urban artists like Off-White and Kaws have performed exceptionally well, reaching high resale levels that demonstrate the popularity of the product and that Nike is not dead. Unfortunately, these commercial numbers have no impact at all on the Nike business, as each pair will be limited to just a few hundred. Even if all 10 pairs sell for $200 and Nike releases 500 of each, it will lead to revenue of just $1 million. You can read this interview with Matt Powell, a sneaker expert for NPD, that will demonstrate that these limited edition shoes have little to no impact.

Under Armour, the other victim of the adidas resurgence, has a nice upcoming product with the Curry 4, but its technical driven footwear strategy is also failing to resonate with consumers who are currently more focused on aesthetic rather than technical product. I believe some of the product looks good and performs well technically, but Under Armour has not been particularly aggressive marketing, which I believe has set back customers trying new product.

Ultimately, the footwear market will probably revert to technically driven product at some point, but for now, adidas has an unchallenged position with its fashion-oriented product.

Operating Margins Driven by Sales Growth and Smarter Investment in Sponsorships

As long as adidas continues to take strong share in the fashion-based footwear market, which has also increased the popularity of clothing, I believe mid-double-digit revenue growth will continue. Commensurate with this growth, we should see solid operating margin expansion. Adidas has also shed legacy brands that have been acquired over the past several years like CCM Hockey and Taylormade golf.

Another underrated aspect of the financial turnaround has been some of the divestitures and strategic decisions to end certain sponsorships. In addition to CCM and Taylormade, adidas sold retro athletic maker Mitchell & Ness, ended its sponsorship of the NBA, ended Reebok’s sponsorship of the NFL a few years ago, and it let Chelsea’s sponsorship move to Nike for an early termination fee. Although the sponsorship channels provide solid revenue streams, business can fluctuate dramatically and lots of apparel can end up sold at significant discounts.

In the past three years, adidas’ operating margin has gone from 6.1% to 7.7% driven by gross margin growth 47.6% in 2014 to 48.6% in 2016. Year-to-date, and adjusted for special items, operating profit margin is about 10.9%. The increasing contribution from e-commerce should also help drive margin growth going forward. In 2019, I anticipate operating margins of 12% driving EPS of $3.20 per ADR.

How does this valuation compare to peers? The relative valuation implies a mid 30’s PE ratio, which is actually somewhat in-line with peers like Nike and Under Armour, which trade at 2019 PE ratios in the high 20s and low 30s, respectively. Overall, I don’t think adidas’ current share price reflects great value, but I could definitely be wrong if the company is more aggressively able to reach Nike’s 13.5-14% operating margin.

Given the industry structure and durability of great brands like Nike and adidas, a 30x earnings multiple isn’t the craziest valuation I’ve ever seen, but it remains too rich for my blood. I continue to target oversold athletic retailers that I believe have the most upside in the space at this time, though the brands have stronger long-term business models.

